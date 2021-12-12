Recruits that are trending towards LSU in the 2022 class

Just days away from the early signing period and the pressure is on for the LSU Tigers and head coach Brian Kelly.

The class was once a top-five group in college football. The latest rankings have seen them fall down to No. 25 following several decommitments. Kelly has plenty of work to do this week as he looks to close out this transition class for the Tigers.

There is still the February signing day but a vast majority of prospects sign in the early period. Checking in on the Crystal Ball predictions from 247Sports, there are plenty of battles that look to be going the way of the Purple and Gold.

We look at five battles that LSU needs to win.

Landon Ibieta, Mandeville

Blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana State University!!!🐯#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/Yy7uM1LAPc — Landon Ibieta✌︎︎ (@IbietaLandon) December 10, 2021

The first one on the list is three-star wide receiver from Mandeville, Louisiana. He is currently committed to Miami but he could be coming back to his home-state team with the LSU Tigers. Another wide receiver that could help lessen the blow of losing Deion Smith.

Jodan Allen, Lafayette Christian

From the same school that the LSU Tigers landed Sage Ryan, we have another defensive back in Jordan Allen. He could help the back end of the defense that dealt with plenty injuries in that position group.

Story continues

Quency Wiggins, Madison Prep

Another defensive product is right in the backyard. Wiggins of Madison Prep in Baton Rouge could add more depth to the defensive line. Currently rated as a four-star defensive lineman according to 247Sports composite.

DJ Wesolak, Boonville

The Tigers could be close to landing a top edge player in the 2022 class. To do so they will need to take him out of Missouri. It might come down to Maason Smith helping recruit him to the Bayou after coming for an official visit over the weekend. Tigers are poised to keep him from Mizzou, Alabama, Georgia, and USC.

Laterrance Welch, Acadiana

While there isn’t anything indicating a trend towards Welch, he is one that the LSU Tigers need to reel in. Feels like Arkansas might be able to snag him away from the Bayou after the exit of Corey Raymond. One recruiting battle to keep an eye on.

1

1