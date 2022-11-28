Recruits loved watching USC defeat Notre Dame in the Coliseum

You don’t have to be a rocket scientist or a brain surgeon to realize that by beating Notre Dame 38-27, the USC Trojans made a very positive impression on the many recruits who came to the Los Angeles Coliseum for Saturday night’s big game.

The Trojans were playing the Fighting Irish in one of college football’s best rivalries, also the sport’s greatest intersectional rivalry. This was the first meeting between Lincoln Riley and Marcus Freeman, two coaches under 40 years old with bright futures ahead of them. They will be engaged in turf battles for recruiting. Riley won this round on the field.

He is bound to make significant gains in recruiting as a result of this win. Just look at how various prospects and their families reacted to their weekend in the Coliseum:

LAGWAY

Another huge game for Celeb Williams. Willis (Texas) five-star junior quarterback DJ Lagway @DerekLagway was in attendance for the USC-NorteDame game tonight. He will announce a commitment Dec. 7. — Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) November 27, 2022

DILLON

NELSON

"To see The Coliseum packed for such a historic rivalry, took me back to when I was a kid watching #USC." said five-star QB Malachi Nelson. "I can’t wait to get there in January to learn and do my part in helping build a championship program." Story here: https://t.co/govoAdXeOp pic.twitter.com/r2Uv702uWH — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) November 27, 2022

SCOTT

SCHROLLER

WILLIAMS

CARTER

Just wanted to say thank you USC for the opportunity to watch them play last night! Very exiting atmosphere and good hospitality. Thanks to @WestonZernechel for the invite!! #FightOn ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/q9S7Tg5Knh — Noah Carter (@3noahcarter) November 27, 2022

SHELBY

These past few days have been amazing @uscfb, excited for the future‼️#FightOn ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/lRMO0Bg2Kc — Braylan Shelby (@BraylanShelby) November 27, 2022

POLK

RETURN VISITS

In case you were wondering what kind of impact last night's game and atmosphere would have on the bevy of recruits in attendance… https://t.co/Kr6n0iNA7v — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 27, 2022

COOK

JONES

POSITIVE VIEW

#USC makes a big impression for the 2024 5-star DL: https://t.co/iJdTJw1owY — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) November 27, 2022

MAYO

TUG OF WAR

Washington commit Jaxson Jones continues to weigh his options and made it to #USC this weekend for a big gameday visit. The latest on the talented 2024 pass rusher from Yuma Catholic (Ariz.) — https://t.co/4cXHyw1kdL pic.twitter.com/nmWXaWag2K — Blair Angulo (@bangulo) November 28, 2022

MATAYO

I mean, talk about showing love right after the game. USC Head coach Lincoln Riley congratulates Matayo on the CIF Championship win holding up my St John Bosco towel. Much respect coach Riley ✌🏽Fight On pic.twitter.com/uhUEhOMjqW — Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) November 27, 2022

RADCLIFFE

WATCHED USC WIN

Had an amazing visit at USC yesterday. Special thanks to @CoachRoyM @LincolnRiley @AnnieHanson_ @DaveEmerickUSC1 for the great visit Will be back most definitely. 🌴✌️ pic.twitter.com/aKsEuaCEMZ — Darien C. Mayo (@TheDCMayo) November 27, 2022

