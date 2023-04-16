What recruits visited Rutgers football for Saturday’s scrimmage?
A trio of impressive visitors were at Rutgers on Saturday, one of whom gave a surprise commitment to the program.
This weekend, Rutgers football hosted a coaching clinic that was highlighted by guest speaker Bill Belichick, the New England Patriots head coach, and his son Brian Belichick (Patriots safeties coach). A number of high school coaches from the area were present for Saturday’s practice, where they saw a combination of drills but also the first scrimmage of spring.
The scrimmage provides a backdrop for Rutgers football to host several players over the weekend, including one who gave a verbal on Saturday evening:
Cooper Ackerman, a three-star defensive end from Shrewsbury (Shrewsbury, MA)
Brian Brennan, an offensive tackle from Buckingham Browne & Nichols School (Grafton, MA)
Sam Pilof, a three-star linebacker from Middleton (Middleton, WI). Pilof committed on the visit.
Related
Rutgers football recruiting: Philadelphia offensive lineman Michael Carroll previews upcoming visit
Who visited Rutgers last week? Tuesday’s practice saw the following recruits in attendance:
Aaris Bethea, a three-star defensive lineman from Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, N.Y.)
Colin Cubberly, a three-star offensive tackle from Arlington (Larageneville, N.Y)
K.J. Duff, a three-star tight end from St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y)
Judah Pruitt, a three-star interior offensive lineman from Shabazz (Newark, N.J.)
On Thursday, the following recruits attended practice:
Benjamin Black, a wide receiver from Mallard Creek (Charlotte, NC)
Teddy Foster, a defensive back from Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota, FL)
Devon Gonzalez, a running back from Holy Trinity (Hicksville, N.Y.)
Emanuel Mingo, a running back from East Side (Newark, N.J.)
Nick Parisi, a linebacker from Holy Trinity (Hicksville, N.Y.)
In addition, two committed players were in attendance on Thursday:
A.J. Surace, a three-star quarterback from Notre Dame Prep (Lawrenceville, N.J.)
Gabriel Winowich, a four-star running back from Detroit County Day (Beverly Hills, MI)
Related
Rutgers football: Gavin Wimsatt, Evan Simon are learning to manage the offense
Follow all of your favorite teams at Rutgers Wire, Giants Wire, Jets Wire and Nets Wire!