Recruits and commits in town for Clemson’s 2024 spring game

Alex Turri
·1 min read

Today is the day. Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program are prepared for their 2024 spring game, a huge day for the team as veterans continue to show their improvement and freshman get their first opportunity to showcase their talents in from of the Tigers’ home crowd.

There’s usually an excellent crowd for the Orange and White spring game and that shouldn’t change this season. This goes beyond fans however, with commits and recruits also making the trip to see Clemson Memorial Stadium’s atmosphere during their spring game. Here’s a list of people we know are confirmed to be attending the Tigers’ spring game.

Offense

Blake Hebert

QB

2025

Commit

Gideon Davidson

RB

2025

Commit

Dillon Alfred

WR

2025

Recruit

Carleton “Juju” Preston

WR

2025

Commit

Logan Brooking

TE

2025

Commit

Brayden Jacobs

OT

2025

Commit

Easton Ware

OT

2025

Commit

Jordon Gidron

WR

2026

Recruit

Steven Pickard Jr.

OL

2026

Recruit

Defense

Amare Adams

DL

2025

Commit

Isaiah Campbell

DL

2025

Commit

Tae Harris

S

2025

Commit

Gregory Xavier Thomas

S

2025

Recruit

Max Brown

LB

2027

Recruit

Braylon Edwards

CB

2026

Recruit

Special Teams

Mark Cappuccitti-Gutierrez

K

2025

Recruit

 

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire