Recruits react to weekend in Norman visiting with the Oklahoma Sooners
It’s recruiting season for Oklahoma Football and over the last couple of weeks since the Sooners’ spring game, the key figures at OU have been out on the road meeting with high schools and building relationships across the country. Beyond recruiting particular kids, Oklahoma is recruiting schools and their coaches to buy into the vision that Brent Venables is putting in place in Norman.
The program welcomed a host of high school athletes across the next three recruiting classes to give them a taste of what Oklahoma football is all about.
Over the weekend, they’ve put out offers to Kristopher Jones, Jordan Pride, Damani Maxson, Jaybron Harvey, and several others. They’re leaving no stone unturned as they look for players that fit what they’re trying to put together.
One notable name in for a weekend visit was transfer wide receiver L.V. Bunkley-Shelton, who is looking for a new home after playing the last two seasons at Arizona State, amassing 44 receptions for 518 yards and two touchdowns.
Safe to say the athletes in attendance came away impressed with their time in Norman and we’ve collected some of the best reactions from the latest recruiting weekend put on by the Oklahoma Sooners.
2024 ATH Damien McDaniel
Had a great time at OU for my unofficial visit! @WillieLyles @CAT_TAKEOVER @HHSstrength Where my OU fans at ? ❤️🤍#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/bV62caXwyE
— Damien“Da Don”McDaniel 🏈🐾 (@DamienM2024) May 7, 2022
2023 ATH Dane Parker
Had a great time visiting @OU_Football with @HeirFootball!#BoomerSooner #HeirFootball @CoachVenables @coach_bhall @PHSVIKS pic.twitter.com/Z5T3EoQRG3
— Dane Parker (@dane6parker) May 7, 2022
2024 4-Star LB Kristopher Jones
#AGTG I’m blessed to receive my 18th offer from Oklahoma Sooners. Thank you @CoachTedRoof @CoachVenables @TAscension @OU_Football #OUDNA #sooners #OU pic.twitter.com/h6WpyyZ6Rp
— Kristopher C Jones (@bigkris4422) May 7, 2022
2024 WR Debron Gatling
— Debron Gatling🥋 (@debron_gatling) May 6, 2022
2023 ATH Alexander Quintanilla
Had a great unofficial visit at The University of Oklahoma this weekend! Beautiful campus and even better program! #OUDNA @bprepfootball @HeirFootball @RegJones20 @BrandonHuffman @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/uNO1i5lFZZ
— Alexander Quintanilla (@quintanilla1704) May 7, 2022
2024 4-Star Safety Damani Maxson
After a Great Visit And Conversation With @coach_bhall & @CoachToddBates Im Very Excited to Announce I’ve Received an Opportunity To Further My Academic and Athletic Career at The University of Oklahoma‼️@LarryWMcrae @coach_granville @DOMXsports @BHoward_11 @DonnieBaggs_ #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/tGU1dh7XcG
— Damani Maxson (@DamaniMaxson) May 6, 2022
2024 4-Star ATH Jordan Pride
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Oklahoma.⭕️@OU_Football @coach_bhall @CoachVenables @harrison2121 @DemetricDWarren #Blessed #Blessings #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/iP60QzqH67
— JP4❤️🩹 (@JordanPride5) May 6, 2022
2024 ATH Aaron Payne
#BoomerSooner #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/WoWZpJwFra
— Aaron Payne (@doc_chilly81) May 7, 2022
Transfer WR LV Bunkley-Shelton
Thank you @OU_Football for having me I had a great time on my OV. Special thank you to @CoachJayCrid @OU_CoachGundy @BentonDuby @LWashington_2 for an outstanding experience ⭕️🧬#BoomerSooner @_groundzer0 pic.twitter.com/GeQnq5sZ2C
— LV Bunkley-Shelton♕ (@_lvbunkley) May 7, 2022
2024 CB Mario Murphy
Thank you OU staff for a great visit #BoomerSooner @ReggieWithersp2 @HeirFootball @JayValai @BrandonHuffman @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/5LjwT5KY2V
— Mario Murphy (@MarioJMurphy) May 7, 2022
2025 ATH Austin Bowen
Had a great time at the University of Oklahoma! Thanks for having me @DeMarcoMurray @CoachScottTX @coachanthony46 @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/fUeP89ssXp
— Austin Bowen (@austinbowen_) May 7, 2022
Had a amazing unofficial visit at University of Oklahoma. Thank you for the great hospitality. #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/LUSkTEVYV7
— Jeremy Payne (@jeremypayne_) May 7, 2022
2024 4-star RB Jeremy Payne
2024 IOL Cole Goodenow
I had a great time visiting the University of Oklahoma yesterday and hearing about their SOUL Mission. Thanks for the invite, it was an awesome experience! @OU_Football @CoachVenables @UofOklahoma @HeirFootball @RegJones20 @CoachCT86 @tahomafootball @RyanYoung676 @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/AbMivpzZe9
