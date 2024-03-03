Red Bull F1 Team ‘Will Explode’ if Horner Remains According to Jos Verstappen

Qian Jun/MB Media - Getty Images

Jos Verstappen, father of dominant Formula 1 World Champion Max, says Red Bull Racing risks “being torn apart” if Christian Horner remains at the helm.

Horner was the subject of an investigation by Red Bull GmbH, parent company of Red Bull Racing, after a female employee lodged a complaint over alleged inappropriate behavior.

Red Bull GmbH dismissed the complaint on Wednesday but less than 24 hours later an anonymous email was sent to hundreds of journalists, and senior Formula 1 figures, purporting to be associated with the case.

Mark Thompson - Getty Images

Horner defiantly remained prominent in the paddock in Bahrain, with wife Geri by his side on Saturday, and on the pre-race grid posed for photos with Chalerm Yoovidhya, the Thai who owns the majority of Red Bull, and who is a rare figure at grands prix.

Verstappen Sr. has had a hugely influential role in the career of his son, training him from a very young age, and while he has scaled back his involvement in recent years, he is still a prominent figure in the paddock, and a regular fixture in Red Bull’s hospitality area.



“There is tension here while he [Horner] remains in position,” Verstappen Sr. told the Daily Mail.

“The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can't go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems.”

Verstappen Sr. also dismissed the notion that he was trying to stir the pot.

“That wouldn't make sense. Why would I do that when Max is doing so well here?”

Kym Illman - Getty Images

Reigning three-time champion Max opened the 2024 campaign on Saturday in crushing fashion with a victory by 20 seconds.

Horner dug down in his post-race media session on Saturday.

“I’m not going to comment on what motives, whatever person may have for doing this,” said Horner.

“My focus is on this team, my family, my wife and going racing. I have the support of an incredible family, of an incredible wife, of an incredible team and everybody within that team and my focus is ongoing racing and winning races and doing the best that I can.”