Recruits currently trending to Michigan football in 2024, 2025

Michigan football finished third in the Big Ten in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and No. 18 overall according to 247Sports, but all focus now turns to 2024 and 2025.

At this juncture, the Wolverines have six commitments in 2024 and one in 2025, with the 2024 class boasting five four-stars thus far. But the maize and blue are closing in on more top-rated prospects, including a five-star in quarterback Jadyn Davis — the sole target at his position.

Though there are many more recruits that Michigan football is targeting and still battling for, here are the ones that the Wolverines currently lead for in the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions, including several from 2024 and one from 2025.

2024 Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day five-star QB Jadyn Davis

The white whale of the 2024 class, the Wolverines have made Davis their sole focus at the quarterback position this recruiting cycle. Despite that, he hasn’t yet committed, and though many of the schools he’s been interested in have gotten their prospective quarterbacks, he still hasn’t made a verbal pledge.

Davis has been to campus multiple times, and has offers from Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee, Penn State, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, and several other heavy hitters. He’s ranked the No. 15 prospect in 2024 according to the 247Sports proprietary rankings and the second-best quarterback in the class, behind only Dylan Raiola.

He has five 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions, all indicating he’ll be a Wolverine.

2024 Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day four-star WR Channing Goodwin

The son of former Michigan Wolverine Jonathan Goodwin, the 6-foot-1, 165-pound wideout is teammates with the aforementioned Jadyn Davis at the high school-level. His offers include Kentucky, South Carolina, and Louisville, but he has two predictions indicating he’ll be a Wolverine. He’s rated the No. 99 prospect in the country according to 247Sports’ proprietary rankings, though he’s a three-star via the 247Sports Composite.

2025 Howell (Mich.) defensive lineman Bobby Kanka

A local product, Kanka still has two years before his signing day, but has already garnered five predictions to end up in Ann Arbor. He does not yet have a ranking, but also holds a Tennessee offer along with Michigan to round out his Power Five opportunities at this juncture. Mike Elston is his primary recruiter.

2024 Rochester (Mich.) Adams four-star tight end Brady Prieskorn

A local product, Prieskorn is seen as the third-best tight end in the country. At 6-foot-6, 215-pounds, he has an impressive offer sheet, including Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Miami, MSU, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin.

He’s rated the No. 57 player in the country and the second-best player in the state of Michigan. He has two 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions, both indicating the Wolverines as his team of choice.

2024 Youngstown (Ohio) Fitch four-star EDGE Brian Robinson

One of Michigan football’s primary targets in 2024, Robinson has made his way to campus numerous times. Rated the No. 127 player in the country, regardless of position, according to the 247Sports Composite, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge rusher has offers from the likes of Arizona State, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, and Washington, among others.

He currently has two 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions, both to Michigan.

2024 Lakewood (Ohio) three-star OT Ben Roebuck

At 6-foot-7, 320-pounds, Roebuck already has prototypical size for an offensive tackle. While Ohio State is listed as ‘warm’ on his 247Sports recruiting profile, Roebuck does not hold an offer from the Buckeyes. He does, however, have offers from Penn State, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, and Tennessee, among others.

He’s rated the No. 358 player in the country per the 247Sports Composite.

2024 Bolingbrook (IL) four-star WR I'Marion Stewart

The latest to be predicted to Michigan football, Stewart visited for both the UConn and Michigan State games in 2022, as well as during the offseason. The 247Sports Composite has him ranked as the No. 265 player in the country, the No. 32 athlete, and the fifth-best player in the state of Illinois.

He currently holds two 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions, both favoring Michigan. He also holds offers from Miami, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Washington, and Wisconsin.

