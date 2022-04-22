What recruits are attending tonight’s Rutgers football spring game?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kristian Dyer
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rutgers Scarlet Knights
    Rutgers Scarlet Knights
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The annual spring game is definitely a big part of the evaluation of talent for Rutgers football. But it is also part of an exercise in marketing and visibility.

And without a doubt, the Scarlet Knights use the exhibition game for recruiting. It is a big opportunity to get 2023 recruits on campus and see the program’s development while also giving a taste of the gameday experience.

A busy spring that includes a number of visits from some big-time recruits in the recent weeks is capped off on Friday night with the spring game.

A number of top recruits will be on-hand on Friday night, ranging from class of 2023 standout three-star defensive lineman Isaiah Neal to several from Holy Trinity including linebacker Nick Parisi and Irvin Briggs among others.

Also scheduled is four star-offensive lineman Ben Roebuck from Ohio. There is also Jabree Coleman, a freshman running back from Philadelphia who already has 15 offers) who will be getting lots of attention on Friday night.

Check out who is scheduled to be at Rutgers football for Friday’s annual spring game.

Donte Shaw (athlete; Upper Darby, PA)

Kahir Thompson (wide receiver; Philadelphia, PA)

Isaiah Neal (three-star defensive lineman; Baltimore, MD)

Devon Chavis (athlete; Hudson Catholic, Jersey City, N.J.)

Jabree Coleman (running back; Philadelphia, PA)

Josue Cordoba (offensive/defensive line; Plainfield, N.J.)

James Muller (offensive lineman; The Hun School; Princeton, N.J.)

Ted Gregoire (defensive line; Hudson Catholic, Jersey City, N.J.)

Ben Roebuck (four-star offensive lineman; St. Edward High School, Lakewood, OH)

Nick Parisi: (linebacker; Holy Trinity, Hicksville, N.Y.)

Irvin Briggs (defensive lineman; Holy Trinty, Hicksville, N.Y.)

1

1

Recommended Stories