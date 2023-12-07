After a recuperating week, Beavers eye a 2nd chance for league points against Lakers

Dec. 6—BEMIDJI — Bye weeks aren't just for the players.

Following a punishing series against top-ranked North Dakota, the Bemidji State men's hockey team was given a chance to reset. Junior defenseman Will Magnuson said it was important for the Beavers to recuperate mentally and physically, which was what the doctor ordered for the coaching staff as well.

"We expend a lot of energy, too," head coach Tom Serratore said. "We might not be playing games, but (coaching) is mentally exhausting. We all have to reset. It's not like we're taking a break. We're taking a break from the grind of Friday and Saturday and the preparation for Friday and Saturday. ... (Bye weeks) are always good. They're never bad. You could win eight in a row, and a bye week is good."

During its two weeks away from CCHA play, BSU slipped to fourth place in the league standings. St. Thomas (8-7-1, 6-4-0 CCHA, 18 pts), Michigan Tech (7-7-3, 5-3-0 CCHA, 16 pts) and Minnesota State (6-6-2, 4-3-1 CCHA, 14 pts) all sit above the Beavers (5-9-0, 4-4-0 CCHA, 13 pts).

But those who follow league play regularly know that early December breakdowns of the CCHA standings are more often than not a waste of time. With six points separating the top six teams, the league table is liable to flip on its head by the time the clock strikes midnight on a new week.

"I've been saying it every weekend," Serratore said. "I said it the opening weekend. The one thing we all knew as coaches going into the season, we knew (CCHA teams) were going to beat us. The one thing we don't know is who's going to (finish) one, two, three, four, five, six, seven or eight. None of us know that. That's what you want a league to be. In reality, you want a league to be tight, anybody's game."

One might ask if it's possible for one team to separate itself at the top, given the amount of parity among league teams.

"We'll find out, but it hasn't been possible yet," Serratore said. "Don't fact-check me on this, but I don't know how many sweeps there have been so far. Take a look at the records. The records dictate there haven't been a lot of sweeps. I was talking with one of my former players (on Tuesday). He's playing pro hockey in Europe. He brought up how he's played in three or four different pro leagues and said (college hockey) is, bar none, the most difficult league to score in. He also said it's hard winning back-to-back games when you play the same team."

Against Serratore's wishes, a fact check backs up his sentiment about sweeps in league play. Through one weekend in December, CCHA teams have combined to sweep eight league opponents. St. Thomas is the only team to do it twice.

The Beavers have been on both ends of a sweep this season. They took both from the Tommies Oct. 27-28. A week later, Lake Superior State took both from BSU in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

"We want to play them (again) really bad," Magnuson said. "They took away five points from us last time. We owe them a good series back.

"They're going to be a strong team again. We have to get out to a good start, unlike our last games against them. That should take away their attack a little bit more and help us win these games."

The Lakers boast one of the best CCHA offenses, scoring the nation's 10th-best 53 goals in 16 games. They also have the country's 21st-best penalty kill at 83.6%, a margin that could prove to be troubling for a floundering Bemidji State power play (15.3%, 45th).

This weekend is also a battle between two contenders for CCHA Player of the Year. BSU fifth-year defenseman Kyle Looft is the two-time league Defenseman of the Month with five goals and 11 assists in 14 games. But LSSU's Jared Westcott also has a formidable case.

Westcott has 12 goals and 10 assists in 16 games. He's scoring on nearly 28% of his shot attempts, leading a charging Lake State offense to the middle of the CCHA standings (7-8-1, 4-5-1, 12 pts).

"I think it's going to be a tough (series)," BSU freshman forward Kasper Magnussen said. "We know that they work really hard. We just have to compete and be physical."

"This is one of those weekends," Serratore said. "It's a big weekend, and we'll be saying that every weekend. This is the biggest weekend of the year. Next weekend is the biggest weekend of the year. In January, they're going to be the biggest weekends of the year."

The Beavers will be without senior forward Jackson Jutting. Serratore said he will be "out for a while" after suffering a lower-body injury against North Dakota on Nov. 24. Jutting collided with a Fighting Hawks player in the third period and did not return.

Serratore noted that junior goaltender Mattias Sholl is now day-to-day after suffering a lower-body injury against St. Thomas on Oct. 27.