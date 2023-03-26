Breaking News:

San Diego State beats Creighton to reach first Final Four in program history

Recruits react on social media to time spent in Norman with the Sooners

1
John Williams
·6 min read

The Oklahoma Sooners hosted a number of prospects across the next few recruiting cycles. This week’s recruiting events have already yielded a commitment with the pledge from Jeremiah Newcombe to the Sooners 2024 class.

These weekends are about furthering recruiting pitches for prospects the Sooners have been recruiting for some time. Additionally, the recruiting events help build relationships with prospects they’re just beginning to recruit as well.

While much of the focus was on the 2024 and 2025 classes, the Sooners looked deep into the future and welcomed 2026 and 2027 prospects as well.

As we do after each of these major recruiting weekends, here’s a look at what some of the prospects had to say after their time in Norman.

Rohon Kazadi, 2025 Safety -- Plano, Texas

Cobey Sellers, 2025 Cornerback -- Pearland, Texas

David Nwabuoku, 2025 EDGE -- Plano, Texas

Fatu Mukuba, 2024 WR -- Austin, Texas

Weston Port, 2025 4-Star LB -- San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

Jalani Culpepper, 2027 ATH -- Georgetown, Texas

Decker Degraaf, 2024 3-Star TE -- Glendora, Calif.

Devon Owen, 2024 Safety -- Argyle, Texas

Chase Loftin, 2025 WR -- Camas, Wa.

Colter Alberding, 2025 OL -- Houston, Texas

Momma Sperry

Andrew Babalola, 2025 OL -- Overland Park, Kan.

Jacob McRae, 2026 OT -- Houston, Texas

Ja'kayden Ferguson, 2025 WR -- Missouri City, Texas

Adrian Wilson, 2025 4-Star WR -- Pflugerville, Texas

LaMason Waller, 2025 4-Star ATH -- Hesperia, Calif.

The Sperry's Representing!

Brayden Robinson, 2026 WR -- Red Oak, Texas

Jaden Nickens, 2025 4-Star WR -- Oklahoma City, Okla.

Xavier Porter, 2024 3-Star DL -- Tampa, Fla.

Logan Christensen, 2025 Safety -- San Juan Capastrano, Calif.

Isaiah Autry, 2024 #-Star OL -- Tupelo, Miss.

Ka'Mori Moore, 2025 DL -- Lee's Summit, Mo.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire

Recommended Stories