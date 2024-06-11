Here are the recruits that Kentucky basketball coaches are watching at the NBPA Top 100 camp

Kentucky officially has a presence at one of the premier college basketball recruiting events of the year.

The NBPA TOP 100 Camp has been underway for several days already at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida, featuring 100 of the top high school basketball players spanning the 2025, 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes.

Starting Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday, college basketball coaches can attend the event and get eyes on some of the best basketball talent the country has to offer.

It’s an opportunity the UK program appears poised to take full advantage of.

On Tuesday morning, the Herald-Leader spotted Kentucky basketball associate head coach Alvin Brooks III inside the AdventHealth Arena ahead of the morning session of games.

Brooks was just one of dozens of high-major coaches who filled the gym for the first session of games on Tuesday.

Among the players Brooks was watching Tuesday morning were four-star class of 2025 point guard Tyler Jackson, four-star class of 2025 small forward Jordan Scott, five-star class of 2025 small forward Dwayne Aristode, class of 2025 shooting guard Dorian Hayes (the son of ex-Cat Chuck Hayes) and five-star class of 2026 small forward Jalen Montonati.

Kentucky basketball associate head coach Alvin Brooks III is at the NBPA Top 100 camp in Orlando pic.twitter.com/Gk0WyCg9P3 — Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) June 11, 2024

This represents the latest prep basketball recruiting stop for the Kentucky basketball coaching staff.

While most of the focus has been on the transfer portal this offseason as new head coach Mark Pope and his coaching staff assemble a brand-new UK roster for the 2024-25 season, it’s clear Kentucky’s coaches are also taking time to plan for the future.

In addition to this week’s NBPA Top 100 Camp, UK has had a presence at several recruiting events this spring, including the Nike EYBL circuit (Indiana), Adidas 3SSB circuit (Texas), Puma PRO16/NXT circuit (Kansas) and the FIBA Men’s Under-18 AmeriCup (Argentina), which was Pope’s most recent recruiting stop.

Now in Orlando, Kentucky coaches will have a chance to see and be seen by several players they’re in the process of building a recruiting relationship with.

Chief among this group is Malachi Moreno, the four-star class of 2025 center out of Great Crossing High School in Georgetown.

Moreno — whose older brother Michael just wrapped up a distinguished five-year playing career at Eastern Kentucky — is ranked as the No. 37 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class.

Moreno is also off to a big start at the NBPA Top 100 camp: Through three games, Moreno is averaging 19.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 block per game.

The NBPA Top 100 camp is considered one of the best evaluation settings for recruits, with structured play and officiating and current NBA players serving as the head coaches for the camp’s 10 different teams.

Moreno’s team is overseen by Terance Mann, a four-year player at Florida State who has spent his entire five-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Moreno is considered to be one of the best recruits in Kentucky in the 2025 recruiting class. Other standout prospects with ties to the commonwealth for the 2025 class include guards Jasper Johnson (who formerly played at Woodford County) and Kaden Magwood (who formerly played at Louisville’s Western High School).

Both Johnson (Missouri’s Link Academy) and Magwood (first Virginia’s Oak HIll Academy and now Overtime Elite) now play at prep programs outside of Kentucky.

This year’s NBPA Top 100 camp features 2 Kentucky natives, both of whom are being recruited to UK by Mark Pope and his coaching staff.



Great Crossing center Malachi Moreno and Oak Hill Academy’s Kaden Magwood, who is from Louisville and previously went to Western High School. pic.twitter.com/xCZQrDZiDB — Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) June 10, 2024

UK is on a two-year streak of successfully landing the best men’s basketball recruit from the commonwealth. In 2023, it was Reed Sheppard. This year it’s Travis Perry, who recently capped his high school career by suiting up for the Kentucky all-stars in their annual rivalry series with Indiana.

The aforementioned Magwood (29 points in a comeback win on Monday afternoon) has been another of the early standouts from the NBPA Top 100 camp. Other notable players (and Kentucky recruits) so far include five-star class of 2025 power forward Tounde Yessoufou (28.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game) and five-star class of 2025 shooting guard Brayden Burries (20.3 points and 4.3 assists per game).

Breakway steal + score from Louisville native and Kentucky recruit Kaden Magwood to seal a comeback win at the NBPA Top 100 camp.



Magwood was sensational scoring the ball with 29 points on 13-for-22 shooting. pic.twitter.com/hCcPznLaPB — Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) June 10, 2024

The NBPA Top 100 camp also features an elite list of prospects whose fathers were NBA mainstays, a group that includes class of 2025 shooting guard Kiyan Anthony (Carmelo Anthony), class of 2026 small forward Tajh Ariza (Trevor Ariza), class of 2025 small forward Dorian Hayes (ex-Cat Chuck Hayes), class of 2025 small forward Andre Iguadola Jr. (Andre Iguadola), class of 2025 small forward Jermaine O’Neal Jr. (Jermaine O’Neal) and class of 2025 small forward Jacob Wilkins (Dominique Wilkins).

Safe to say, there’s plenty of basketball talent on display for Kentucky coaches to observe over the next few days in Florida.

