What recruits are taking official visits to Rutgers football this weekend?
This is a busy weekend for Rutgers football as the Big Ten program hosts some of the nation’s top recruits for official visits.
It is the first official visit weekend for Rutgers and will feature 21 players…including one committed to a Big Ten rival. Two Rutgers commits will be a part of the group on campus this weekend.
Of the visitors, 18 of the 21 players are currently ranked by either ESPN, On3, Rivals or 247Sports. And 19 of the 21 players hold offers from other Power Five programs.
Rutgers currently has the No. 33 class in the nation according to 247Sports. They have eight players committed in the class of 2025.
Here are the 21 players on their official visits to Rutgers football this weekend. Their recruiting profiles are linked in their name:
Vernon Allen III (three-star wide receiver)
C.J. Bell (three-star cornerback)
Raedyn Bruens (three-star defensive end)
Michael Clayton (unranked athlete but has a strong offer list)
Renick ‘Stretch’ Dorilas (three-star defensive back and a top-10 player in New Jersey)
John Forster (four-star running back)
Jourdin Houston (three-star wide receiver)
Bryce Jenkins (four-star defensive lineman)
R.J. Johnson (unranked but holds five Power Five offers)
Romando Johnson (three-star edge)
Talibi Kaba (four-star linebacker and a top-10 player in New Jersey)
Tyler Kielmeyer (three-star offensive lineman)
Braxton Kyle (unranked defensive lineman but holds a strong offer list)
Chase Linton (unranked defensive lineman but holds a strong offer list)
Jaelyne Matthews (four-star offensive lineman and Under Armour All-America Game commit)
D.J. McClary (four-star linebacker, committed to Penn State)
Maxwell Roy (four-star defensive lineman)
Michael Thomas III (four-star wide receiver)
Chris Vigna (three-star offensive lineman)
N’Kye Wynn (three-star offensive lineman)
The official visit weekend begins on Friday morning and will run through Sunday afternoon.