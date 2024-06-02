Red beats Blue 45-7 in 2024 Northeast Texas FCA Heart of a Champion All Star football game

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Red team rolled past the Blue team 45-7 Saturday night in the 2024 Northeast Texas FCA Heart of a Champion All Star football game at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.

The game was scoreless well into the second quarter before Sulphur Springs quarterback Cameron Jefferson rolled out to his left and threw a dime to Longview’s Tyreke Tennison who caught it and fell into the end zone for the touchdown to put the Red team up 6-0.

With the win, Red swept Blue in this week’s 14th Annual Northeast Texas FCA All Star Week, which included Red victories in baseball and softball Friday night at Tyler Legacy.

These games allow recent East Texas high school graduates to suit up in their high school uniforms one last time to compete against each other before they head off to college.

