What recruits are visiting Rutgers football this spring?
With spring practice set to begin next week, Rutgers football will start the process of hosting top recruits. This includes a number of regional recruits as well as committed players.
Recruiting is off to a solid start for Rutgers.
The Rutgers football 2023 recruiting class currently stands at three players. In November, Kenny Jones, an offensive lineman from New Jersey committed to the Scarlet Knights. Jones became the first verbal in the current recruiting class.
After that, Gabriel Winowich, a four-star running back from Michigan, committed after a visit in January. Rutgers then received a commitment in February from A.J. Surace, a three-star and the top quarterback in New Jersey.
Scroll down and check out what players are scheduled to visit Rutgers this spring!
Josiah Brown
Position: Athlete (secondary/wide receiver)
School: Holy Trinity (Hicksville, N.Y.)
Class: 2024
Offers: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State
Rutgers visit date: April 13
Korey Duff
Position: Wide receiver/tight end
School: St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.)
Class: 2024
Offers: UConn, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Rutgers
Rutgers visit date: April 11
Raphael Dunn
Position: Safety
School: The Lawrenceville School (Princeton, N.J.)
Class: 2024
Offers: Rutgers, Temple, Vanderbilt among others.
Rutgers visit date: April 13 or April 15
Other visit dates: Illinois (March 25), Penn State (April 1), Wisconsin (April 22)
Devon Gonzalaez
Position: Running back
School: Holy Trinity
Class: 2025
Offers: No Power Five offers yet
Rutgers visit date: April 13
Jack Hines
Position: Offensive tackle
School: Avon Old Farms (Avon, CT)
Class: 2024
Offers: Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Wake Forest, West Virginia among others.
Rutgers visit date: April 29
Kenny Jones (Rutgers football commit)
Position: Offensive line
School: Delran High School (Delran, N.J.)
Class: 2024
Offers: Rutgers, Temple
Rutgers visit date: Will visit, date is to be determined
Other visit dates: Possibly visiting Maryland, Temple
Elijah King
Position: Defensive end
School: Gahanna Lincoln (Columbus, OH)
Class: 2024
Offers: Cincinnati, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, West Virginia among others.
Rutgers visit date: April 22
Other visit dates: Purdue (March 23), Cincinnati (March 27), West Virginia (April 1)
Kevin Levy
Position: Wide receiver
School: Cardinal Newman (Ft. Lauderdale, FL)
Class: 2024
Offers: Arkansas, Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, Ole Miss, North Carolina State, Rutgers
Rutgers visit date: Will visit, date is to be determined
A.J. Surace (Rutgers football commit)
Position: Quarterback
School: Notre Dame Prep (Lawrenceville, N.J.)
Class: 2024
Offers: Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee among others.
Rutgers visit date: Planning to visit multiple practices, regularly
Gabriel Winowich (Rutgers football commit)
Position: Running Back
School: Detroit Country Day (Franklin, MI)
Class: 2024
Offers: Maryland, Marshall, Rutgers
Rutgers visit date: April 13