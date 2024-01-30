Recruits react on Social Media to Junior Day weekend with Oklahoma Sooners
The Sooners are off and running in the 2025 Recruiting Class with nine commitments as they turn the page on 2024.
Over the weekend, a number of Oklahoma’s 2025 targets made the trip to Norman for their annual junior day. It was an opportunity for the next class of prospects to meet with coaches, tour the facilities, and get a deeper look at Oklahoma football.
It has yielded positive reactions. The Sooners received a trio of Rivals Futurecasts for four-star running back Tory Blaylock and five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham included the Sooners in his top 12 after their visits.
But they weren’t the only ones who enjoyed their visits, here’s how other prospects reacted to their time with the Oklahoma Sooners over the weekend.
Demarius Robinson, RB -- Edmond, Okla.
Had a GREAT time at @OU_Football thanks for having me!!! #XVX #BoomerSooner @DeMarcoMurray @CoachVenables @SethLittrell @MiguelChavis65 @CoachToddBates @Bdrumm_Rivals @Josh_Scoop @ParkerThune @Recruit_SF_FTBL pic.twitter.com/q5OXxvx5Gp
— Demarius“Man Man”Robinson (@DemariusR1) January 28, 2024
Caleb Cunningham, 5-Star WR -- Ackerman, Miss.
BOOMER SOONER ‼️‼️ @CoachEmmett pic.twitter.com/w5LAlyA5jL
— Caleb Cunningham ✝️ (@calebcunning13) January 28, 2024
Landon Rink, 4-Star DL -- Cypress, Texas
My guy!! @CoachToddBates pic.twitter.com/jqbL0f3XTh
— landon rink 4🌟 (@landonrink) January 27, 2024
Former NFL player and father of 4-Star RB Tory Blaylock
GREAT TIME in NORMAN!!!!!!! @tory_blaylock6 @OU_Football @OU_Athletics @SoonerScoop pic.twitter.com/0IZefWyjnL
— Derrick Blaylock (@blaylock_23) January 28, 2024
Pair of Sooners 2025 Commits
We gone be on top and the end!!!#BoomerSooner #XXV https://t.co/AsQMDCHvYR
— Ka’Mori"Big baby"Moore (@KaMoriMoore2) January 28, 2024
Kole Briehler, 3-Star DL -- Pennington, NJ
Thank you to all the coaches and staff at @OU_Football for the hospitality‼️ 🤘🏼⬇️@CoachVenables @CoachToddBates @MiguelChavis65 @Red_Zone75 pic.twitter.com/7SBVT5FHtP
— Kole Briehler 2025 (@briehler) January 28, 2024
Lamont Rogers, 4-Star OT -- Mesquite, Texas
2025 OT @TheLamontRogers at the @OU_Football junior day today repping @HornJagsRecruit pic.twitter.com/DjwE1Lmmez
— Horn Jags Football (@HornJagsRecruit) January 28, 2024
From 247Sports and Sooners Illustrated Insider
One thing I keep hearing, that I feel is significant, is how well the #Sooners staff & recruiting department did from an execution standpoint during this junior day
Felt like an official visit weekend for recruits & parents, even though it wasn’t
Can’t take that for granted
— Collin Kennedy (@CKennedy247) January 28, 2024
Emmanuel Choice, 3-Star WR -- Lancaster, Texas
Triple D ❗️ @CoachEmmett pic.twitter.com/hvoDputGOU
— Emmanuel “The Slim Reaper” Choice (@EmmanuelChoice7) January 28, 2024
Something good's coming
👀😁 #XXV #Boomer #ChampU #OUDNA #SEC pic.twitter.com/QSrlxzHRDN
— Kevin Sperry (@KevinSperry9) January 28, 2024
Trystan Haynes, 4-Star CB, Oklahoma City, Okla.
Had a Great time at @OU_Football Yesterday‼️#Boomersooner pic.twitter.com/MQ98ZDlEU8
— Trystan Haynes (@Haynes5Trystan) January 28, 2024
Seth Freeman, LS -- Moore, Okla.
Incredible day around my OU Family ⭕🙌#OUDNA @OU_Football @nunez_jay @CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/yVD2WLMwJl
— Seth Freeman (@SethFreeman2006) January 28, 2024
John McGuire, K
Had a great time at The University of Oklahoma thank you Coach @nunez_jay and @OU_Football for the great visit!🔴⚪️@trlong02 @kohlskicking @247recruiting @AL7Afootball @recruitwarriors @coachmarkf @tophskickers @kohlshighlights @ross_newton @coach_Radke pic.twitter.com/RuID4JVKaI
— John Alan McGuire (@JohnAlanMcGuire) January 28, 2024
Sooners DL Commit
#SEC #BoomerSooner #XXV pic.twitter.com/HIDApg8zD6
— Ka’Mori"Big baby"Moore (@KaMoriMoore2) January 28, 2024
Trynae Washington, 4-star ATH -- Oklahoma City, Okla.
Great time with coaches and future teammates at @OU_Football #boomersooner pic.twitter.com/yCyTf8UQC0
— Trynae Washington (@trynaewash7) January 29, 2024
Elijah Thomas, 4-star WR -- Checotah, Okla.
Yk who do it tha best‼️‼️ #BOOMER #XXV #SEC #OUDNA 🧬 pic.twitter.com/MPXoZ6pdrt
— Elijah “ET” Thomas (@EliThomas______) January 29, 2024
Erik Schmidt, 5-star Kicker, Punter -- Milwaukee, Wisc.
Had an amazing time @OU_Football this weekend! Thanks for everything @nunez_jay @JR_Sandlin @Coach_Radke pic.twitter.com/COyvTHAX1S
— Erik (@Erik_Schmidt22) January 29, 2024