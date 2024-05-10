Red Bull no longer ‘in comfort zone’, insists Ferrari boss

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur insists Red Bull are no longer in their “comfort zone” after failing to win on Sunday in Miami.

Red Bull won 21 out of 22 F1 races last year but have failed to win twice in six races in 2024, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz winning in Australia and McLaren’s Lando Norris claiming his first F1 win in Miami.

Red Bull’s three-time world champion Max Verstappen retired due to a mechanical failure in Melbourne but, though Norris benefited from a perfectly timed safety car, was short on pace compared to the McLaren during the latter stages of Sunday’s race in Florida.

And Vasseur, who took over as Ferrari team principal at the start of last year, believes the chasing pack is catching up with Christian Horner’s team – who have dominated F1 in the last two years.

“What is true is that, compared to one year ago, when we [Ferrari] are able to do a good job and to put everything together, we are there,” he said in Miami.

“It means we are putting them a little bit under pressure [and] they have to be a bit more aggressive with the strategy.

“They are not anymore in the comfort zone of last year where it doesn’t matter what happened – after Lap 2 they were in front. I think that’s a game changer in the management of the race.

Fred Vasseur believes Ferrari and McLaren can ‘trouble’ Red Bull this season (Getty Images)

“I think this is an opportunity for us because if we are doing another small step, I think we will be in a really good position to fight with them every single weekend.”

Vasseur added that he believes Ferrari and McLaren can “trouble” the world champions as F1 returns to Europe next week at Imola.

“I think that we – McLaren and us, probably – can trouble a little bit Red Bull,” he added.

“Then it’s more a matter of track position or something, because it’s so difficult to overtake when you are only one or two-tenths [apart] – that’s dictated by track position.”

Verstappen remains 33 points ahead of Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in the drivers’ championship, while Horner’s outfit are 52 points ahead of Ferrari in the constructors’ standings.