What recruits are visiting Rutgers football on Saturday?

Saturday is a big game for Rutgers football against Maryland, with bowl eligibility on the line. With a win, Rutgers would return to the postseason for the first time since 2014.

And given the magnitude of the game, it will also be a chance for Rutgers to make an impression on possible recruits. There are some big ones coming in for this week’s game.

Several uncommited players from 2022 will be attending on Saturday, as will some very big names that Rutgers is getting a jump on for the 2023 class.

On Friday, Rutgers got a verbal from Maryland three-star defensive back Zilan Williams. It was a big piece of news for the Scarlet Knights, who are looking to add more length in the secondary.

Josh Allen

another national recruit is Jacob Allen 6’6” 265 Princeton The Hun School, NJ. 2022 prospect with all the tools. Great frame, length, long arms and quick hands and feet. supremely athletic for someone his size and technically sound.@JacobAllen_79 3.4 GPA. I give him 4*+ pic.twitter.com/minnLcVKNk — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) October 7, 2020

The No. 1 player in the state according to Rivals, Allen is one of the lynchpin commits for the class of 2022. He is a huge part of the offensive line rebuild for Rutgers.

Thomas Amankwaa

Watch replay of Tommy Amankwaa’s 2nd TD catch of the game in Hillsborough’s 35-8 victory over North Brunswick in the 2021 Central Jersey Group 5 Championship this past Friday night. Includes slo-mo and turf cam view. #njfootball @LetsGoBoro @tommy_amankwaa pic.twitter.com/4OADtGF2CX — Big Central Gridiron (@bcnjgridiron) November 22, 2021

One of the most recent verbals for the 2022 class, Amankwaa has all the tools needed to excel at the next level and be a legitimate defensive back in the Big Ten.

Semaj Bridgeman

A class of 2023 recruit, Bridgeman has been a steady presence at Rutgers games this fall, perhaps showing the influence of assistant coach Fran Brown. The four-star linebacker out of Archbishop Wood holds offers from the likes of Florida, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State among others.

Marion Brown

One of the most important pieces of the current recruiting class is Brown, the only verbal from Florida for 2022. The four-star wide receiver is coming off a very strong senior season and looks ready to step in and contribute immediately for Rutgers.

Tyseer Denmark

Grateful to be in this position! First 15 pic.twitter.com/jipSHVCj2A — tyseer5denmark (@tyseer5denmark) September 20, 2021

Another 2023 recruit, Denmark projects as one of the best defensive backs in the region. He is physical and instinctual with a nose for the ball.

Denmark holds some pretty big offers including Florida State, Georgia, Penn State, Tennesee, Texas A&M among others.

Michael Higgins

The most recent verbal to Rutgers, Higgins brings a much-needed tight end presence to the class. The Blair Academy prospect, a Rutgers legacy, has a background in basketball but has shown tremendous room for growth at the next level that makes him an intriguing take for Rutgers.

Anthony Johnson

Check out my highlight – https://t.co/4bc2g77Q4i — Anthony Johnson (@antgeezz) November 11, 2021

The four-star linebacker out of Philadelphia had a steady senior season at Neumann-Goretti. He’s been a quiet leader of this recruiting class for Rutgers.

JaSiré Peterson

Full Season Highlights !!https://t.co/S5nh8pMbr1 — JaSiré Peterson (@JasirePeterson) November 7, 2021

The first commit for the class of 2023, Peterson has had a very strong junior season at Union City. He could well crack the top 10 players in the state next year and be a four-star recruit. Rutgers did well to wrap him up early.

Isaiah Nesmith

The Florida wide receiver is just popping up on the radar from some Rutgers fans. The basketball and football standout will be on an unofficial visit this weekend for the Maryland game.

