Recruits react to weekend with Oklahoma on social media

John Williams
·4 min read
  Brent Venables
    Brent Venables
    American football player and coach

There are several themes coming out of Norman with every recruiting weekend and this past weekend was no different. Parents and recruits left from their visit with the Oklahoma Sooners with positive vibes and excited about what Brent Venables and his staff are building.

In the aftermath of Lincoln Riley’s abrupt departure for USC, the question became what would become of Oklahoma without the “chosen one.” As a recruiter, Brent Venables has answered the call and has the Oklahoma Sooners well positioned to build upon their 2022 recruiting class, which finished No. 8 in the nation, with a strong 2023 class as well.

Hosting one of two recruiting weekends in March aimed at the 2023 class, the Sooners welcomed players from across the country to show them everything the University of Oklahoma has to offer.

Will it lead to commitments? Only time will tell, but the Oklahoma Sooners continue to put themselves in a great spot on the recruiting trail. As recruits talk about the great time they had, it will open the door for OU’s coaches to get an opportunity with even more highly-rated recruits.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions from Oklahoma’s weekend visitors.

Building Something Special

Moussa Kane, 3-star Safety: New York

A Sooner Legacy

Samuel Omosigho, 3-star ATH: Crandall, TX

Coaches Loving the Vibe

2023 RB1

Jayden Bonsu, 4-star safety: Hillside, NJ

More Praise for the Event

Pete Schuh, 2022 RB: Montvale, NJ

Dad enjoyed his visit

S’Maje Burrell, LB: Fort Worth, Texas

Colton Vasek, 3-star DE, Austin, Texas

Jayden Bonsu, 4-star Safety: Hillside, NJ

Kaleb Spencer, 3-star Safety, Colonial Heights, VA

Wilkin Formby, 4-star OL: Tuscaloosa, AL

Derion Gullette, 4-star LB: Marlin, TX

Richard Young, 5-star RB: LeHigh, FL

Miles McVay, 4-star OT, St. Louis, MO

