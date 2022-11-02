Recruits who will be visiting Notre Dame as the host Clemson

Since teams made the adjustment for the early signing period and the rule changes to have official visits in the summer, in-season recruiting has lost some of it’s luster. That won’t necessarily be the case this weekend as Notre Dame is set to host Clemson, in a game that will dictate the direction of the rest of the remaining season for both teams. With an upset, the Irish would have three wins over three of College Football Playoff’s top 25 teams.

It’s an understatement that this game is big, but not just on the field, it’s a big one for Irish recruiting. Find out below who is currently schedule to make the trip to South Bend as Notre Dame hosts the Tigers in prime time. (This list is confirmed visitors and will change as the week goes on.)

Uncommitted ‘23 Georgia athlete Khalil Barnes (official visit)

Notre Dame ‘23 linebacker commit Drayk Bowen (official visit)

Uncommitted ‘23 Arizona quarterback Roch Cholowsky (official visit)

Notre Dame ‘23 safety commit Peyton Bowen

South Carolina ‘24 Ohio cornerback commit Karson Hobbs

Uncommitted ‘24 athlete Kaj Sanders

Uncommitted ‘24 Arkansas defensive end TJ Lindsey

Uncommitted Missouri ‘24 athlete Aneyas Williams

Uncommitted Nebraska ‘24 tight end Carter Nelson

