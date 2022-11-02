Recruits who will be visiting Notre Dame as the host Clemson

Since teams made the adjustment for the early signing period and the rule changes to have official visits in the summer, in-season recruiting has lost some of it’s luster. That won’t necessarily be the case this weekend as Notre Dame is set to host Clemson, in a game that will dictate the direction of the rest of the remaining season for both teams. With an upset, the Irish would have three wins over three of College Football Playoff’s top 25 teams.

It’s an understatement that this game is big, but not just on the field, it’s a big one for Irish recruiting. Find out below who is currently schedule to make the trip to South Bend as Notre Dame hosts the Tigers in prime time. (This list is confirmed visitors and will change as the week goes on.)

Uncommitted ‘23 Georgia athlete Khalil Barnes (official visit)

Walnut Grove attempts an onside kick. @maxwilson_4 perfectly hits @KhalilBarnes7 for a 49-yard score. 7-0 Titans with 11:50 left in the first. https://t.co/5LTkgau6Cx pic.twitter.com/ip9ZCZdn5L — McClain (@McclainBaxley) October 21, 2022

Notre Dame ‘23 linebacker commit Drayk Bowen (official visit)

Uncommitted ‘23 Arizona quarterback Roch Cholowsky (official visit)

After a couple of conversations with the coaching staff I’m excited to announce I’ve received an offer from the University of Notre Dame to play both football and baseball. @NDFootball @NDBaseball pic.twitter.com/TJljR5QyLF — Roch Cholowsky (@CholowskyRoch) October 13, 2022

Notre Dame ‘23 safety commit Peyton Bowen

South Carolina ‘24 Ohio cornerback commit Karson Hobbs

Uncommitted ‘24 athlete Kaj Sanders

Uncommitted ‘24 Arkansas defensive end TJ Lindsey

Uncommitted Missouri ‘24 athlete Aneyas Williams

#AGTG New record holder for career touchdowns 93…More to work for🙏🏈Wouldn’t happen without you guys @HannibalFootbal pic.twitter.com/mpcYK0NJ0m — AneyasWilliams/4⭐️ (@AneyasW) September 24, 2022

Uncommitted Nebraska ‘24 tight end Carter Nelson

