What recruits will be on official visits to Rutgers football this weekend?

With one of the top-ranked recruiting classes in the Big Ten and all of college football, Rutgers football is certainly having a strong summer. This weekend, several high-profile visitors will be on campus for another round of official visits.

And while Rutgers is likely not going to have a slew of commitments this weekend like have the past two official visits, there are still several priority recruits on campus.

This includes two members of the class of 2025 who are committed to the program. The Rutgers recruiting class is currently top-10 in the nation according to 247Sports and Rivals.

Here are the recruits who will be on campus this weekend for an official visit to Rutgers football:

Stay connected with Rutgers Wire this weekend for updates on another official visitors weekend for Rutgers football!

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire