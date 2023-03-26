Recruits react on social media to time spent in Norman with the Sooners
The Oklahoma Sooners hosted a number of prospects across the next few recruiting cycles. This week’s recruiting events have already yielded a commitment with the pledge from Jeremiah Newcombe to the Sooners 2024 class.
These weekends are about furthering recruiting pitches for prospects the Sooners have been recruiting for some time. Additionally, the recruiting events help build relationships with prospects they’re just beginning to recruit as well.
While much of the focus was on the 2024 and 2025 classes, the Sooners looked deep into the future and welcomed 2026 and 2027 prospects as well.
As we do after each of these major recruiting weekends, here’s a look at what some of the prospects had to say after their time in Norman.
Rohon Kazadi, 2025 Safety -- Plano, Texas
had an amazing time at university of oklahoma today ! #boomersooner #OUDNA ⭕️@CoachVenables @CoachTedRoof @CoachToddBates @coach_bhall @JayValai @PlanoFootball pic.twitter.com/mQL0sPSRI4
— 𝑟𝑜ℎ𝑜𝑛 𝑘𝑎𝑧𝑎𝑑𝑖 🥋. (@rohonkazadi) March 25, 2023
Cobey Sellers, 2025 Cornerback -- Pearland, Texas
Thank you @JayValai for having me down, can’t wait to come back!!!🔴⚪️@CoachVenables @zacheinrichs @coach_bhall @OU_Football #OUDNA #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/8JVzC33BOg
— Cobey…Sellers ✞ (@713Cobey) March 25, 2023
David Nwabuoku, 2025 EDGE -- Plano, Texas
Thank you for an amazing visit, had a great time and can’t wait to be back.‼️@OU_Football #OUDNA @CoachVenables @CoachToddBates @MiguelChavis65 @JayValai pic.twitter.com/VEgoWTpVJC
— David Nwabuoku (@NwabuokuDavid) March 25, 2023
Fatu Mukuba, 2024 WR -- Austin, Texas
Had a great visit to @OU_Football Today!@CoachVenables @JayValai @CoachToddBates #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/kDEv1CGwrb
— Fatu Mukuba 👹 (@MukubaFatu) March 25, 2023
Weston Port, 2025 4-Star LB -- San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
thank you @OU_Football for having me out for future freaks ⭕️🙌🏻🧬@CoachVenables @JayValai @CoachTedRoof @JR_Sandlin @MiguelChavis65 @JamesSkalski pic.twitter.com/zUrke2WHdn
— ᴡᴇꜱᴛᴏɴ ᴘᴏʀᴛ (@PortWeston) March 26, 2023
Jalani Culpepper, 2027 ATH -- Georgetown, Texas
I had a great visit at @OU_Football thank you @CoachVenables and @JayValai for all of the hospitality!! #bommersooner https://t.co/DCYZ91DxkI pic.twitter.com/oTnaX1KU2O
— Jalani Culpepper (@JalaniCulpepper) March 25, 2023
Decker Degraaf, 2024 3-Star TE -- Glendora, Calif.
I had an amazing time in Norman❗️❗️Thank you for the great hospitality @CoachVenables @JOE_JON_FINLEY @Coach_Leb @JayValai @CoachToddBates @OU_Football #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/A5QLTwRdqX
— Decker DeGraaf (@DeckerDegraaf) March 25, 2023
Devon Owen, 2024 Safety -- Argyle, Texas
Extremely grateful to be able to visit the University of Oklahoma today. The coaches and players showed great amounts of hospitality. B⭕️⭕️MER! @JayValai @CoachVenables @Coach_Leb @CoachTedRoof @CoachToddBates @DeMarcoMurray @Josh_Scoop @coach_bhall @MiguelChavis65 @toddrodgers13 pic.twitter.com/fFieYF9Ub7
— official.Devonowen (@DevonOwen14) March 24, 2023
Chase Loftin, 2025 WR -- Camas, Wa.
Thank you Sooner’s @JOE_JON_FINLEY @jones_yano @OU_Football @CoachVenables @DeMarcoMurray for the amazing visit! @AllenTrieu @On3sports @Rivals_Clint @ENHS_Football pic.twitter.com/P4bKQ8C4Cs
— Chase Loftin (@ChaseLoftin8) March 25, 2023
Colter Alberding, 2025 OL -- Houston, Texas
Had a great time at future freaks at @OU_Football with @JacobMcRae72 and @DamaniMaxson. Looking forward to being back in the future @OU_CoachB @CoachVenables @_ClaytonWoods @coach_granville pic.twitter.com/bvKwUSFX6e
— Colter Alberding (@ColterAlberding) March 25, 2023
Momma Sperry
My son, do not forget my teaching but keep My commands in your heart….Trust in The Lord with ALL of your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to Him, and He will make your paths straight (Proverbs 3:1,5,6) ☝🏻@KevinSperry9 @RozziSperry pic.twitter.com/QGh5ZCXaWF
— Gabi Sperry CKD, CAPS (@gabi_sperry) March 26, 2023
Andrew Babalola, 2025 OL -- Overland Park, Kan.
Had a great time in Norman today! Thank you for having me @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/UHTspeRSt9
— Andrew Babalola (@AndrewBabalola4) March 26, 2023
Jacob McRae, 2026 OT -- Houston, Texas
Had a great time at future freaks @OU_Football this weekend. With @ColterAlberding and @DamaniMaxson Thanks for the invite and the great hospitality. @OU_CoachB @CoachVenables @_ClaytonWoods @coach_granville pic.twitter.com/UeSTIb8yFk
— Jacob McRae (@JacobMcRae72) March 25, 2023
Ja'kayden Ferguson, 2025 WR -- Missouri City, Texas
Had a great time at @OU_Football I will be back soon @CoachEmmett @SamuelPadgitt #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/snq6pCgp2J
— Ja’kayden Ferguson (@jakayden_) March 25, 2023
Adrian Wilson, 2025 4-Star WR -- Pflugerville, Texas
Had fun in Norman, Oklahoma today!! Thank you @CoachEmmett @CoachVenables and @JOE_JON_FINLEY for the experience.
— Adrian Wilson (@adrianwils8n) March 26, 2023
LaMason Waller, 2025 4-Star ATH -- Hesperia, Calif.
I Had an Amazing Time at @OU_Football, Wonderful Experience and phenomenal conversations with the team and the staff!!!!!@CoachVenables @CoachEmmett @JayValai @CoachToddBates #BoomerSooner #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/s1tEdQ36zK
— LaMason Waller lll (@LamasonW) March 25, 2023
The Sperry's Representing!
⭕️🙌🏻 FAMILY 🧬 @OU_Football #DIMETIME #OUDNA #BOOMER #ChampU pic.twitter.com/vmqQzuGGvQ
— Kevin Sperry (@KevinSperry9) March 24, 2023
Brayden Robinson, 2026 WR -- Red Oak, Texas
Had a great time at the University of Oklahoma today!! Thank you @CoachVenables and @CoachEmmett for the invite , can’t wait to be back !! #OUDNA 🧬 #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/vtdqgqCtk7
— Brayden “Quick6ix” Robinson⚡️ (@braydenro_) March 26, 2023
Jaden Nickens, 2025 4-Star WR -- Oklahoma City, Okla.
Had an amazing day wit da guys @alldaycj34 @Jamesgreenhowar at the University Of Oklahoma , thank you @CoachVenables & @CoachEmmett for having me! Definitely will visit again! #BoomerSooner❤️ pic.twitter.com/VgyPDRejEe
— Jaden Nickens (@jaden_nickens) March 26, 2023
Xavier Porter, 2024 3-Star DL -- Tampa, Fla.
Had a great time at The University of Oklahoma yesterday! Thank you @CoachToddBates @CoachVenables @OU_Football for inviting me it was a very informative visit and I will be back! Till next time Norman #boom #BOOMER #BoomerSooner 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/o1l8H0RKe3
— Xavier “Xman” Porter🖤 (@xavierporter22) March 26, 2023
Logan Christensen, 2025 Safety -- San Juan Capastrano, Calif.
After an amazing day @OU_Football I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Oklahoma!!
Thank you @CoachVenables for the opportunity, and thank you to the rest of the staff for the great experience #BoomerSooner @CoachTroop3 @GregBiggins @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/ObDWZUyTlR
— Logan Christensen (@lchristensen_27) March 25, 2023
Isaiah Autry, 2024 #-Star OL -- Tupelo, Miss.
Had a awesome visit at Oklahoma University. @OU_CoachB @OU_Football @KREFsports @soonergridiron@ChadSimmons_ @BHoward_11 @SpeedbyDupree pic.twitter.com/fnbZ9y9knA
— Isaiah R Autry (@IsaiahAutry1) March 26, 2023
Ka'Mori Moore, 2025 DL -- Lee's Summit, Mo.
I had a great time today at the University of Oklahoma!! Thank you @MiguelChavis65 @CoachVenables @CoachToddBates @OU_Football #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/QzafpWJL8U
— Ka’Mori"Big baby"Moore (@KaMoriMoore2) March 26, 2023
