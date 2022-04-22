What recruits are attending tonight’s Rutgers football spring game?

The annual spring game is definitely a big part of the evaluation of talent for Rutgers football. But it is also part of an exercise in marketing and visibility.

And without a doubt, the Scarlet Knights use the exhibition game for recruiting. It is a big opportunity to get 2023 recruits on campus and see the program’s development while also giving a taste of the gameday experience.

A busy spring that includes a number of visits from some big-time recruits in the recent weeks is capped off on Friday night with the spring game.

A number of top recruits will be on-hand on Friday night, ranging from class of 2023 standout three-star defensive lineman Isaiah Neal to several from Holy Trinity including linebacker Nick Parisi and Irvin Briggs among others.

Also scheduled is four star-offensive lineman Ben Roebuck from Ohio. There is also Jabree Coleman, a freshman running back from Philadelphia who already has 15 offers) who will be getting lots of attention on Friday night.

Check out who is scheduled to be at Rutgers football for Friday’s annual spring game.

Donte Shaw (athlete; Upper Darby, PA)

Kahir Thompson (wide receiver; Philadelphia, PA)

I will be attending the Rutgers spring game tomorrow night can’t wait #chop 📍@Nas_Jones27 @CoachDShaw — Kahir Thompson (@Kahirhompson) April 21, 2022

Isaiah Neal (three-star defensive lineman; Baltimore, MD)

Story continues

Devon Chavis (athlete; Hudson Catholic, Jersey City, N.J.)

Jabree Coleman (running back; Philadelphia, PA)

I will be at Rutgers University tomorrow for their spring game! #CHOP🪓 pic.twitter.com/VRasLxZY2J — Jabree Coleman (@ColemanJabree) April 22, 2022

Josue Cordoba (offensive/defensive line; Plainfield, N.J.)

James Muller (offensive lineman; The Hun School; Princeton, N.J.)

Ted Gregoire (defensive line; Hudson Catholic, Jersey City, N.J.)

Ben Roebuck (four-star offensive lineman; St. Edward High School, Lakewood, OH)

Nick Parisi: (linebacker; Holy Trinity, Hicksville, N.Y.)

Irvin Briggs (defensive lineman; Holy Trinty, Hicksville, N.Y.)

1

1