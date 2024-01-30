Recruits react on Social Media to Junior Day weekend with Oklahoma Sooners

The Sooners are off and running in the 2025 Recruiting Class with nine commitments as they turn the page on 2024.

Over the weekend, a number of Oklahoma’s 2025 targets made the trip to Norman for their annual junior day. It was an opportunity for the next class of prospects to meet with coaches, tour the facilities, and get a deeper look at Oklahoma football.

It has yielded positive reactions. The Sooners received a trio of Rivals Futurecasts for four-star running back Tory Blaylock and five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham included the Sooners in his top 12 after their visits.

But they weren’t the only ones who enjoyed their visits, here’s how other prospects reacted to their time with the Oklahoma Sooners over the weekend.

Demarius Robinson, RB -- Edmond, Okla.

Caleb Cunningham, 5-Star WR -- Ackerman, Miss.

Landon Rink, 4-Star DL -- Cypress, Texas

Former NFL player and father of 4-Star RB Tory Blaylock

Pair of Sooners 2025 Commits

Kole Briehler, 3-Star DL -- Pennington, NJ

Lamont Rogers, 4-Star OT -- Mesquite, Texas

From 247Sports and Sooners Illustrated Insider

One thing I keep hearing, that I feel is significant, is how well the #Sooners staff & recruiting department did from an execution standpoint during this junior day Felt like an official visit weekend for recruits & parents, even though it wasn’t Can’t take that for granted — Collin Kennedy (@CKennedy247) January 28, 2024

Emmanuel Choice, 3-Star WR -- Lancaster, Texas

Something good's coming

Trystan Haynes, 4-Star CB, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Seth Freeman, LS -- Moore, Okla.

John McGuire, K

Sooners DL Commit

Trynae Washington, 4-star ATH -- Oklahoma City, Okla.

Elijah Thomas, 4-star WR -- Checotah, Okla.

Erik Schmidt, 5-star Kicker, Punter -- Milwaukee, Wisc.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire