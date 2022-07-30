Recruits react to time spent with the Oklahoma Sooners at Brent Venables Camp

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Williams
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brent Venables
    Brent Venables
    American football player and coach

Oklahoma Sooners recruiting is on fire over the last month, adding nine commitments and pushing their class to No. 6 in the 247Sports team composite rankings. With several more players expected to commit to the Sooners in the 2023 cycle, the Sooners have a shot at earning a top-three recruiting class when it’s all said and done.

With July coming to a close and fall camp right around the corner, the Sooners took the opportunity to host recruits across the next three cycles at Brent Venables Football Camp earlier this week.

Venables’ camp has been huge for the Sooners, who found two members of their 2023 recruiting class in Keyon Brown and Jasiah Wagoner earlier this summer. Casting a wide net over the next few cycles, Venables and his coaching staff are hoping to find players for the future as well as pour into the next crop of collegiate athletes.

With Oklahoma recruiting trending, let’s take a look at what some of the best social media reactions from recruits who camped with the Sooners this week.

Former Sooner MIke Hawkins on son Maliek Hawkins, 2025 DB

Alexander Shieldnight, 2025 EDGE

Colton Yarbrough, 2025 EDGE

Payton Pierce, 2024 4-star LB

Will Upshaw, 2024 EDGE

OU Beefing up in the trenches

In case you somehow forgot, there's only 1 Oklahoma

Caden Durham, 2024 ATH

Dakyus Brinkley, 2024 4-star LB

Defensive Line University incoming

Nigel Smith, 2024 4-star DL

Nate Roberts, 2025 TE

Grady Adamson, 2025 QB out of Edmond, Okla.

Zion Taylor, 2024 EDGE

Emery Lasseter, 2023 DB

Cooper Alexander, 2024 TE

Jacob Henry, 2023 DL

Shaker Reisig, 2025 QB from Union High School in Tulsa

David McComb, 2025 QB out of Edmond Memorial

Parker Meese, 2025 LB

Ezra Ballinger, 2024 OT

Armstrong Nnodim, 2024 DL

1

1

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire

Recommended Stories