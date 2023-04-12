What recruits are visiting Rutgers football on Tuesday?

Another strong list of recruits will be at Rutgers football on Thursday for spring practice.

The following players are expected to attend the Rutgers football practice on Thursday:

Benjamin Black, a wide receiver from Mallard Creek (Charlotte, NC)

Teddy Foster, a defensive back from Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota, FL)

Devon Gonzalez, a running back from Holy Trinity (Hicksville, N.Y.)

Emanuel Mingo, a running back from East Side (Newark, N.J.)

Nick Parisi, a linebacker from Holy Trinity (Hicksville, N.Y.)

There are two committed players who are part of the 2024 recruiting class and are expected to attend Thursday’s practice:

A.J. Surace, a three-star quarterback from Notre Dame Prep (Lawrenceville, N.J.)

Gabriel Winowich, a four-star running back from Detroit County Day (Beverly Hills, MI)

Black will be on-campus for two days, beginning on Wednesday.

It is certainly noteworthy that Foster is on-campus once again for an unofficial visit.

Earlier this week, another strong contingent of visitors visited Rutgers including Aaris Bethea (a three-star defensive lineman from Erasmus Hall; Brooklyn, N.Y.), Colin Cubberly (a three-star offensive tackle from Arlington ; Larageneville, N.Y), K.J. Duff (a three-star tight end from St. Anthony’s; Melville, N.Y) and Judah Pruitt (a three-star interior offensive lineman from Shabazz; Newark, N.J.).

