Red Bull unveil new car for 2022 F1 season – but Christian Horner fears rivals may have 'stolen a march'

red bull car launch new 2022 f1 season christian horner - AFP

Christian Horner has admitted he is anxious Red Bull’s rivals might have “stolen a march” on them this season, with "the biggest regulation change for 30 or 40 years" coming into effect. But as the Milton Keynes-based team unveiled the car they hope will power Max Verstappen to another drivers’ championship, Red Bull’s strength as a team increased substantially with American software giant Oracle coming on board in a title sponsorship deal worth an estimated $500 million.

Red Bull would not comment on the value of the deal, which will see the team’s name changed to Oracle Red Bull Racing. But it is understood to be worth in the region of $100m (£74m) a year for the next five years.

F1’s new budget cap has reduced the amount of money teams can spend (this season the cap has been reduced by $5m to $140m and it will drop another $5m next year). But the reality is big teams can always find ways to splash the cash, with areas such as driver salaries and marketing not coming under the cap.

Red Bull’s primary concern at the moment is their new challenger, the RB18, which was unveiled in a digital launch on Wednesday.

Ready to send it 🔥 Bringing in a whole new era of #F1 with our fans 🤘 pic.twitter.com/jtpBptQmCJ — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 9, 2022

Horner described the new rules, which are intended to increase wheel-to-wheel racing by reducing the turbulence encountered by the following car, as "the biggest regulation change for 30 or 40 years". And he admitted there was always a certain amount of stress as to whether Red Bull had fully maximised their potential, especially having fought so hard with Mercedes last year, which used up focus and resource.

"We're aiming to build on what we achieved last year and the target is to try and retain the title," Horner said. "The big unknown is have we missed something with the rules - have another team stolen a march?”

F1 teams tend not to reveal the secrets of their car on launch day and Horner admitted the RB18 being shown to the world was “not going to look very much like” the one which hits the track in Bahrain on March 20. Effectively, it was no more than a livery launch. But it will whet fans' appetite for testing.

Verstappen, who confirmed that he would drop his race number of 33 in favour of the No 1, because it “looks better”, said he was looking forward to taking his new car for a spin in the first test in Barcelona from Feb 23-25.

“I really don’t know how it’s going to feel like. I’m really looking forward to that first moment when you drive out of the pit lane and you do your first few laps.”

Verstappen said the biggest difference he had noticed from his time in the simulator was the restricted view on account of the bigger tyres. F1 wheel sizes have increased from 13 inches to 18 this year, while tyres sizes have also grown from 660mm to 720mm. The new tyres produced by Pirelli have also been designed with the aim of allowing drivers to push harder for longer in races rather than having to nurse them around the track in order to keep them in a certain ‘operating window’.

Max Verstappen (right) discusses the new car with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez - AFP

“For me actually, the biggest thing is just the view in the cockpit with these big tyres,” said Verstappen. “To hit an apex in some tight corners is a bit more difficult.

“The driving just feels like the car has a bit less grip, but you will get used to that. That’s why we have the practice days so you can get used to the sliding and locking and stuff like that.”