Red Arrows perform for TT fans over Douglas Bay

The Red Arrows performed over the island's capital on Friday evening [BBC]

The Red Arrows have entertained Isle of Man TT fans with their aerobatic display despite disruption to racing due to poor weather.

While the day's races were cancelled due to the rain, the RAF's display team's appearance brought some high speed action to the Manx skies.

The team of Hawk T1 jets flew to the island from RAF Valley, arriving over Douglas Bay at about 19:30 BST.

The early evening display lasted about 20 minutes in total.

The RAF display could be seen from vantage points in Douglas and Onchan [BBC]

Officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary were on hand to direct traffic flow as hundreds of fans flocked to watch the display at vantage spots on Douglas Head and Onchan Head.

Saturday night will see the return of another popular part of the event for fans, the TT firework display, which is also being held over the bay in the island's capital.

Seen as the curtain closer on the wider TT festival, the display is set to start at 23:00.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and X? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related internet links