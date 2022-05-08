Recruits react to weekend in Norman visiting with the Oklahoma Sooners

It’s recruiting season for Oklahoma Football and over the last couple of weeks since the Sooners’ spring game, the key figures at OU have been out on the road meeting with high schools and building relationships across the country. Beyond recruiting particular kids, Oklahoma is recruiting schools and their coaches to buy into the vision that Brent Venables is putting in place in Norman.

The program welcomed a host of high school athletes across the next three recruiting classes to give them a taste of what Oklahoma football is all about.

Over the weekend, they’ve put out offers to Kristopher Jones, Jordan Pride, Damani Maxson, Jaybron Harvey, and several others. They’re leaving no stone unturned as they look for players that fit what they’re trying to put together.

One notable name in for a weekend visit was transfer wide receiver L.V. Bunkley-Shelton, who is looking for a new home after playing the last two seasons at Arizona State, amassing 44 receptions for 518 yards and two touchdowns.

Safe to say the athletes in attendance came away impressed with their time in Norman and we’ve collected some of the best reactions from the latest recruiting weekend put on by the Oklahoma Sooners.

2024 ATH Damien McDaniel

2023 ATH Dane Parker

2024 4-Star LB Kristopher Jones

2024 WR Debron Gatling

2023 ATH Alexander Quintanilla

2024 4-Star Safety Damani Maxson

2024 4-Star ATH Jordan Pride

2024 ATH Aaron Payne

Transfer WR LV Bunkley-Shelton

2024 CB Mario Murphy

2025 ATH Austin Bowen

Had a amazing unofficial visit at University of Oklahoma. Thank you for the great hospitality. #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/LUSkTEVYV7 — Jeremy Payne (@jeremypayne_) May 7, 2022

2024 4-star RB Jeremy Payne

2024 IOL Cole Goodenow

2024 WR Kelly Time Jr.

2024 LB Isaiah Patterson

2024 OT Marquise Thorpe-Taylor

2024 Athlete Unterrio Latin

2024 4-star DB Rodney Bimage Jr.

2025 ATH Lloyd Jones III

Had a great time at the University of Oklahoma on my unofficial visit. I appreciate it.@OU_Football @WillieLyles @CAT_TAKEOVER @HHSstrength pic.twitter.com/D7q1goXL2X — Lloyd Jones III (@Chubjones2025) May 6, 2022

2023 3-Star LB Hunter Nowell

2023 DE Tupulea "Bam" Afalava

2024 ATH Brison Bailey

