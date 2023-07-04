Red Bull Hardline 2023 – final rider lineup is announced for the world's toughest downhill MTB race

Jackson Goldstone at 2022 Red Bull Hardline

The ninth edition of Red Bull Hardline is just around the corner, with the most challenging downhill mountain bike race in the world set for the weekend of 15th & 16th of July. Red Bull Hardline today announced its 'locked in' rider roster for this years edition, that comes slap bang in the middle of what is looking like the best downhill mountain bike season yet, as riders travel around the globe chasing glory, participating in numerous exciting events like the UCI Mountain Bike World Series, the Crankworx World Tour and prepare for the World Championships on the iconic Fort William downhill track in August.

The updated roster is looking like one of its strongest rider lineups to date, and for the thirty riders competing it's a chance to take on the infamous Dyfi Valley course built and designed by Dan Atherton.

Gee Atherton sends it at Red Bull Hardline 2022

Last year the title went to the Santa Cruz Syndicate teenage rider Jackson Goldstone, and after taking his first ever World Cup Elite win last weekend he will be back to defend his title. The youngest Red Bull Hardline winner to date spoke about the event, "The course at Red Bull Hardline is like no other. To take the win last year with such stiff competition was an epic feeling. I'm stoked to get back out to Wales to defend my title".

Other names that jump out on the stellar list of riders are last year’s second-place Joe Smith and third-placed Taylor Vernon. After strong World Cup performances, three times winner Bernard Kerr, whose race run ended in the rock slab section high on the course last year, will be returning with a vengeance, looking to add another title to his list. Other talented riders such as Josh Bryceland, Kade Edwards, and George Brannigan also catch the eye.

Camilo Sanchez will make his debut at Red Bull Hardline, the former Colombian national champion and regular on the urban downhill scene, will now get to showcase his talent on the world’s toughest downhill course for the very first time.



Riders enjoying the sun under the Red Bull arch at 2022 Hardline

Also new to Red Bull Hardline will be Kyle Strait. The US mountain biker fractured three vertebrae last year while competing in Red Bull Rampage and has been on a steady road to recovery since. Making your comeback by returning to the hardest downhill race out there is becoming a trend, as last year former winner and twice world champion Gee Atherton made his return after his infamous crash filming the Knife Edge.

Gee also spoke about his excitement for the 2023 Red Bull Hardline, "The legacy of Red Bull Hardline speaks for itself. To hold the event for a ninth year is just a dream. The world's best riders continue to push their own limits here in Machynlleth and the boundaries of the sport continue to be exceeded. I'm excited to see what the crew pull out the bag this year”.

Joe Smith riding at Red Bull Hardline 2022

Red Bull Hardline will be working with Trash Free Trails at the event to reduce the effect that mountain bike races have on the local environment. Spectators are encouraged to bring water bottles and take any rubbish home with them, as well as train marshals to collect litter left along the course in order to make Hardline a Gold Standard Trash Free Trails event. There will also be a collection of old riding kit that will be donated to a local youth cycling project.

Red Bull Hardline will be broadcast live globally on Red Bull TV on Sunday 16th July. Ahead of the event, fans can enjoy the week’s best action from course walk and practice on Red Bull Bike YouTube ahead of the main event.

This year also sees live screenings of Red Bull Hardline at local bike parks across the country including Brink, London, No Limits, Leeds and Adrenaline Alley, Corby.

For further Red Bull Hardline ticket information, rider updates and more visit RedBull.com.