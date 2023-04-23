Recruits react on Social Media to spring game weekend with the Oklahoma Sooners

What a weekend it was at the Oklahoma Sooners’ spring game. A fantastic product was on display on Owen Field as the Sooners hosted a number of former letter winners and a host of potential Sooners for spring game weekend.

The spring game has turned into a celebration of sorts under Brent Venables, who’s taken time each of these first two years to address the fans in attendance and honor the Sooners of the past while putting on a show for the prospects in for an unofficial visit.

As they did a year ago, the Sooners put their best foot forward and picked up some momentum on the recruiting trail. In particular, the Sooners made progress in their pursuit of 2024 ATH Michael Boganowski.

It was another chance for the Sooners to make some headway in their recruitment of five-star defensive tackle David Stone. Stone, who likely won’t commit for some time, was among those in attendance, joining fellow blue-chip defensive linemen for the 2024 class, Nigel Smith and Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.

With three commitments last week and now five in the 2024 class, the dominos are tumbling for Oklahoma as they look to replicate their success in the 2023 cycle.

After hosting prospects over the next four recruiting cycles, here’s a look at how a number of recruits reacted to their time in Norman with the Oklahoma Sooners.

4-star DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye taking it all in

Recent commit Isaiah Autry with The Boz

Defensive Line star power

Blue-chip defensive line prospects Nigel Smith, David Stone, and Joseph Jonah-Ajonye pose for a photo with co-defensive coordinator and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

2027 Athlete Nash Henry, Norman, Okla.

More from Jonah-Ajonye

2026 Free Safety Daijon Gaines

2024 4-Star OL Casey Poe

2026 OL Cody Taylor out of Arkansas

2026 WR/DB Jaylen Pile

2024 3-Star OL Hayden Tretter

2024 Cannon Wood, Piedmont, Okla.

2026 Dual Threat QB Sawyer Rice, Duncan, Okla.

2024 DT Quinten McCarty -- Brownwood, Texas

Had a great time at @OU_Football Spring Game! Huge thank you to @CoachVenables @MiguelChavis65 @JayValai for the opportunity and the amazing experience. pic.twitter.com/2Jt3A6cLEw — Quinten McCarty (@MccartyQuinten) April 23, 2023

2027 WR Braylin Barnett, Mansfield, Texas

2025 OL Kelton Carver -- Abernathy, Texas

Had a great time at @OU_Football Spring Game! Huge thank you to @CoachVenables @OU_CoachB @Coach_Leb for the opportunity and amazing experience. pic.twitter.com/VoTWYNtjWa — Kelton Carver (@KeltonCarver55) April 23, 2023

2024 ATH Henry Rothwell -- Edmond, Okla.

2024 Kicker Liam Evans

2024 ATH Eltoum Murgus

2024 3-Star DL Bergin Kysar -- Edmond, Okla.

Isaiah Autry with Kyler Murray

2026 LB Carmello Williamson -- Tulsa, Okla.

2024 4-Star OL Garrett Sexton -- Hartland, Wisc.

Having a great time in Norman this weekend!! Thanks for having me @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/HaYKVAARoX — Garrett Sexton (@garrettsextonwi) April 22, 2023

2025 Long Snapper Seth Freeman -- Moore, Okla.

Fun time with the family & good to see cuz get into the end zone 💨 🙌 Thank you @OU_Football for the hospitality‼️ pic.twitter.com/PleIhnEx0j — Seth Freeman (@SethFreeman2006) April 23, 2023

2024 OL Antonio Ross -- Flowood, Miss.

2025 4-Star OL Ty Haywood -- Denton, Texas

