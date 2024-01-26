What recruits are visiting Rutgers football on Sunday?
Sunday will be the kickoff for the big recruiting push for Rutgers football with the Big Ten program set to host a number of top recruits. Several four-star recruits will be at Rutgers for the weekend.
But who are the big names coming to check-out Rutgers and further their relationship with the program? Scroll down and check out some of the big names who are heading to Rutgers this weekend for unofficial visits.
All athletes are from the class of 2025 unless otherwise noted. An asterisk denotes a Rutgers football offer.
Rutgers football unofficial visitors list for Sunday:
Kory Brown* (a class of 2027 running back from Tottenville in Staten Island, New York)
Jabree Coleman*(a four-star running back from Imhotep in Philadelphia. He is the No. 168 player in the nation in the 247Sports Composite).
Renick Dorilas* (a three-star defensive back from Union, New Jersey. Holds offers from Boston College, Duke, Minnesota and Penn State among others).
John Forster* (a four-star running back from St. Joseph’s in Montvale, New Jersey. Holds offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois and Maryland, Penn State and Tennessee among others).
Jayden Elijah* (a three-star offensive lineman from Matawan Regional in Matawan, New Jersey. Holds offers from Boston College, Florida State, Michigan and Michigan State among others).
Dominic Funke* (a class of 2026 defensive lineman from St. Sebastian’s in Needham, Massachusetts. Holds offers from Boston College, Rutgers, Temple, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin).
Jaelyne Matthews * (a four-star offensive lineman and Under Armour All-America Game selection from Toms River North in Toms River, New Jersey).
Xavier Newsome* (a four-star tight end from Martin Luther King in Detroit who is the No. 171 recruit in the nation. Holds offers from Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee among others).
Andrew Olesh* (a three-star tight end from Southern Lehigh in Center Valley, Pennsylvania. Holds offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Pittsburgh and South Florida among others).
Michael Troutman III* (a three-star offensive lineman from DePaul in Wayne New Jersey. Holds offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan State, Penn State and Texas A&M among others)
Derek Zammit* (a class of 2026 quarterback from DePaul in Wayne New Jersey. Holds offers from Duke and Wake Forest)
Rutgers football finished last season 7-6 while playing the second-toughest schedule in the nation. Of the four toughest schedules in college football, Rutgers was the only program to win a bowl game.
On Dec. 28, Rutgers won the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, defeating ACC program Miami.