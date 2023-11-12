Which recruits can LSU football poach from Texas A&M following Jimbo Fisher firing? 5 questions

BATON ROUGE – No. 19 LSU football got back to its winning ways on Saturday, taking down Florida in Tigers Stadium, 52-35.

Jayden Daniels led the way for the Tigers (7-3, 5-2 SEC) with a historic performance, becoming the first player in FBS history to throw for 350 yards and run for 200 yards in a game.

Here are five questions following LSU's win.

Which Texas A&M recruits can LSU football poach following Jimbo Fisher's reported firing?

Texas A&M has fired Jimbo Fisher, the school announced Sunday. The former LSU offensive coordinator and national championship-winning head coach at Florida State never led the Aggies to more than nine wins in a season in six years in College Station.

Fisher's firing opens the door for LSU in the recruiting department. Decommitments from Aggies recruits should be on their way shortly, as LSU has already flipped one former Texas A&M commit weeks before Fisher's firing, landing a commitment from four-star – per 247Sports Composite – offensive tackle Weston Davis last month.

Among the potential targets LSU could poach from the Aggies' 2024 recruiting class are two Louisiana natives, five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley and four-star edge rusher Gabriel Reliford. McKinley had LSU among his finalists before committing to Texas A&M and Reliford has a scholarship offer from the Tigers.

LSU could also be in the hunt for five-star athlete Terry Bussey. Bussey visited LSU for its game against Auburn despite still being committed to the Aggies. Four-star offensive tackle Blake Ivy, who listed LSU as a finalist before committing to Texas A&M, is another name to watch.

Where does Jayden Daniels rank nationally following his masterpiece vs. Florida?

Among FBS quarterbacks with at least 257 dropbacks this season, Daniels is first in NFL passer rating and first in touchdown passes with 30, according to Pro Football Focus. He's also first among all FBS quarterbacks in Total QBR and Expected Points Added, according to ESPN.

Which pass rushers stood out for LSU against Florida?

Bradyn Swinson had a big game coming off the edge for LSU, recording a sack and four quarterback pressures, according to PFF.

Maason Smith also had three pressures, per PFF. Sai'Vion Jones, Paris Shand and Jordan Jefferson also recorded sacks.

Brian Kelly spoke about Josh Williams and Noah Cain before speaking

LSU coach Brian Kelly didn't begin his postgame press conference talking about Daniels.

Despite the quarterback's historic performance, Kelly began talking about veteran running backs Noah Cain and Josh Williams instead, both of whom stepped in for the injured Logan Diggs at running back.

"You guys want me to talk about Jayden Daniels, I get it. OK. But you're going to listen to me. OK. Because I've got the podium... It's just the way it goes. And I mean that with a great deal of respect," Kelly said. "But when you're building a program and you want your players to model themselves after the right people in terms of the world that we live in today with NIL and the transfer portal, here's two guys (Williams and Cain) that haven't played much at all and all they've done is been great teammates.

"They've done the little things the right way. And have practiced hard. And have waited for their opportunity. And when their opportunity came, they delivered for us today. And for me, that gives me so much energy in this profession that we're talking about transfers and NIL and how that drives you out of the profession. To have two guys like that in the locker room, it just gives you so much energy because they're out there."

Should Saturday's result give LSU fans more confidence that the Tigers can get to 10 wins?

Yes. LSU has the best player in the sport leading the best offense in college football.

