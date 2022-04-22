What recruits are attending tonight’s Rutgers football spring game?
The annual spring game is definitely a big part of the evaluation of talent for Rutgers football. But it is also part of an exercise in marketing and visibility.
And without a doubt, the Scarlet Knights use the exhibition game for recruiting. It is a big opportunity to get 2023 recruits on campus and see the program’s development while also giving a taste of the gameday experience.
A busy spring that includes a number of visits from some big-time recruits in the recent weeks is capped off on Friday night with the spring game.
A number of top recruits will be on-hand on Friday night, ranging from class of 2023 standout three-star defensive lineman Isaiah Neal to several from Holy Trinity including linebacker Nick Parisi and Irvin Briggs among others.
Also scheduled is four star-offensive lineman Ben Roebuck from Ohio. There is also Jabree Coleman, a freshman running back from Philadelphia who already has 15 offers) who will be getting lots of attention on Friday night.
Check out who is scheduled to be at Rutgers football for Friday’s annual spring game.
Donte Shaw (athlete; Upper Darby, PA)
I will be back at Rutgers tommorow (Friday) For the spring game. Cant wait! #GoRU #CHOP @Nas_Jones27 @CoachDShaw
— Donté Shaw (@iamDonteShaw) April 21, 2022
Kahir Thompson (wide receiver; Philadelphia, PA)
I will be attending the Rutgers spring game tomorrow night can’t wait #chop 📍@Nas_Jones27 @CoachDShaw
— Kahir Thompson (@Kahirhompson) April 21, 2022
Isaiah Neal (three-star defensive lineman; Baltimore, MD)
I will be at Rutgers University tomorrow!🔴⚪️ @CoachMWatson @WDorsey_7 #CHOP
— Ghost (@IsaiahNeal99) April 22, 2022
Devon Chavis (athlete; Hudson Catholic, Jersey City, N.J.)
Attending Rutgers spring game tmr! @TFSilvernail @Coach_Aurich pic.twitter.com/JrQi7q2Gty
— Devon Chavis ²³ (@DevonChavis1) April 22, 2022
Jabree Coleman (running back; Philadelphia, PA)
I will be at Rutgers University tomorrow for their spring game! #CHOP🪓 pic.twitter.com/VRasLxZY2J
— Jabree Coleman (@ColemanJabree) April 22, 2022
Josue Cordoba (offensive/defensive line; Plainfield, N.J.)
Will be at Rutgers spring game tomorrow night !! 🪓🪓 #RU #Chop @ShawnB_247 @CoachMWatson @bordenfb4ever pic.twitter.com/y9MF67zoqn
— Josue Cordoba (@CordobaJosue77) April 22, 2022
James Muller (offensive lineman; The Hun School; Princeton, N.J.)
I will be at Rutgers tomorrow for the Spring Game! @GoMVB @Red_Zone75 @Coach_Aurich @TFSilvernail @CoachHoffmannRU #chop #FTC pic.twitter.com/38tuzw3jE6
— James Muller 24' 6'6 290 (@james_muller72) April 21, 2022
Ted Gregoire (defensive line; Hudson Catholic, Jersey City, N.J.)
I'll be attending @RFootball spring game tomorrow. Good luck @CoachMWatson @CoachHoffmannRU 🪓🪓 @GregSchiano @TFSilvernail pic.twitter.com/jUGPYT68kA
— Ted Gregoire (@723Loyalty) April 22, 2022
Ben Roebuck (four-star offensive lineman; St. Edward High School, Lakewood, OH)
Ill will be visiting Rutgers tomorrow!! @jgsusanjr @Coach_Aurich @TFSilvernail
— Ben Roebuck (@Benroebuck75) April 21, 2022
Nick Parisi: (linebacker; Holy Trinity, Hicksville, N.Y.)
Excited to be back at @RFootball again tomorrow to attend the spring game 2022! @CoachValloneRU
@TFSilvernail
@CoachHoffmannRU @GregSchiano pic.twitter.com/EjmpBFiAiS
— Nick Parisi (@Nickparisi56) April 21, 2022
Irvin Briggs (defensive lineman; Holy Trinty, Hicksville, N.Y.)
Excited to visit Rutgers again and see the Spring Game tomorrow! @CoachValloneRU @CoachHoffmannRU @CoachMWatson pic.twitter.com/zWKC4NCwdB
— Irvin Briggs IV (@Briggs_IV) April 21, 2022
