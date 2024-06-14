What recruits will be on official visits to Rutgers football this weekend?
With one of the top-ranked recruiting classes in the Big Ten and all of college football, Rutgers football is certainly having a strong summer. This weekend, several high-profile visitors will be on campus for another round of official visits.
And while Rutgers is likely not going to have a slew of commitments this weekend like have the past two official visits, there are still several priority recruits on campus.
This includes two members of the class of 2025 who are committed to the program. The Rutgers recruiting class is currently top-10 in the nation according to 247Sports and Rivals.
Here are the recruits who will be on campus this weekend for an official visit to Rutgers football:
Kamar Archie (four-star linebacker)
Demetrius Campbell (three-star offensive tackle)
Elijah Crawford (three-star defensive tackle)
Canann Edwards (unranked edge rusher with offers from UCF, USF and Troy among others)
Jakarrion Kenan (three-star defensive back)
Jayden Mann (three-star offensive tackle)
Steven Murray (three-star athlete and a Rutgers football commit)
Jyon ‘Big Catt’ Simon (three-star defensive lineman and a Rutgers football commit)
Kaylib Singleton (three-star athlete)
Jayden Wilkerson (three-star offensive tackle)
Stay connected with Rutgers Wire this weekend for updates on another official visitors weekend for Rutgers football!