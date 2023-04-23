Recruits react on Social Media to spring game weekend with the Oklahoma Sooners
What a weekend it was at the Oklahoma Sooners’ spring game. A fantastic product was on display on Owen Field as the Sooners hosted a number of former letter winners and a host of potential Sooners for spring game weekend.
The spring game has turned into a celebration of sorts under Brent Venables, who’s taken time each of these first two years to address the fans in attendance and honor the Sooners of the past while putting on a show for the prospects in for an unofficial visit.
As they did a year ago, the Sooners put their best foot forward and picked up some momentum on the recruiting trail. In particular, the Sooners made progress in their pursuit of 2024 ATH Michael Boganowski.
It was another chance for the Sooners to make some headway in their recruitment of five-star defensive tackle David Stone. Stone, who likely won’t commit for some time, was among those in attendance, joining fellow blue-chip defensive linemen for the 2024 class, Nigel Smith and Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.
With three commitments last week and now five in the 2024 class, the dominos are tumbling for Oklahoma as they look to replicate their success in the 2023 cycle.
After hosting prospects over the next four recruiting cycles, here’s a look at how a number of recruits reacted to their time in Norman with the Oklahoma Sooners.
4-star DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye taking it all in
#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/kPAI1v2XwU
— Joseph Jonah-Ajonye 🇳🇬 (@JosephAjonye99) April 22, 2023
Recent commit Isaiah Autry with The Boz
Another OU legend . THEBOZ! @GotBoz44 #BoomerSooner @RyneRezac @NzoneFootball @OU_Football @OUCrystalBall pic.twitter.com/u10S1Umf6I
— Isaiah R Autry (@IsaiahAutry1) April 22, 2023
Defensive Line star power
#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/D4VuWfKwdB
— Nigel Smith (@NigelSmith_25) April 23, 2023
Blue-chip defensive line prospects Nigel Smith, David Stone, and Joseph Jonah-Ajonye pose for a photo with co-defensive coordinator and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.
2027 Athlete Nash Henry, Norman, Okla.
Had a great time at the @OU_Football Spring Game‼️ Thank you @CoachVenables and @Coach_Leb for having me! @ParkerThune @247Sports @OU247 @SoonerScoop @GeorgeStoia @BrandonDrumm247 pic.twitter.com/KjMVlHEx1q
— Nash Henry (@TheNashHenry) April 22, 2023
More from Jonah-Ajonye
10/10 day at OU #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/pIvctzTE0j
— Joseph Jonah-Ajonye 🇳🇬 (@JosephAjonye99) April 23, 2023
2026 Free Safety Daijon Gaines
Great time at ⭕️klahoma University today.!!!, great coaches and hospitality.!!! #OUDNA @coach_bhall @HScarJr2 @coach_fred @918ELITE @OU_Football 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/DtdaauFvn5
— Daijon Gaines (@Daijon_Gaines14) April 23, 2023
2024 4-Star OL Casey Poe
Had an amazing time watching the @OU_Football spring game, and having the opportunity to meet some legends! Can’t wait to be back in the summer! @Coach_Cochran @CoachVenables @OU_CoachB #BoomerSooner @ParkerThune pic.twitter.com/VOMoFGXRQU
— Casey Poe (@CaseyPoe2024) April 23, 2023
2026 OL Cody Taylor out of Arkansas
What an awesome day at the OU Spring game. Great coaches and staff, strong family atmosphere, deep tradition, and die hard fans. Can’t wait to camp in June! Thank you to @OU_CoachB @_ClaytonWoods & @OU_Football #BoomerSooner #OUDNA @GreenwoodFball @GWDFootball @CoachMoreton76 pic.twitter.com/YvbCWVKsAV
— Cody Taylor #68 (@Taylor76Cody) April 23, 2023
2026 WR/DB Jaylen Pile
Had a great visit at OU @OU_Football 🔴⚪️ #Sooners
Thanks for the hospitality 🤝@CoachVenables @CoachEmmett @Coach_Leb @JR_Sandlin @SkysTheLimitWR @dhglover @RivalsCole @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/FS9tkzeRDu
— Jaylen Pile (@jaylenpile2026) April 23, 2023
2024 3-Star OL Hayden Tretter
Thank you @OU_CoachB for having me and my dad out for the @OU_Football spring game! @CoachVenables @CCNextLevelFB pic.twitter.com/HLHt5DV6EI
— Hayden_CCHS (@CchsHayden) April 23, 2023
2024 Cannon Wood, Piedmont, Okla.
Thanks @OU_Football & @CoachTedRoof for the great visit and hospitality!! #OUDNA #BoomerSooner
–@RecruitPiedmont @coachjshall @BrandonDrumm247 @Josh_Scoop @ParkerThune pic.twitter.com/KnhWwDlQI0
