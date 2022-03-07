Recruits react to weekend with Oklahoma on social media
There are several themes coming out of Norman with every recruiting weekend and this past weekend was no different. Parents and recruits left from their visit with the Oklahoma Sooners with positive vibes and excited about what Brent Venables and his staff are building.
In the aftermath of Lincoln Riley’s abrupt departure for USC, the question became what would become of Oklahoma without the “chosen one.” As a recruiter, Brent Venables has answered the call and has the Oklahoma Sooners well positioned to build upon their 2022 recruiting class, which finished No. 8 in the nation, with a strong 2023 class as well.
Hosting one of two recruiting weekends in March aimed at the 2023 class, the Sooners welcomed players from across the country to show them everything the University of Oklahoma has to offer.
Will it lead to commitments? Only time will tell, but the Oklahoma Sooners continue to put themselves in a great spot on the recruiting trail. As recruits talk about the great time they had, it will open the door for OU’s coaches to get an opportunity with even more highly-rated recruits.
Here’s a look at some of the reactions from Oklahoma’s weekend visitors.
Building Something Special
We just had a HUGE day at The Palace on the Prairie! This place is special. RECRUITs what @CoachVenables and OUr staff is building here is a breath of fresh air. We are focused on EMPOWERING you not ENTITLING you. #OUDNA
— Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) March 6, 2022
Moussa Kane, 3-star Safety: New York
Had to show OU how we get down in New York😂 @JayValai @CoachVenables @OU_Football @Coachlanese13 @gbowman26 pic.twitter.com/Nu47fxk2bd
— Moussa kane (@Moussak_22) March 6, 2022
A Sooner Legacy
I couldnt rest without posting this. My dad Derrick White #14 and my son @A_White_3 posing for @OU_Football. #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/IVUF9inbax
— Corey White 🤜🏿🤛🏻 (@CoachWhiteDB1) March 6, 2022
Samuel Omosigho, 3-star ATH: Crandall, TX
Had an amazing visit at The University of Oklahoma #OUDNA @CoachVenables @CoachTedRoof @coach_bhall pic.twitter.com/rfO8Ovfiqu
— Samuel Omosigho😎 (@SamuelOmosigho) March 6, 2022
Coaches Loving the Vibe
One of the greatest running backs to ever come through @OU_Football is @DeMarcoMurray‼️ Glad to see him serving young men in this profession.
Thank you Coach Murray🙏🏾#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/c6ud6IJUEf
— Charles Hitchens (@CoachHitchens) March 6, 2022
2023 RB1
AMAZING Visit at Oklahoma Today !!!! #BoomerSooner 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/U0BMWq5GIL
— Richard Young (@richardyoung239) March 6, 2022
Jayden Bonsu, 4-star safety: Hillside, NJ
Thank you ! It was an honor to be on campus today for a visit , loved the coaching staff and the school ! #BoomerSooner ⭕️ 📍 pic.twitter.com/HHafHEaaoi
— Jayden Bonsu 🃏 (@JaydenBonsu) March 6, 2022
More Praise for the Event
Grateful for the entire @OU_Football staff and all the love they showed this weekend.. Building relationships from Norman, OK to Marlin, TX‼️ Get ready @marlin_bulldogs @JayValai ‼️🔥🔥🔥🔥@THSCAcoaches
Thank you @CoachVenables 🙏🏾#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/FpXVUQPV7M
— Charles Hitchens (@CoachHitchens) March 6, 2022
Pete Schuh, 2022 RB: Montvale, NJ
I had a great official visit at Oklahoma! Thank you to all coaches for making this possible! #BoomerSooner @CoachVenables @coach_bhall @CoachTedRoof @CoachXBrew @leewdavis17 @JR_Sandlin @OU_Football @ryanwpatti @CoachFrankOL pic.twitter.com/wWuqps6eq9
— Pete Schuh (@PeterSchuh49) March 7, 2022
Dad enjoyed his visit
Such a great day at @OU_Football meeting with and talking to everyone! @Smaje18 had an awesome time as did we all! @CoachVenables and staff SUPER hospitable! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/7jezTmhYBd
— D1 Burrell (@D1Burrell) March 6, 2022
S’Maje Burrell, LB: Fort Worth, Texas
Had an amazing time at the OU yesterday, can’t wait to be back on campus ! #BoomerSooner @CoachVenables @CoachTedRoof @OU_CoachB @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/8BNQlm7THK
— S’Maje D’One Burrell (@Smaje18) March 6, 2022
Colton Vasek, 3-star DE, Austin, Texas
I had a PHENOMENAL time yesterday over in Oklahoma!! Cant wait to be back!!#BoomerSooner @CoachVenables @MiguelChavis65 @JOE_JON_FINLEY https://t.co/CEheHE8teb pic.twitter.com/VylXUjsSbb
— Colton Vasek (@ColtonVasek) March 6, 2022
Jayden Bonsu, 4-star Safety: Hillside, NJ
Sooner Nation show love to the recent and follow ! IG: 21blackjack_ #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Pnz3dcj5Y6
— Jayden Bonsu 🃏 (@JaydenBonsu) March 6, 2022
Kaleb Spencer, 3-star Safety, Colonial Heights, VA
Thank you @CoachVenables and @OU_Football for an AMAZING Junior day experience! Look forward continuing to build that relationship with @CoachTedRoof @RyanYoung676 @calebkkelly @JoshNorman_OU3 #BoomerSooner #OUDNA!!! pic.twitter.com/PyXacNOtNu
— Kaleb Spencer (@KalebSpencer8) March 6, 2022
Wilkin Formby, 4-star OL: Tuscaloosa, AL
Had a great time at Oklahoma this weekend! #BoomerSooner @CoachVenables @Coach_Leb @OU_CoachB @adamgorney @RWrightRivals @Velocity_FB pic.twitter.com/QM13HuDPaD
— Wilkin Formby (@wilkinformby) March 6, 2022
Derion Gullette, 4-star LB: Marlin, TX
I had an AMAZING time yesterday at Oklahoma! #BoomerSooner !! ⭕️@CoachVenables @JayValai @JOE_JON_FINLEY pic.twitter.com/sQRdqAkvWe
— Derion Gullette ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DerionGullette) March 6, 2022
Richard Young, 5-star RB: LeHigh, FL
#BoomerSooner 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8UolZq7rmx
— Richard Young (@richardyoung239) March 6, 2022
Miles McVay, 4-star OT, St. Louis, MO
The #Oklahoma Family Love was shown from the Bottom to the Top #BoomerSooner #Sooners #OUDNA #Boomer pic.twitter.com/aSRMuFV1ay
— Miles FaMous McVay #58 (@McVayMiles) March 6, 2022
