Recycling 'postcode lottery' to end under new government plans

Councils will all have to collect the same glass, metal, plastic, paper and card, food waste and garden waste under the plans - Martin Keene/PA

The recycling “postcode lottery” will end from 2026 under Government plans to standardise what can be put in household waste bins.

Food waste will have to be collected once a week, and councils will be urged to pick up black bin bags at least every fortnight.

Councils will all have to collect the same glass, metal, plastic, paper and card, food waste and garden waste under Government plans to encourage recycling.

But the Government has rowed back on plans to push councils to collect the seven types of waste in different containers in certain areas of the country, which the waste industry has said would cut costs and simplify recycling.

Responding to the announcement, the Local Government Association, which represents councils, said it was pleased the Government had “decided not to significantly reduce the flexibilities in how councils collect waste from people’s homes”.

It is expected that the plans will lead to packaging clearly labelled recyclable or not, without the need for households to check local provisions.

The Government said its plans would also stop a trend towards three- or four-weekly bin collections in some areas, “particularly in Wales”.

‘We are ending the postcode lottery’

But waste industry figures said mandatory weekly food bin collections would encourage councils to cut down on their collections of normal household waste, because it would stop the build up of rotting leftovers.

“Simpler recycling will help us all recycle more easily, doing our bit to help save the planet and make the best use of precious resources that we use every day,” said Therese Coffey, the Environment Secretary.

“Alongside weekly food waste collections, we are ending the postcode lottery of what you can put in your bin so that wherever you live in the country, you will be able to recycle the same products with confidence.”

The Government said it would also work with local authorities to assess whether black bins could be collected more frequently, especially in urban areas.

Recycling rates in England have been stuck at around 44 per cent for the last decade.

Bin collections from households just once every three weeks have risen 20-fold since 2015, impacting more than 1.4 million households in 22 councils.