What recruits are visiting Rutgers football this spring?

With spring practice set to begin next week, Rutgers football will start the process of hosting top recruits. This includes a number of regional recruits as well as committed players.

Recruiting is off to a solid start for Rutgers.

The Rutgers football 2023 recruiting class currently stands at three players. In November, Kenny Jones, an offensive lineman from New Jersey committed to the Scarlet Knights. Jones became the first verbal in the current recruiting class.

After that, Gabriel Winowich, a four-star running back from Michigan, committed after a visit in January. Rutgers then received a commitment in February from A.J. Surace, a three-star and the top quarterback in New Jersey.

Scroll down and check out what players are scheduled to visit Rutgers this spring!

Josiah Brown

Position: Athlete (secondary/wide receiver)

School: Holy Trinity (Hicksville, N.Y.)

Class: 2024

Offers: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State

Rutgers visit date: April 13

Korey Duff

Position: Wide receiver/tight end

School: St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.)

Class: 2024

Offers: UConn, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Rutgers

Rutgers visit date: April 11

Raphael Dunn

Position: Safety

School: The Lawrenceville School (Princeton, N.J.)

Class: 2024

Offers: Rutgers, Temple, Vanderbilt among others.

Rutgers visit date: April 13 or April 15

Other visit dates: Illinois (March 25), Penn State (April 1), Wisconsin (April 22)

Devon Gonzalaez

Position: Running back

School: Holy Trinity

Class: 2025

Offers: No Power Five offers yet

Rutgers visit date: April 13

Jack Hines

Position: Offensive tackle

School: Avon Old Farms (Avon, CT)

Class: 2024

Offers: Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Wake Forest, West Virginia among others.

Rutgers visit date: April 29

Kenny Jones (Rutgers football commit)

Position: Offensive line

School: Delran High School (Delran, N.J.)

Class: 2024

Offers: Rutgers, Temple

Rutgers visit date: Will visit, date is to be determined

Other visit dates: Possibly visiting Maryland, Temple

Elijah King

Position: Defensive end

School: Gahanna Lincoln (Columbus, OH)

Class: 2024

Offers: Cincinnati, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, West Virginia among others.

Rutgers visit date: April 22

Other visit dates: Purdue (March 23), Cincinnati (March 27), West Virginia (April 1)

Kevin Levy

Position: Wide receiver

School: Cardinal Newman (Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

Class: 2024

Offers: Arkansas, Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, Ole Miss, North Carolina State, Rutgers

Rutgers visit date: Will visit, date is to be determined

A.J. Surace (Rutgers football commit)

Position: Quarterback

School: Notre Dame Prep (Lawrenceville, N.J.)

Class: 2024

Offers: Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee among others.

Rutgers visit date: Planning to visit multiple practices, regularly

Gabriel Winowich (Rutgers football commit)

Position: Running Back

School: Detroit Country Day (Franklin, MI)

Class: 2024

Offers: Maryland, Marshall, Rutgers

Rutgers visit date: April 13

