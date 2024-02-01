What recruits visited Rutgers on Wednesday for an unofficial visit?

Fresh off a Junior Day event on Sunday that attracted some of the top players in the region (and beyond), Rutgers football is again hosting a number of the area’s top athletes on Wednesday night.

Included in the day’s itinerary is a trip to Jersey Mike’s Arena to see Rutgers men’s basketball taken on Penn State.

Who was at Rutgers on Wednesday night? Below are several of the top names to keep an eye on who will be visiting the Scarlet Knights on Wednesday night:

On Monday, Rutgers made the top five for New Jersey defensive back Renick Dorilas, a three-star athlete and top 20 player in the state in the 2025 recruiting class.

