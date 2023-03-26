Recruits react on social media to time spent in Norman with the Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners hosted a number of prospects across the next few recruiting cycles. This week’s recruiting events have already yielded a commitment with the pledge from Jeremiah Newcombe to the Sooners 2024 class.

These weekends are about furthering recruiting pitches for prospects the Sooners have been recruiting for some time. Additionally, the recruiting events help build relationships with prospects they’re just beginning to recruit as well.

While much of the focus was on the 2024 and 2025 classes, the Sooners looked deep into the future and welcomed 2026 and 2027 prospects as well.

As we do after each of these major recruiting weekends, here’s a look at what some of the prospects had to say after their time in Norman.

Rohon Kazadi, 2025 Safety -- Plano, Texas

Cobey Sellers, 2025 Cornerback -- Pearland, Texas

David Nwabuoku, 2025 EDGE -- Plano, Texas

Fatu Mukuba, 2024 WR -- Austin, Texas

Weston Port, 2025 4-Star LB -- San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

Jalani Culpepper, 2027 ATH -- Georgetown, Texas

Decker Degraaf, 2024 3-Star TE -- Glendora, Calif.

Devon Owen, 2024 Safety -- Argyle, Texas

Chase Loftin, 2025 WR -- Camas, Wa.

Colter Alberding, 2025 OL -- Houston, Texas

My son, do not forget my teaching but keep My commands in your heart….Trust in The Lord with ALL of your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to Him, and He will make your paths straight (Proverbs 3:1,5,6) ☝🏻@KevinSperry9 @RozziSperry pic.twitter.com/QGh5ZCXaWF — Gabi Sperry CKD, CAPS (@gabi_sperry) March 26, 2023

Andrew Babalola, 2025 OL -- Overland Park, Kan.

Had a great time in Norman today! Thank you for having me @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/UHTspeRSt9 — Andrew Babalola (@AndrewBabalola4) March 26, 2023

Jacob McRae, 2026 OT -- Houston, Texas

Ja'kayden Ferguson, 2025 WR -- Missouri City, Texas

Adrian Wilson, 2025 4-Star WR -- Pflugerville, Texas

Had fun in Norman, Oklahoma today!! Thank you @CoachEmmett @CoachVenables and @JOE_JON_FINLEY for the experience. — Adrian Wilson (@adrianwils8n) March 26, 2023

LaMason Waller, 2025 4-Star ATH -- Hesperia, Calif.

Brayden Robinson, 2026 WR -- Red Oak, Texas

Had a great time at the University of Oklahoma today!! Thank you @CoachVenables and @CoachEmmett for the invite , can’t wait to be back !! #OUDNA 🧬 #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/vtdqgqCtk7 — Brayden “Quick6ix” Robinson⚡️ (@braydenro_) March 26, 2023

Jaden Nickens, 2025 4-Star WR -- Oklahoma City, Okla.

Had an amazing day wit da guys @alldaycj34 @Jamesgreenhowar at the University Of Oklahoma , thank you @CoachVenables & @CoachEmmett for having me! Definitely will visit again! #BoomerSooner❤️ pic.twitter.com/VgyPDRejEe — Jaden Nickens (@jaden_nickens) March 26, 2023

Xavier Porter, 2024 3-Star DL -- Tampa, Fla.

Had a great time at The University of Oklahoma yesterday! Thank you @CoachToddBates @CoachVenables @OU_Football for inviting me it was a very informative visit and I will be back! Till next time Norman #boom #BOOMER #BoomerSooner 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/o1l8H0RKe3 — Xavier “Xman” Porter🖤 (@xavierporter22) March 26, 2023

Logan Christensen, 2025 Safety -- San Juan Capastrano, Calif.

After an amazing day @OU_Football I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Oklahoma!!

Thank you @CoachVenables for the opportunity, and thank you to the rest of the staff for the great experience #BoomerSooner @CoachTroop3 @GregBiggins @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/ObDWZUyTlR — Logan Christensen (@lchristensen_27) March 25, 2023

Isaiah Autry, 2024 #-Star OL -- Tupelo, Miss.

Ka'Mori Moore, 2025 DL -- Lee's Summit, Mo.

