Red Bull's Perez handed three-place grid penalty for Spanish GP

Mexican Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Alessio De Marco/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has been handed a three-place grid penalty for the Spanish Grand Prix having driven back to the pits with a "significantly damaged car" during the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, Formula One said.

Perez capped a nightmare weekend in Montreal with a retirement in lap 53 after a crash.

He suffered heavy damage to his rear wing, but managed to limp back to the pit lane while losing several carbon fibre parts on the way back, which was deemed dangerous by the stewards.

Red Bull confirmed to the stewards they advised Perez to return to the pits to avoid a safety car, which could potentially get in the way of Max Verstappen's win.

The Dutchman went on to win the race - after he took the lead from Lando Norris of McLaren during a safety car phase -, while Red Bull were fined €25,000 ($26,840) over the Perez incident.

The Mexican driver just last week extended his contract with the team for another two years, but there wasn't much else to celebrate after he failed to make it out of Q1 in qualifying for the Canada GP and retired from the race.

Perez was also forced to retire in Monaco two weeks ago after a collision on the first lap.

The Spanish GP is on June 23.