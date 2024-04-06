Recruits and commits in town for Clemson’s 2024 spring game

Today is the day. Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program are prepared for their 2024 spring game, a huge day for the team as veterans continue to show their improvement and freshman get their first opportunity to showcase their talents in from of the Tigers’ home crowd.

There’s usually an excellent crowd for the Orange and White spring game and that shouldn’t change this season. This goes beyond fans however, with commits and recruits also making the trip to see Clemson Memorial Stadium’s atmosphere during their spring game. Here’s a list of people we know are confirmed to be attending the Tigers’ spring game.

Offense

Blake Hebert QB 2025 Commit Gideon Davidson RB 2025 Commit Dillon Alfred WR 2025 Recruit Carleton “Juju” Preston WR 2025 Commit Logan Brooking TE 2025 Commit Brayden Jacobs OT 2025 Commit Easton Ware OT 2025 Commit Jordon Gidron WR 2026 Recruit Steven Pickard Jr. OL 2026 Recruit

Defense

Amare Adams DL 2025 Commit Isaiah Campbell DL 2025 Commit Tae Harris S 2025 Commit Gregory Xavier Thomas S 2025 Recruit Max Brown LB 2027 Recruit Braylon Edwards CB 2026 Recruit

Special Teams

Mark Cappuccitti-Gutierrez K 2025 Recruit

