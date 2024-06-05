Red Bull Rampage Finally Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Women Riders

Handout - Getty Images

Since 2001, Red Bull Rampage has united the world’s top freeride athletes to conquer the most gnarly terrain imaginable, thrilling audiences across the globe. However, those daring athletes have always been men—until now. In 2024, the groundbreaking event in St. George, Utah, will finally smash the gender barrier by including women riders, converting the competition into a thrilling two-day spectacle.

Last year, when asked why women have been excluded from the event, Red Bull said, “Red Bull Rampage is the most difficult freeride mountain bike competition in the world. For this reason, a selection panel invites the best 18 riders globally to compete…we are exploring with industry experts how we might develop a women’s category at Red Bull Rampage.”

In a brief press release on Tuesday, Red Bull announced that “For the first time in the event’s history, Red Bull Rampage will see the world’s top men’s and women’s freeride athletes descend upon the rugged terrain of Virgin in Southwest Utah, as part of an expanded two-day event this October.” They also said further details will be shared later this summer.

Katie Holden was one of the primary forces behind getting women into the Rampage. In 2019, she co-founded Red Bull Formation , the first women’s freeride progression session that brought top women freeriders to the Utah mountains to build lines and send it. Though this has been a non-competition event, it helped integrate women into the event, and give them experience riding on the same terrain as the Rampage.

Formation returned in 2021 and 2022 but was postponed and eventually canceled in 2023. Proving Grounds is another freeride event that has allowed women to participate. There, Casey Brown became the first woman to compete in a major men’s freeride event.

Holden posted on social media , “Holy sh*t, we f*cking did it. I can’t believe it. I will write something more thoughtful when I can gather myself. I can’t tell you all how much this means to me.”