— Cannon “The Hammer” Wood (@Cannon10Wood) April 23, 2023
2026 Dual Threat QB Sawyer Rice, Duncan, Okla.
Thankful for the opportunity to attend the Oklahoma spring game! Had an amazing time! @JayValai @CoachVenables @DeMarcoMurray @QBimpact @Coach_Leb @OU_Football @QBHitList @DuncanDemonFB pic.twitter.com/LOnfy0LOgT
— Sawyer Rice (@sawyer_rice07) April 23, 2023
2024 DT Quinten McCarty -- Brownwood, Texas
Had a great time at @OU_Football Spring Game! Huge thank you to @CoachVenables @MiguelChavis65 @JayValai for the opportunity and the amazing experience. pic.twitter.com/2Jt3A6cLEw
— Quinten McCarty (@MccartyQuinten) April 23, 2023
2027 WR Braylin Barnett, Mansfield, Texas
Big thank you to @_SlideHouse @CoachEmmett @JayValai @DeMarcoMurray @LoadholtPhil I had a amazing time at the @OU_Football Spring Game!! Look forward to coming back. #BoomerSooner 🅾️🔥 pic.twitter.com/qKcENL6apO
— Braylin “B²” Barnett (@BraylinXix) April 23, 2023
2025 OL Kelton Carver -- Abernathy, Texas
Had a great time at @OU_Football Spring Game! Huge thank you to @CoachVenables @OU_CoachB @Coach_Leb for the opportunity and amazing experience. pic.twitter.com/VoTWYNtjWa
— Kelton Carver (@KeltonCarver55) April 23, 2023
2024 ATH Henry Rothwell -- Edmond, Okla.
Had a fun time today @OU_Football‼️It was great to catch up with @KeShawn2x, talk to Peyton Bowen, and meet @K1! @JR_Sandlin @coach_bhall @MiguelChavis65 pic.twitter.com/6FFpFWjhhg
— Henry Rothwell (@rothwell_henry) April 23, 2023
2024 Kicker Liam Evans
Enjoyed the spring game atmosphere at @OU_Football today! Thanks @nunez_jay for having me out!@CoachVenables @moorelion_fb pic.twitter.com/5DGOTsrapT
— Liam Evans (@LiamDEvans05) April 23, 2023
2024 ATH Eltoum Murgus
Had an awesome spring ball game visit at @OU_Football thank you so much to Coach @MiguelChavis65 for having me out, and getting to meet some NFL stars! @faizolbouchard8 @NKCFootball #BoomerSooner #Oklahoma#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/mpMVPbnGE9
— Eltoum Murgus (@TMurgus) April 22, 2023
2024 3-Star DL Bergin Kysar -- Edmond, Okla.
Had a wonderful time at the @OU_Football Spring Game. Thank you for the great hospitality. #OUDNA #BoomerSooner @MiguelChavis65 @JR_Sandlin @CoachToddBates @Trent_Simpson @CoachVenables @thePGshow_ @Josh_Scoop pic.twitter.com/AfR77TmXAd
— Bergin Kysar (@BerginKysar) April 22, 2023
Isaiah Autry with Kyler Murray
Great Day to be a Sooner!#Boomer #Sooner@K1 @SpeedbyDupree @OUCrystalBall @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/5pvw3TPi7s
— Isaiah R Autry (@IsaiahAutry1) April 22, 2023
2026 LB Carmello Williamson -- Tulsa, Okla.
I had a great time today at Oklahoma Spring game.
Thank you @OU_football for the invite. #FutureFreaks @CoachVenables @coach_bhall @Josh_Scoop @hale_football @Coach_irvin23 pic.twitter.com/7Y44wrpzJo
— Carmello Williamson (@Carmellowillia) April 23, 2023
2024 4-Star OL Garrett Sexton -- Hartland, Wisc.
Having a great time in Norman this weekend!! Thanks for having me @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/HaYKVAARoX
— Garrett Sexton (@garrettsextonwi) April 22, 2023
2025 Long Snapper Seth Freeman -- Moore, Okla.
Fun time with the family & good to see cuz get into the end zone 💨 🙌
Thank you @OU_Football for the hospitality‼️ pic.twitter.com/PleIhnEx0j
— Seth Freeman (@SethFreeman2006) April 23, 2023
2024 OL Antonio Ross -- Flowood, Miss.
I had a great time at Oklahoma spring game today! Special thanks to the Oklahoma legends Kyler Murray and Marcus Dupree and fan base! @K1 @SpeedbyDupree @OU_CoachB @CoachVenables @oklahomafbnews @OU_Football @OUCrystalBall @HA_Hawks_FB @MinistryIron @warren_rowan pic.twitter.com/ZgeOjhRai9
— Antonio Ross Jr (@Antonio_Ross_Jr) April 23, 2023
2025 4-Star OL Ty Haywood -- Denton, Texas
Had a great time at ⭕️klahoma(@OU_Football ) yesterday thanks @OU_CoachB @CoachVenables for having me.#BoomerSooner #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/c4iUQ1PgP2
— Ty_Haywood (@TyHaywood_) April 23, 2023
[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1366]
Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.