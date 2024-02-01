What recruits visited Rutgers on Wednesday for an unofficial visit?
Fresh off a Junior Day event on Sunday that attracted some of the top players in the region (and beyond), Rutgers football is again hosting a number of the area’s top athletes on Wednesday night.
Included in the day’s itinerary is a trip to Jersey Mike’s Arena to see Rutgers men’s basketball taken on Penn State.
Who was at Rutgers on Wednesday night? Below are several of the top names to keep an eye on who will be visiting the Scarlet Knights on Wednesday night:
Kamar Archie (A class of 2025 four-star linebacker from The Hun School in Princeton, N.J. Has an offer list that includes Florida, Georgia, Miami, Rutgers and South Carolina among others)
Kole Briehler (A class of 2025 three-star offensive lineman from The Hun School in Princeton, N.J. Holds offers from Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Rutgers among others)
Darren Ikinnagbon (A class of 2025 four-star defensive end from Hillside, N.J. Offers include Georgia, Iowa State, Ohio State and Rutgers among others)
De’zie Jones (A class of 2025 three-star wide receiver from DePaul Catholic in Wayne, N.J. He has been offered by Boston College, Duke, Florida,, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others)
K.J. McClain (A class of 2026 athlete from Seton Hall Prep in West Orange, N.J. Holds an offer list that includes Boston College, Duke, Penn State, Rutgers and Syracuse among others)
Amari Sabb (A class of 2026 athlete from Glassboro, N.J. with offers from Boston College, Georgia, Michigan, Ole Miss and Rutgers among others)
Xavier Sabb (A class of 2027 athlete from Glassboro, N.J. with offers from Boston College, Georgia, Michigan, Ole Miss and Rutgers among others)
Michael Thomas III (A class of 2025 three-star wide receiver from Donovan Catholic in Toms River, N.J. He holds an offer list that includes Duke, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Rutgers among others)
On Monday, Rutgers made the top five for New Jersey defensive back Renick Dorilas, a three-star athlete and top 20 player in the state in the 2025 recruiting class.