Matt Jones Red Bull Hardline river gap

Red Bull Hardline is coming up this weekend. This year’s course has a number of changes, but there’s one that is getting all the attention: the new canyon river gap. For the video above, Matt Jones called it the scariest jump of his life. While that may be a bit of hyperbole for Youtube attention, there is no doubt that this jump is massive with extreme consequences.

Claimed to be 75′ long, the gap is only 3′ longer than the Canyon Gap at Red Bull Rampage that Kelly McGarry famously backflipped. Yet, the Hardline gap just looks gnarlier likely due to the imposing nature of the scaffolding used for the takeoff and landing coupled with the death drop below.

During testing of the gap, Bernard Kerr was the first to guinnea pig the jump landing it cleanly. Matt Jones followed Bernard with a sucessful attempt. But on the third try, Jim Monro bailed midair – fortunately making it to the landing without his bike. While he took a big slam to the head, Jones says that Jim is OK and without any broken bones. It sounds like there will be some changes made to the jump before now and race day, so hopefully Jim’s crash will be the first and only on the new feature!

For more on the new course, check out the post from Red Bull here.

The post Is the Red Bull Hardline Canyon River Gap The Scariest Jump Yet? appeared first on Bikerumor.