Recruits react to time spent with the Oklahoma Sooners at Brent Venables Camp
Oklahoma Sooners recruiting is on fire over the last month, adding nine commitments and pushing their class to No. 6 in the 247Sports team composite rankings. With several more players expected to commit to the Sooners in the 2023 cycle, the Sooners have a shot at earning a top-three recruiting class when it’s all said and done.
With July coming to a close and fall camp right around the corner, the Sooners took the opportunity to host recruits across the next three cycles at Brent Venables Football Camp earlier this week.
Venables’ camp has been huge for the Sooners, who found two members of their 2023 recruiting class in Keyon Brown and Jasiah Wagoner earlier this summer. Casting a wide net over the next few cycles, Venables and his coaching staff are hoping to find players for the future as well as pour into the next crop of collegiate athletes.
With Oklahoma recruiting trending, let’s take a look at what some of the best social media reactions from recruits who camped with the Sooners this week.
Former Sooner MIke Hawkins on son Maliek Hawkins, 2025 DB
Special moment right here. @MaliekHawkins37 the blue print is there. Hardwork & Dedication is the only way. No shortcuts. Blinders on full speed to success. @OU_Football @CoachVenables @JayValai @alleneaglesfb @CoachLWig @dbranscom @OU_Athletics pic.twitter.com/PVIs9QzmDh
— Mike Hawkins (@HawkIcanNfl) July 29, 2022
Alexander Shieldnight, 2025 EDGE
thank you @MiguelChavis65 and @OU_Football for an amazing camp/day! #BOOMER pic.twitter.com/5dZHkTULYt
— alexander shieldnight (@alexshieldnight) July 28, 2022
Colton Yarbrough, 2025 EDGE
Great camping at ou today @seancooper_C4 @MiguelChavis65 @CoachToddBates @BrandonDrumm247 pic.twitter.com/Pm9gVwSJJx
— $$Colton Yarbrough$$ (@ColtonYarbrou7) July 28, 2022
Payton Pierce, 2024 4-star LB
Had a great time in Norman today! Can’t wait to be back! @CoachVenables @CoachTedRoof @leopardfootball pic.twitter.com/n8Pknvfi41
— Payton Pierce (@payton_pierce26) July 28, 2022
Will Upshaw, 2024 EDGE
I had an amazing time yesterday learning about @OU_Football and receiving great coaching. @MiguelChavis65 @CoachToddBates @twftraining pic.twitter.com/QujFVnf654
— Will Upshaw (@UpshawWill) July 28, 2022
OU Beefing up in the trenches
Great Dinner Tonight With Another ELITE Monster in the Trenches! The New #DLU
— Xavier Brewer (@CoachXBrew) July 29, 2022
In case you somehow forgot, there's only 1 Oklahoma
🔸Most wins in college football since 1999
🔸Leads nation w/ 50 conference championships (“ChampU”)
🔸1 of 4 teams to go to 4+ College Football Playoffs
🔸BEAUTIFUL campus 20 min away from OKC
🔸A staff focused on diplomas, development, and domination.
“Welcome to Oklahoma!”
— Coach Miguel Chavis (@MiguelChavis65) July 29, 2022
Caden Durham, 2024 ATH
Had an amazing time at OU. Thank y’all for inviting me, I’ll be back!! @CoachVenables @DeMarcoMurray @JayValai pic.twitter.com/8nCHLMbaTt
— Caden Durham (@CadenDurham29) July 28, 2022
Dakyus Brinkley, 2024 4-star LB
BOOMER🔴⚪️❓@MiguelChavis65 pic.twitter.com/JmGPh6lwGV
— Dakyus(DAK)Brinkley (@DakyusB) July 28, 2022
Defensive Line University incoming
New #DLU headed to Norman 📈💎 @CoachToddBates @MiguelChavis65
— Xavier Brewer (@CoachXBrew) July 28, 2022
Nigel Smith, 2024 4-star DL
@CoachVenables always showing love #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/FMAoLtXPAF
— Nigel Smith (@NigelSmith_25) July 28, 2022
Nate Roberts, 2025 TE
Great time at the University of Oklahoma yesterday, great coaches, great culture…thank you for the invite! @MiguelChavis65 @JOE_JON_FINLEY #Boomer @WashingtonWarr5 pic.twitter.com/eSDBNUXapP
— Nate Roberts (@nateroberts2025) July 28, 2022
Grady Adamson, 2025 QB out of Edmond, Okla.
Had a great day with @OU_Football yesterday! Thank you for the awesome experience! @Coach_Leb @HolecekYourself @CoachVenables @Creek_Football #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/mHWZBGP3Xt
— Grady Adamson (@gradyadamson1) July 29, 2022
Zion Taylor, 2024 EDGE
I had a amazing time at the University Of Oklahoma. I would like to thank @CoachToddBates @MiguelChavis65 @CoachVenables For letting me come visit and show my talents yesterday!! #BoomerSooner #OUDNA ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mefaky3AOU
— Zion Taylor (@ziontaylor2024) July 28, 2022
Emery Lasseter, 2023 DB
Had a great time getting to show off my skills at OU. @CoachVenables @JayValai @dbranscom @HawkIcanNfl pic.twitter.com/KAWxFbYPDH
— Emery Lasseter (@emery_lasseter) July 28, 2022
Cooper Alexander, 2024 TE
Had a great time at OU on Wednesday! @JOE_JON_FINLEY @Coach_Leb @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/Vh7Qc84QmR
— Cooper Alexander (@Coop_Alexander) July 29, 2022
Jacob Henry, 2023 DL
I had a wonderful experience at the University of Oklahoma.Thank you @MiguelChavis65 ,@CoachToddBates ,and @CoachVenables for the wonderful experience. pic.twitter.com/9pNptU1bVs
— Jacob Henry (@TheJacobHenry_) July 29, 2022
Shaker Reisig, 2025 QB from Union High School in Tulsa
Had an amazing time at Oklahoma! Thanks for everything #Boomer pic.twitter.com/ecXov3dMSn
— Shaker Reisig (@ShakerReisig) July 28, 2022
David McComb, 2025 QB out of Edmond Memorial
Had a great time at @OU_Football on Wed. Thanks @CoachVenables #beintentional@Coach_Leb for a great visit and workout pic.twitter.com/EMaq5Dolcn
— David McComb (@David_McComb8) July 30, 2022
Parker Meese, 2025 LB
Had a great time checking out @OU_Football yesterday! Thank you for the unofficial visit! @CoachVenables @JayValai @CoachTedRoof #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Vly9T1IRwp
— Parker Meese (@ParkerMeese) July 29, 2022
Ezra Ballinger, 2024 OT
Had a great time @OU_Football yesterday! Amazing atmosphere! Thank you @OU_CoachB and @MiguelChavis65 for having me! @CoachVenables #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/shvPtmGqMB
— Ezra Ballinger (@BallingerEzra) July 28, 2022
Armstrong Nnodim, 2024 DL
#AGTG OU always showing love!! #OUDNA @CoachVenables @JayValai @CoachTedRoof pic.twitter.com/Qsw5LRk7ap
— Armstrong Nnodim🇳🇬 (@strongnnodim) July 28, 2022
