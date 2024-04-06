Recruits and commits in town for Clemson’s 2024 spring game
Today is the day. Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program are prepared for their 2024 spring game, a huge day for the team as veterans continue to show their improvement and freshman get their first opportunity to showcase their talents in from of the Tigers’ home crowd.
There’s usually an excellent crowd for the Orange and White spring game and that shouldn’t change this season. This goes beyond fans however, with commits and recruits also making the trip to see Clemson Memorial Stadium’s atmosphere during their spring game. Here’s a list of people we know are confirmed to be attending the Tigers’ spring game.
Offense
Blake Hebert
QB
2025
Commit
Gideon Davidson
RB
2025
Commit
Dillon Alfred
WR
2025
Recruit
Carleton “Juju” Preston
WR
2025
Commit
Logan Brooking
TE
2025
Commit
Brayden Jacobs
OT
2025
Commit
Easton Ware
OT
2025
Commit
Jordon Gidron
WR
2026
Recruit
Steven Pickard Jr.
OL
2026
Recruit
Defense
Amare Adams
DL
2025
Commit
Isaiah Campbell
DL
2025
Commit
Tae Harris
S
2025
Commit
Gregory Xavier Thomas
S
2025
Recruit
Max Brown
LB
2027
Recruit
Braylon Edwards
CB
2026
Recruit
Special Teams
Mark Cappuccitti-Gutierrez
K
2025
Recruit