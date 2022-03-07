Recruits react to weekend with Oklahoma on social media

There are several themes coming out of Norman with every recruiting weekend and this past weekend was no different. Parents and recruits left from their visit with the Oklahoma Sooners with positive vibes and excited about what Brent Venables and his staff are building.

In the aftermath of Lincoln Riley’s abrupt departure for USC, the question became what would become of Oklahoma without the “chosen one.” As a recruiter, Brent Venables has answered the call and has the Oklahoma Sooners well positioned to build upon their 2022 recruiting class, which finished No. 8 in the nation, with a strong 2023 class as well.

Hosting one of two recruiting weekends in March aimed at the 2023 class, the Sooners welcomed players from across the country to show them everything the University of Oklahoma has to offer.

Will it lead to commitments? Only time will tell, but the Oklahoma Sooners continue to put themselves in a great spot on the recruiting trail. As recruits talk about the great time they had, it will open the door for OU’s coaches to get an opportunity with even more highly-rated recruits.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions from Oklahoma’s weekend visitors.

Building Something Special

We just had a HUGE day at The Palace on the Prairie! This place is special. RECRUITs what @CoachVenables and OUr staff is building here is a breath of fresh air. We are focused on EMPOWERING you not ENTITLING you. #OUDNA #CHO23N #BoomerSooner — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) March 6, 2022

Moussa Kane, 3-star Safety: New York

A Sooner Legacy

Samuel Omosigho, 3-star ATH: Crandall, TX

Coaches Loving the Vibe

One of the greatest running backs to ever come through @OU_Football is @DeMarcoMurray‼️ Glad to see him serving young men in this profession. Thank you Coach Murray🙏🏾#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/c6ud6IJUEf — Charles Hitchens (@CoachHitchens) March 6, 2022

2023 RB1

Jayden Bonsu, 4-star safety: Hillside, NJ

Thank you ! It was an honor to be on campus today for a visit , loved the coaching staff and the school ! #BoomerSooner ⭕️ 📍 pic.twitter.com/HHafHEaaoi — Jayden Bonsu 🃏 (@JaydenBonsu) March 6, 2022

More Praise for the Event

Grateful for the entire @OU_Football staff and all the love they showed this weekend.. Building relationships from Norman, OK to Marlin, TX‼️ Get ready @marlin_bulldogs @JayValai ‼️🔥🔥🔥🔥@THSCAcoaches Thank you @CoachVenables 🙏🏾#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/FpXVUQPV7M — Charles Hitchens (@CoachHitchens) March 6, 2022

Pete Schuh, 2022 RB: Montvale, NJ

Dad enjoyed his visit

Such a great day at @OU_Football meeting with and talking to everyone! @Smaje18 had an awesome time as did we all! @CoachVenables and staff SUPER hospitable! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/7jezTmhYBd — D1 Burrell (@D1Burrell) March 6, 2022

S’Maje Burrell, LB: Fort Worth, Texas

Colton Vasek, 3-star DE, Austin, Texas

Jayden Bonsu, 4-star Safety: Hillside, NJ

Sooner Nation show love to the recent and follow ! IG: 21blackjack_ #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Pnz3dcj5Y6 — Jayden Bonsu 🃏 (@JaydenBonsu) March 6, 2022

Kaleb Spencer, 3-star Safety, Colonial Heights, VA

Wilkin Formby, 4-star OL: Tuscaloosa, AL

Derion Gullette, 4-star LB: Marlin, TX

Richard Young, 5-star RB: LeHigh, FL

Miles McVay, 4-star OT, St. Louis, MO

