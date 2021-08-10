Red Bull's Marko Says Vettel's DQ Penalty Didn't Fit the Crime at F1 Hungarian GP

Photo credit: Mark Thompson - Getty Images

Long-time Red Bull Racing advisor Helmut Marko thinks Formula 1 needs to re-think its penalty system, after Sebastian Vettel was disqualified from the recent Hungarian GP because his car finished the race with not enough fuel left in the fuel cell.



Aston Martin attempted to appeal the exclusion, arguing that the mandatory one liter of fuel was indeed on-board even though scrutineers could not extract it. Vettel finished second on track but was disqualified. That moved everyone behind Vettel in the finishing order up one place.

That reordering moved Lewis Hamilton to second on the podium and increased his lead over Max Verstappen from six points to eight in the championship.

The FIA on Monday in effected turned down Aston Martin's appeal, saying Aston Martin in fact has no "right of review," because the team was unable to come up with any "significant and relevant new evidence."



"Vettel was disqualified because there was not enough gas in the tank," Red Bull's Marko told European outlet Speed Week. "We need to talk about the appropriateness of penalties."



Marko is referring to Vettel's full disqualification for a fuel breach, in stark contrast with Lewis Hamilton's mere 10-second penalty for crashing out title rival Verstappen at Silverstone.



"It is clear why Vettel almost ran out of fuel," Marko said. "They calculated for a normal race and he simply consumed more in the fight with (race-winner) Ocon. In that situation, no driver saves fuel. But where is the appropriateness compared to Hamilton's offense?"

