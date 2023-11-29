Red Bank Catholic football wins NJSIAA Non Public B championship behind its defense

EAST RUTHERFORD - The defense never rested Tuesday night for Red Bank Catholic in the NJSIAA Non Public B championship game against DePaul at MetLife Stadium.

After allowing a TD on DePaul's first possession, the Caseys' defense did not allow a point the rest of the way as Red Bank Catholic recorded a 14-7 for its second Non Public championship in the last three seasons, fourth NJSIAA title since 2014 and fifth NJSIAA championship overall.

RBC's Emanuel Ross runs the ball around Wall's Jack Murphy for a 2 point conversion during the first half of the Wall Township Crimson Knights vs. Red Bank Catholic Caseys high school football game at Count Basie Park in Red Bank, NJ Friday, September 15, 2023.

Two TD passes by junior quarterback Frankie Williams enabled the Caseys to erase a 7-0 first quarter deficit and lead 14-7 at halftime.

First, Williams hit junior receiver and Stanford University-recruit Emanuel Ross on a 24-yard scoring pass on a post pattern on which Ross had a couple of steps on the nearest defender. That capped a six-play, 79-yard drive with 3:05 remaining in the first quarter.

A 12-yard TD pass to senior running back Luke Wassef gave the Caseys the lead with 8:12 remaining in the first half.

Williams sprinted to his right toward the sideline and saw Wassef wide open in the right part of the end zone. That concluded a 12-play, 72-yard drive that Williams jump-started with a 13-yard run on a third-and-10.

DePaul grabbed the early lead on a 1-yard sneak by quarterback Derek Zammit to cap a 12-play, 68-yard drive that was sparked by Zammit's 23-yard completion to Nolan James on a slant on fourth-and-11.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Jersey Shore football: Red Bank Catholic defense helps it win state title