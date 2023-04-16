What recruits visited Rutgers football for Saturday’s scrimmage?

A trio of impressive visitors were at Rutgers on Saturday, one of whom gave a surprise commitment to the program.

This weekend, Rutgers football hosted a coaching clinic that was highlighted by guest speaker Bill Belichick, the New England Patriots head coach, and his son Brian Belichick (Patriots safeties coach). A number of high school coaches from the area were present for Saturday’s practice, where they saw a combination of drills but also the first scrimmage of spring.

The scrimmage provides a backdrop for Rutgers football to host several players over the weekend, including one who gave a verbal on Saturday evening:

Who visited Rutgers last week? Tuesday’s practice saw the following recruits in attendance:

On Thursday, the following recruits attended practice:

Benjamin Black, a wide receiver from Mallard Creek (Charlotte, NC)

Teddy Foster, a defensive back from Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota, FL)

Devon Gonzalez, a running back from Holy Trinity (Hicksville, N.Y.)

Emanuel Mingo, a running back from East Side (Newark, N.J.)

Nick Parisi, a linebacker from Holy Trinity (Hicksville, N.Y.)

In addition, two committed players were in attendance on Thursday:

A.J. Surace, a three-star quarterback from Notre Dame Prep (Lawrenceville, N.J.)

Gabriel Winowich, a four-star running back from Detroit County Day (Beverly Hills, MI)

