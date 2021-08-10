Recycling decision raises questions

Aug. 10—Glynn County residents who recycle paper, plastic and cans will have to ask themselves if it will be worth $81 a year to continue the service.

Glynn County commissioners voted last week to maintain the existing solid waste pickup fee at $125 a year. They chose not to have countywide recycling for an additional $60 a year, leaving it up to residents to opt in if they want to continue recycling.

The new service goes into effect Jan. 1.

One reason for the increase is there are fewer buyers of recycled materials, said Matthew Kent, the county's public information officer.

During the meeting, commissioners said many people fill their recycling bins with trash instead of cans, plastic and paper. In fact, fewer than 50 percent of county residents use their recycling bins to hold recyclable items, commissioners said.

Kent said it's uncertain how much more trash will end up in the county landfill if most people choose not to pay the extra recycling fee. But there are no plans to raise tipping fees at the landfill, even if the trash flow increases.

The county has 27,418 residential solid waste customers and 11,270 of them have recycling bins, Kent said.

As for the number of people who will opt to pay the extra fee to recycle, Kent said that remains to be seen when the new agreement with Republic Waste Co. goes into effect.

"They can opt in," Kent said. "They would have to call Republic."

It's likely that the people who choose to pay the additional fee will be certain the items placed in the bins are going to be recycled. Items placed in recycling bins that contain food or other debris cause them to be thrown in the trash.

"If you're paying to recycle, the recycling stream will be cleaner," he said.

The two drop-off locations in the county to recycle glass will remain open, but there will likely be a fee charged, he said.

The county will continue to offer two free pickups each year for white goods such as refrigerators, stoves and other large appliances, he said.

"Nothing on that front will change," he said. "The county will continue to offer that service."

Republic Solid Waste can be contacted at 964-2211. Call county customer service at 554-7111 for new cans, missed pickups, or to schedule white goods pickups.