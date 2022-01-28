Here are the recruits visiting Florida on the last weekend before NSD

College football’s national signing day is on Wednesday, and Billy Napier is using the last weekend of the recruiting cycle to host another group of prospects at the University of Florida.

After a few cancellations, the Gators will host five official visitors over the weekend, including four-star receiver DJ Allen and four-star defensive lineman Caden Story. Michigan commit Kevonte Henry and Georgia commit Jordan James won’t be able to make it despite both having plans to visit.

Napier has Florida positioned to be a part of several decisions made on national signing day, and hosting this final group should help secure a few more hats on the table on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at every recruit visiting the Swamp this weekend.

WR DJ Allen - Gladewater, Texas

I will be visiting Florida this weekend📍 — 𝓓𝓙 𝓐𝓛𝓛𝓔𝓝⭐️ (@_Datsdj) January 25, 2022

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 161 Natl., No. 28 WR)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 74 WR)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 263 Natl., No. 33 WR)

On3: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 198 Natl., No. 30 WR)

Florida doesn’t have a receiver in its recruiting class of 2022, but Billy Napier has been after Texas receiver DJ Allen since his decommittment from TCU in November. Wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, who already had established a relationship with Allen while at USC, visited the speedy receiver earlier in January. TCU is still in the mix, but a good visit this weekend could put Florida out in front with decision day coming up.

DL Caden Story - Lanett, Alabama

I Will Be Signing February 2nd @ 10 A.M. EST in the Lanett High School Gymnasium!! 🙏🏾 EVERYONE INVITED!!! pic.twitter.com/2tZAFXgY8g — ᶜˢ⁵ 💰 (@CadenStory) January 20, 2022

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 147 Natl., No. 20 DL)

Story continues

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 31 SDE)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 257 Natl., No. 23 DE)

On3: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 37 DL)

Four-star defensive lineman Caden Story will choose either Florida, Auburn or Clemson on national signing day, and the Gators are getting the last word with him. Story was once committed to Auburn, but his recruitment opened back up after he decided not to sign early with the Tigers. Clemson has several crystal ball projections for Story in its favor, but getting him in Gainesville could change the narrative.

OT Matthew McCoy - St. Augustine, Florida

I’ll be in Gainesville this weekend for a OV!🐊🐊🐊🐊 pic.twitter.com/73OjU9QwIB — Matthew McCoy (@MatthewMcCoyFB) January 28, 2022

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 105 OT, No. 118 FL)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 64 OT, No. 100 FL)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 32 OT, No. 47 FL)

On3: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 226 Natl., No. 17 OT, No. 29 FL)

Matthew McCoy unofficially visited Florida back in October when Dan Mullen was still the head coach of the Gators. The old regime may have been the ones to offer the in-state tackle, but Napier’s crew has made him a priority since assembling in December.

McCoy was supposed to officially visit the weekend of Dec. 10, but coaching changes pushed things back until this weekend. He’s made stops at Miami and UCF in the past two weeks, but Florida is still at the top of his recruitment.

TE Danny Lewis - New Iberia, Louisiana

Michael DeMocker/For The Daily Advertiser

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 40 TE, No. 35 LA)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 19 TE)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 25 TE-H., No. 39 LA)

On3: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 26 TE, No. 20 LA)

Florida’s competition for tight end Danny Lewis Jr. has only increased in the last few weeks. Shortly after Napier offered the former Cincinnati commit in December, Alabama and LSU did the same. The Tide hosted Lewis on an official visit last weekend, and the Tigers got to see him midweek.

He should arrive in Gainesville on Saturday because of a basketball game on Friday, according to 247Sports.

EDGE Jack Pyburn - Jacksonville, Florida

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 38 EDGE, No. 69 FL)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 34 SDE, No. 55 FL)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 49 DE, No. 96 FL)

On3: ⭐⭐⭐ (No. 72 EDGE, No. 121 FL)

In-state defensive end Jack Pyburn has a top two of Auburn and Miami, but Florida has been in contact with him over the past few weeks and will host him this weekend. Pyburn’s already said that he’d consider an offer from the Gators if one is extended and Napier has already proven that he can make up a ton of ground in very little time when it comes to recruiting.

Underclassmen visiting this weekend

Florida will also be hosting several underclassmen this weekend. The seniors will get most of the attention because of the approaching signing day, but establishing good relationships early with next year’s crop of talent isn’t a bad idea.

Here are the underclassmen that will be in Gainesville this weekend:

Class of 2023:

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ATH Aaron Gates – Sharpsburg, Georgia (COMMITTED)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ CB Tony Mitchell – Alabaster, Alabama

⭐⭐⭐⭐ DL John Walker – Kissimmee, Florida

⭐⭐⭐⭐ WR Bryson Rodgers – Zephyrhills, Florida

⭐⭐⭐ OL Bryce Lovett – Rockledge, Florida

Class of 2024:

⭐⭐⭐⭐ EDGE Jonathan Echols – Franklin, Georgia

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1