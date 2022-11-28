Recruits loved watching USC defeat Notre Dame in the Coliseum
You don’t have to be a rocket scientist or a brain surgeon to realize that by beating Notre Dame 38-27, the USC Trojans made a very positive impression on the many recruits who came to the Los Angeles Coliseum for Saturday night’s big game.
The Trojans were playing the Fighting Irish in one of college football’s best rivalries, also the sport’s greatest intersectional rivalry. This was the first meeting between Lincoln Riley and Marcus Freeman, two coaches under 40 years old with bright futures ahead of them. They will be engaged in turf battles for recruiting. Riley won this round on the field.
He is bound to make significant gains in recruiting as a result of this win. Just look at how various prospects and their families reacted to their weekend in the Coliseum:
LAGWAY
Another huge game for Celeb Williams. Willis (Texas) five-star junior quarterback DJ Lagway @DerekLagway was in attendance for the USC-NorteDame game tonight. He will announce a commitment Dec. 7.
— Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) November 27, 2022
DILLON
Thank you to @DaveEmerickUSC1, @mez_megan and @uscfb for the incredible game day experience. The Coliseum is unreal! Special thanks to @CoachNua for taking the time to sit down with me to talk USC football. #FightOn✌️ @mjfrecruits @bangulo @BrandonHuffman @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/toQl3CQtrm
— Kash (Richards) Dillon (@KashDillon32) November 28, 2022
NELSON
"To see The Coliseum packed for such a historic rivalry, took me back to when I was a kid watching #USC." said five-star QB Malachi Nelson. "I can’t wait to get there in January to learn and do my part in helping build a championship program." Story here: https://t.co/govoAdXeOp pic.twitter.com/r2Uv702uWH
— Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) November 27, 2022
SCOTT
Amazing weekend in LA✌️! #FightOn@Rivals_Clint @CoachMmiller15 @IgnatiusFB @CoachNua @AllenTrieu pic.twitter.com/XNRmYUTd3G
— Justin Scott (@juustinscott) November 27, 2022
SCHROLLER
Thank you @uscfb for the great game day experience yesterday! @Coach_Henson @JedidiahWang @DaveEmerickUSC1 @Paul_Fox_ @mvfbrecruits @AllegianceOL pic.twitter.com/yXr3cNxrTH
— Mark Schroller (@MarkSchroller06) November 27, 2022
WILLIAMS
Had an amazing visit at USC yesterday!! 🌴✌🏾shout out to @LincolnRiley @CoachBOdom @WestonZernechel @JedidiahWang and Eric Gentry for making me feel at home ! #FightOn pic.twitter.com/wFMd9imYJC
— Gabriel_williams (@8kgabe1) November 27, 2022
CARTER
Just wanted to say thank you USC for the opportunity to watch them play last night! Very exiting atmosphere and good hospitality. Thanks to @WestonZernechel for the invite!! #FightOn ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/q9S7Tg5Knh
— Noah Carter (@3noahcarter) November 27, 2022
SHELBY
These past few days have been amazing @uscfb, excited for the future‼️#FightOn ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/lRMO0Bg2Kc
— Braylan Shelby (@BraylanShelby) November 27, 2022
POLK
Had a great time at USC last night! Was a great experience and hope to be back soon. Fight On! @CoachDee_USC @mez_megan @AnnieHanson_ @GregBiggins @bangulo @JeremyO_Johnson pic.twitter.com/IhYIaSEOjc
— Jeremiah Polk (@jeremiahpolk20) November 27, 2022
RETURN VISITS
In case you were wondering what kind of impact last night's game and atmosphere would have on the bevy of recruits in attendance… https://t.co/Kr6n0iNA7v
— Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 27, 2022
COOK
Got a chance to see Caleb make a Heisman run today. ✌🏾#JuiceCounty #FOE @uscfootball @JMMediStatMike @lesfifita @Scott_Schrader @GregBiggins @AlPopsFootball pic.twitter.com/qD3GM909QT
— Cooper Cook | C/O 2027 🏈 (DE) (@Cooper__Cook) November 27, 2022
JONES
#FightOn ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Yb34wlAwsu
— Jaxson Jones (@JaxsonJones80) November 27, 2022
POSITIVE VIEW
#USC makes a big impression for the 2024 5-star DL: https://t.co/iJdTJw1owY
— Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) November 27, 2022
MAYO
🌴#FightOn ✌🏽 @uscfb @AnnieHanson_ @DaveEmerickUSC1 pic.twitter.com/dgqQ96RGMe
— Darien C. Mayo (@TheDCMayo) November 27, 2022
TUG OF WAR
Washington commit Jaxson Jones continues to weigh his options and made it to #USC this weekend for a big gameday visit. The latest on the talented 2024 pass rusher from Yuma Catholic (Ariz.) — https://t.co/4cXHyw1kdL pic.twitter.com/nmWXaWag2K
— Blair Angulo (@bangulo) November 28, 2022
MATAYO
I mean, talk about showing love right after the game. USC Head coach Lincoln Riley congratulates Matayo on the CIF Championship win holding up my St John Bosco towel. Much respect coach Riley ✌🏽Fight On pic.twitter.com/uhUEhOMjqW
— Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) November 27, 2022
RADCLIFFE
We had a GREAT time watching USC beat Notre Dame✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾 @uscfb @Coach_KMcDonald @LincolnRiley @lamar_radcliffe @CorieRadcliffe pic.twitter.com/Ph8R7rGNqp
— Unique Radcliffe (@UniqueRadcliff2) November 27, 2022
WATCHED USC WIN
Had an amazing visit at USC yesterday. Special thanks to @CoachRoyM @LincolnRiley @AnnieHanson_ @DaveEmerickUSC1 for the great visit Will be back most definitely. 🌴✌️ pic.twitter.com/aKsEuaCEMZ
— Darien C. Mayo (@TheDCMayo) November 27, 2022