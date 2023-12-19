What recruits will sign with Texas Longhorns football on early signing day Wednesday?

It’s already been a memorable week for the Texas football program, and it could get even better on Wednesday’s first day of the early signing period.

Texas remains “on a heater” on the recruiting trail, as head coach Steve Sarkisian posted Monday on social media after the Longhorns flipped five-star defensive back Xavier Filsaime from Florida. A native of McKinney outside of Dallas, Filsaime can officially sign his letter of intent with Texas on Wednesday, which is the first of two official signing days for 2024 recruits.

What Wednesday’s early signing day can mean for Texas:

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has the nation's No. 5-ranked recruiting class heading into Wednesday's early signing period for the 2024 cycle. His first three UT recruiting classes have been ranked No. 15, No. 5 and No. 3.

How many five-star prospects will Texas sign?

Four — pending any major surprises: St. Louis wide receiver Ryan Wingo; Duncanville edge rusher Colin Simmons, who's coming off back-to-back high school state championships; offensive tackle Brandon Baker from outside the Los Angeles area; and Filsaime.

There are 32 five-star prospects in the 2024 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. Heading into Wednesday, that's the second-most five-star commitments in the country, behind only Ohio State's five. Alabama and Georgia each have three.

How many recruits will Texas sign on Wednesday?

A good haul, at least 22. And it seems that the class keeps growing. Last week, Texas reeled in four-star defensive back Kobe Black, a versatile athlete from Waco Connally who can play either cornerback or safety. The Longhorns also recently flipped four-star cornerback Wardell Mack from Florida State.

Duncanville edge rusher Colin Simmons is one of four five-star recruits expected to sign with Texas on Wednesday's first day of the early signing period for the 2024 class. He's a national top-15 recruit overall and the No. 1 edge prospect in the country.

Where does Texas' class rank nationally before signing day?

Currently, Texas' class ranks fifth-best in the country, per 247Sports' composite. The Longhorns have 22 commitments (four five-stars, 15 four-stars) and are behind No. 1 Georgia (27 pledges), No. 2 Ohio State (22), No. 3 Alabama (22) and No. 4 Florida State (23) heading into Wednesday.

Oklahoma is No. 7 and Texas A&M, which has suffered a handful of decommitments since the coaching change, is No. 21.

Will Texas flip any more recruits on Wednesday?

It’s recruiting, so you never know. Texas is pursuing Texas A&M pledge Tyanthony Smith, a four-star linebacker from Jasper, but he has remained loyal to the Aggies so far. Texas also hopes to lure several defensive linemen from other schools, including Baylor pledge Alex Foster and Texas A&M pledges Dealyn Evans and Dominick McKinley. However, those three linemen are expected to wait until national signing day on Feb. 7 to sign.

Could Texas lose any pledges on Wednesday?

It seems unlikely, but the Texas coaches have been making in-home visits in recent weeks to confirm some of their commitments. Running back Jerrick Gibson, a four-star recruit from IMG Academy in Florida who committed in June, continues to draw heavy interest from some of his in-state schools while Alabama is reportedly pursuing Aeryn Hampton, a four-star cornerback from Daingerfield who committed to Texas in July.

Are there any uncommitted recruits who could pick Texas?

The vast majority of the nation’s five- and four-star recruits have already pledged to a team, but the Longhorns are holding out hope that four-star edge rusher Solomon Williams from Tampa, Fla., picks Texas. He’s reportedly leaning toward Texas A&M but also listed Texas, Oregon and Alabama among his finalists.

Does signing day have anything to do with the transfer portal?

Nope. National signing day (and early signing day) is only for high school prospects. Current college players in the portal can sign with any team through Jan. 2 or in a smaller transfer window in the spring. Texas has secured transfer commitments from Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba and Houton receiver Matthew Golden.

Texas' class — so far

The Longhorns have 22 commitments heading into Wednesday's early signing day, a class that currently ranks No. 5 nationally:

The 5-stars (4) — LB/Edge Colin Simmons, Duncanville; WR Ryan Wingo, St. Louis; OT Brandon Baker, Santa Ana. Calif.; S Xavier Filsaime, McKinney

The 4 stars (15) — CB Kobe Black, Waco Connally; RB Jerrick Gibson, IMG Academy; ATH Wardell Mack, Marrero, La.; CB Jordon Johnson-Rubell, IMG Academy; OL Daniel Cruz, North Richland Hills; CB Aeryn Hampton, Daingerfield; CB Santana Wilson, Scottsdale, Ariz.; DL D'antre Robinson, Orlando, Fla.; WR Parker Livingston, Lucas Lovejoy; Edge Zina Umeozulu, Allen; WR Freddie Dubose, Smithson Valley; RB Christian Clark, Phoenix, Ariz.; TE Jordan Washington, Houston Langham Creek; QB Trey Owens, Houston Cypress-Fairbanks; OL Nate Kibble, Humble Atascocita

The 3-stars (3) — DL Alex January, Duncanville; DL Melvin Hills, Lafayette, La.; P Michael Kern, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

