Red Auerbach listed the 12 players he’d most want for the playoffs
Legendary Boston Celtics team president Red Auerbach was once asked by iconic Sports Illustrated reporter Jack McCallum to name the 10 players he would most like to have playing for his team in the playoffs, era and NBA contracts not under consideration.
The outspoken Auerbach refused to limit himself to just ten, instead opting for a dozen, with the explanation given that “look, I had 12 players when I coached. The hell with 10.” Supposedly in no particular order in an obscure 1992 Sports Illustrated Almanac and Record Book list of Red shared with McCallum that caught our eye courtesy of Twitter user Kateforthree.’
12 - Karl Malone
AFP PHOTO/JOHN MOTTERN
"The thing that sets him apart from Bob Pettit and Elgin Baylor is that he runs the floor like a big guard."
11 - Charles Barkley
AP Photo/Amy Sancetta
"He does what he has to, whether it's outside, inside, rebounding or scoring. A winner."
10 - Julius Irving
Ted Gartland/Boston Globe
"With one move he could raise a team and destroy an opponent."
9 - Oscar Robertson
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
"Like Bird, he did so much. He could rebound, shoot, play defense, and he was strong-willed."
8 - Jerry West
Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports
"A very underrated defensive player. And a pressure performer."
7 - Bob Cousy
Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports
"When you're in the running game, you have to have Cousy. Next to Magic, the best ever on the break.
6 - Michael Jordan
Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images
"He's just everywhere. He could do everything."
5 - John Havlicek
Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports
"The ultimate professional. Superb condition, superb attitude, superb defender, superb versatility."
4 - Magic Johnson
MPS-USA TODAY Sports
"The most potent point guard ever."
3 - Larry Bird
Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images
"Plays all parts of the game better than anyone who ever lived."
2 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images
"Perhaps the single most potent offensive weapon ever. A durable player, a clutch player."
1 - Bill Russell
Charles Hoff/NY Daily News via Getty Images
"The most influential player of his era, maybe of all time. By innovating the art of shot-blocking, he totally dictated tempo."
