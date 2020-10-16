Red Bull Official Marko Believes Haas F1 Team 2021 Lineup Decided

From Autoweek

The rumor mill in F1 continues to run overtime when it comes to Haas F1 Team.

Current Haas drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen have done little to prove they deserve another year.

One rumor is that Russian billionaire Dmitry Mazepin is interested in a stake in the Haas team that would result in son Nikita taking one of the seats.

Red Bull Racing advisor and resident insider Dr. Helmut Marko believes he knows who will be driving for the Haas F1 Team in 2021.

And, according to Marko, it might not be either of its current drivers—Romain Grosjean or Kevin Magnussen.





Marko also thinks Alfa Romeo has decided that its 2021 lineup will be Mick Schumacher and veteran holdover Kimi Raikkonen.

Marko is no longer denying that Red Bull is exploring its options for the seat currently occupied by Alex Albon, although he insists that the British-born Thai was "much closer to Max Verstappen" at the Nurburgring.



"We have no rush," Marko told German media outlet Motorsport Magazine.



"The drivers that you always connect to our cockpit, whether in the English or the German media, are both available," Marko said, obviously referring to Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez. "As far as I know, pretty much all of the other seats are taken. A Haas cockpit is not interesting to everyone, but those two seats are also more or less taken."

That lines up with speculation that Haas will drop both of its current drivers Magnussen and Grosjean, and replace them with Nikita Mazepin and either Callum Ilott or Robert Shwartzman for 2020. Mazepin is the son of Russian billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, who earlier this month was tied to Haas F1 Team buyout rumors.

Ilott is second to Schumacher in the F2 standings, Nikita Mazepin is currently sixth in the F2 standings. Shwartzman is fifth.

When asked if Hulkenberg or Perez would make a better 2021 teammate for Max Verstappen next year, Marko answered, "We would take the one that is more promising to the team. That is where we would analyse them very precisely. It's not about which one I prefer, but who is better in the overall package.

"We'll see how Albon develops. Verstappen and Hamilton are alone at their level, and then comes Leclerc. It's impressive how well he is driving that Ferrari."

What would you do if you were Gene Haas? Dump both Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen and start over, or keep 'em one more year until F1's new regulations kick in in 2022? Start the discussion in the comments section.