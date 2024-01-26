What recruits are visiting Rutgers football on Sunday?

Sunday will be the kickoff for the big recruiting push for Rutgers football with the Big Ten program set to host a number of top recruits. Several four-star recruits will be at Rutgers for the weekend.

But who are the big names coming to check-out Rutgers and further their relationship with the program? Scroll down and check out some of the big names who are heading to Rutgers this weekend for unofficial visits.

All athletes are from the class of 2025 unless otherwise noted. An asterisk denotes a Rutgers football offer.

Rutgers football unofficial visitors list for Sunday:

Rutgers football finished last season 7-6 while playing the second-toughest schedule in the nation. Of the four toughest schedules in college football, Rutgers was the only program to win a bowl game.

On Dec. 28, Rutgers won the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, defeating ACC program Miami.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire