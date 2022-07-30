Recruits react to time spent with the Oklahoma Sooners at Brent Venables Camp

Oklahoma Sooners recruiting is on fire over the last month, adding nine commitments and pushing their class to No. 6 in the 247Sports team composite rankings. With several more players expected to commit to the Sooners in the 2023 cycle, the Sooners have a shot at earning a top-three recruiting class when it’s all said and done.

With July coming to a close and fall camp right around the corner, the Sooners took the opportunity to host recruits across the next three cycles at Brent Venables Football Camp earlier this week.

Venables’ camp has been huge for the Sooners, who found two members of their 2023 recruiting class in Keyon Brown and Jasiah Wagoner earlier this summer. Casting a wide net over the next few cycles, Venables and his coaching staff are hoping to find players for the future as well as pour into the next crop of collegiate athletes.

With Oklahoma recruiting trending, let’s take a look at what some of the best social media reactions from recruits who camped with the Sooners this week.

Former Sooner MIke Hawkins on son Maliek Hawkins, 2025 DB

Alexander Shieldnight, 2025 EDGE

Colton Yarbrough, 2025 EDGE

Payton Pierce, 2024 4-star LB

Will Upshaw, 2024 EDGE

OU Beefing up in the trenches

Great Dinner Tonight With Another ELITE Monster in the Trenches! The New #DLU — Xavier Brewer (@CoachXBrew) July 29, 2022

In case you somehow forgot, there's only 1 Oklahoma

🔸Most wins in college football since 1999 🔸Leads nation w/ 50 conference championships (“ChampU”) 🔸1 of 4 teams to go to 4+ College Football Playoffs 🔸BEAUTIFUL campus 20 min away from OKC 🔸A staff focused on diplomas, development, and domination. “Welcome to Oklahoma!” — Coach Miguel Chavis (@MiguelChavis65) July 29, 2022

Caden Durham, 2024 ATH

Dakyus Brinkley, 2024 4-star LB

Defensive Line University incoming

Nigel Smith, 2024 4-star DL

Nate Roberts, 2025 TE

Grady Adamson, 2025 QB out of Edmond, Okla.

Zion Taylor, 2024 EDGE

I had a amazing time at the University Of Oklahoma. I would like to thank @CoachToddBates @MiguelChavis65 @CoachVenables For letting me come visit and show my talents yesterday!! #BoomerSooner #OUDNA ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mefaky3AOU — Zion Taylor (@ziontaylor2024) July 28, 2022

Emery Lasseter, 2023 DB

Cooper Alexander, 2024 TE

Jacob Henry, 2023 DL

I had a wonderful experience at the University of Oklahoma.Thank you @MiguelChavis65 ,@CoachToddBates ,and @CoachVenables for the wonderful experience. pic.twitter.com/9pNptU1bVs — Jacob Henry (@TheJacobHenry_) July 29, 2022

Shaker Reisig, 2025 QB from Union High School in Tulsa

Had an amazing time at Oklahoma! Thanks for everything #Boomer pic.twitter.com/ecXov3dMSn — Shaker Reisig (@ShakerReisig) July 28, 2022

David McComb, 2025 QB out of Edmond Memorial

Parker Meese, 2025 LB

Ezra Ballinger, 2024 OT

Armstrong Nnodim, 2024 DL

