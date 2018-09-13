Formula 1: Red Bull denies Toro Rosso are lining up Mick Schumacher for 2019 racing seat

Red Bull denies Toro Rosso are lining up Mick Schumacher - son of F1 legend Michael - for 2019 racing seat

Red Bull's head of driver development has denied that Toro Rosso are eyeing up Michael Schumacher's son, Mick, for a seat in 2019.

The 19-year-old F3 racer is currently enjoying a rich vein of form and three victories in short succession have him just three points off the championship lead.

Motorsport Italy reported that this had caught the eye of Red Bull's racing programme, with Toro Rosso almost certainly looking to fill 2019 seats as Pierre Gasly prepares to make the step up to Red Bull and Brendon Hartley clinging on to his position after a tough season.

Daniil Kyvat and Stoffel Vandoorne are among the other beings linked to Toro Rosso, but after the reports in Italy suggesting that the teenage Schumacher could be in the mix came a strong denial from Dr Helmut Marko, who is responsible for Red Bull's conveyor belt of young drivers.

“He is not on our list and we have no contact at all with him,” told German newspaper Bild.

FIA president Jean Todt, who has known Mick Schumacher for years as a close friend of his father's, suggested that the teen star may have to wait a little longer for his chance.

"He is a great driver, but he still has a lot to learn. We have to give him time. He's under pressure because the expectations are high," he told Bild.

F1 legend Schumacher Sr. remains in recovery from a horrific brain injury suffered during a skiing accident in late 2013.