— Cole Goodenow (@cole_goodenow) May 7, 2022
2024 WR Kelly Time Jr.
Had an amazing unofficial visit @OU_Football yesterday. Thank you for the hospitality! @HeirFootball @CoachVenables @JayValai @CascadiaPreps @RylandSpencer @BrandonHuffman @CoachRobakSWAY @On3Recruits @Rivals pic.twitter.com/fUQAYPRABK
— Kelly Time JR (@KellyTimeJR1) May 7, 2022
2024 LB Isaiah Patterson
Had a great unofficial visit yesterday with @OU_Football, great environment and amazing experience. Looking forward to what the future holds!❤️🖤@JayValai @CoachXBrew @RegJones20 @BrandonHuffman @CoachRonquillo @GregBiggins @HeirFootball @yelm_football @CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/yqRgjAFwV9
— Isaiah Patterson (@ZayPatterson24) May 7, 2022
2024 OT Marquise Thorpe-Taylor
Great unofficial visit @OU_Football @RegJones20 @BrandonHuffman @RylandSpencer @RyanYoung676 @_ClaytonWoods @LBCoachDion pic.twitter.com/FJoBXmrDix
— marquise thorpe-taylor (@ThorpeMarquise) May 7, 2022
2024 Athlete Unterrio Latin
Had a outstanding unofficial visit to the OU! @OU_Football @UofOklahoma @JayValai @HeirFootball @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/pUv0CoIdU7
— Unterrio Latin (@unterrio_latin) May 7, 2022
2024 LB
Had a great time at my unofficial visit to the University of Oklahoma yesterday thank you to the whole staff for having me @OU_Football @CoachVenables @UofOklahoma @HeirFootball @RegJones20 @CoachCT86 @tahomafootball @RyanYoung676 @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/W54n0wfWcT
— Nate Ketter (@nate_ketter) May 8, 2022
2024 4-star DB Rodney Bimage Jr.
Had an amazing time on my unofficial visit to Oklahoma University. #Soonernation @WillieLyles @OU_Football @CAT_TAKEOVER pic.twitter.com/ShYi43UWTe
— Rodney Bimage Jr (@BimageJr) May 7, 2022
2025 ATH Lloyd Jones III
Had a great time at the University of Oklahoma on my unofficial visit. I appreciate it.@OU_Football @WillieLyles @CAT_TAKEOVER @HHSstrength pic.twitter.com/D7q1goXL2X
— Lloyd Jones III (@Chubjones2025) May 6, 2022
2023 3-Star LB Hunter Nowell
I want to thank Oklahoma for sending me this poster of me in the mail today and for the hospitality on my visit, had a great experience @coach_bhall @JayValai @OU_Football @OU_Athletics @Coach_JJHall @CoachTrud @boscofootball @Coachcjkinger @FootballHotbed @Brandon_Odoi pic.twitter.com/38fuJIJzEH
— Hunter Nowell (@HunterNowell2) May 7, 2022
2023 DE Tupulea "Bam" Afalava
Had a great time with @OU_Football yesterday. Thank you @JayValai and @CoachXBrew for leading the visit as well!@RegJones20 @AdamSchakel21 @BrandonHuffman @RylandSpencer pic.twitter.com/LAZTqa2Avi
— Tupulea “BAM” Afalava (@Bam_Afalava) May 7, 2022
2024 ATH Brison Bailey
Great unofficial visit at Oklahoma university with my brothers@BrandonHuffman @JayValai @UofOklahoma @LBCoachDion @CoachTonyHeir @RylandSpencer @HeirFootball @OU_Football @RegJones20 pic.twitter.com/Tx4kuB5K1m
— brison bailey (@BaileyBrison) May 7, 2022
