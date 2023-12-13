'Recruitment and youth development could be on the table at AGM'

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

The weekend loss at Pittodrie was hard for many Hearts fans to take. Leading at half-time and given the dismal run of form that Aberdeen had been on, few would haver thought such a change in fortunes was on the cards.

Steven Naismith will know the second 45 minutes on Saturday was simply not good enough, and with the winter transfer window edging ever closer, the defeat may have given him more food for thought regarding what he requires in the New Year to be a success.

Later this week, the clubs holds its Annual General Meeting and at some point questions from shareholders will be asked about a whole number of subjects.

It will be up to the board to answer these questions and pacify those shareholders who may not be happy on multiple fronts.

One of the biggest issues is the lack of talent coming through from the well-funded academy structure. Mistakes have been made in the past, but there has to be a reality check when it comes down to how quickly these youngsters can force their way into the first team.

Celtic away on Saturday is the latest in a busy run of games before the winter window, with the league leaders no doubt looking to bounce back from a defeat at Kilmarnock last weekend.

The east end of Glasgow can be a very lonely place when things go wrong for visiting teams, but if Hearts can frustrate Celtic, then the uneasiness may come from the home support.