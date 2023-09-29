What recruits are visiting Rutgers football on Saturday?

Rutgers football is hosting a number of top recruits on Saturday for their final non-conference game of the season. The list of recruits are primarily from the class of 2024 – including several commits – as well as a handful of priority targets for the 2025 recruiting class.

Kickoff for Rutgers’ game against Wagner is scheduled for 3:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Two weeks ago following their win over Virginia Tech, Rutgers got a commitment from Sean Shenfelder, a class of 2025 quarterback from Florida.

Among the uncommitted players in attendance will be Jaelyene Matthews, who is projected to be one of the top players in the nation in the 2025 recruiting class. Another name to watch for Rutgers fans is Renick Dorilas, who has been an unofficial visitor at two other games this year.

Here are several notable recruits who will be at Saturday’s game:

Also planned to be in attendance are several players from New Jersey programs Millville as well as Delran.

