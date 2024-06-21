Recruiting: Why aren't state of Florida's Power 4 schools getting commitments this June?

On the recruiting calendar, June typically means camps, official visits and commitments.

Well, it's commitment season for some.

While Florida, Florida State, Miami and UCF have each hosted hundreds, if not thousands, of high school football players and brought in some of the top players in the state for official visits this month, the commitments aren't exactly rolling in for the state's Power 4 programs.

Miami picked up three in-state commitments — Miami Central safety Amari Wallace, Orlando Christian Prep offensive tackle Demetrius Campbell and Edgewater offensive tackle Jaden Wilkerson — in a three-day period this week. Wiregrass Ranch offensive lineman Gavin Blanchard committed to UCF during his official visit on June 2. Those are the only in-state players to commit to state schools in June.

Miami secured one other commitment this month, Alabama three-star cornerback Timothy Merritt. Florida's lone commitment this month was Hayden Craig, the nation's top-ranked punter from Maine.

Florida State hasn't had a commitment in more than five months, since Cocoa edge rusher Javion Hilson — the top-ranked defensive player on the USA Today Florida Network top 100 — announced his decision on Jan. 16.

By comparison, Mississippi State had eight commitments in a four-day span from June 14-18, including two players from Florida. Rutgers' 2025 class is close to being complete with 27 commitments, including five from Florida.

So, is the lack of June commitments cause for concern or simply teams being willing to wait rather than push for a commitment?

It really depends on the school as to whether or not it's an issue or could even be considered one. For Florida, maybe it's an issue. For Florida State, probably not.

Dealing with the decision-making of 17- and 18-year-olds certainly isn't an exact science, but there are factors as to why June's lack of commitments may not be a big issue.

The early part of July has become a bigger commitment time than June for a lot of top recruits. That timeline allows them to take official visits in June before making a decision the following month. Bigger recruits also have more offers, and programs are more than happy to wait until that player is comfortable. While some schools prefer to push for an on-campus commitment in June and try to hold their class together, others are content to play the long game. The only thing that truly matters is getting a signature in December.

More: St. Augustine receiver Carl Jenkins Jr. breaks down Top 4 schools, will commit June 29

From state champ to national champs: Cocoa 4-star 2026 QB Brady Hart commits to Michigan

American Heritage 2026 5-star QB Dia Bell commits to Texas

Here is where things stand with Florida's four Power 4 programs so far this month.

Florida

At this time a year ago, Florida was riding a wave of June commitments to having one of the most coveted classes in the nation. The Gators picked up 10 commitments in June 2023. That list included five-star North Carolina defensive lineman Amaris Williams and several four-star recruits such as Georgia defensive lineman Nasir Johnson, Alabama linebacker Aaron Chiles, Georgia tight end Amir Jackson, Mississippi edge rusher Jamonta Waller and IMG slot receiver Tank Williams.

Unfortunately for the Gators, that class didn't make it to the finish line intact. Four of the Gators' June commits — including Williams, Johnson and Waller — decommitted and signed elsewhere. Has that experience changed the way Florida's coaching staff is approaching this cycle?

"I do know what they’ve done the last three weeks," said Gainesville Sun reporter Kevin Brockway. "They rented out Spurrier's (Gridiron Grille) every week. I don’t think it's for a lack of effort. July could be a bigger month. But look at what happened last year, a lot of commits from this month. But when you look at December, half of them were gone. It's kind of hit or miss."

Some players could be taking a wait-and-see approach with Florida as coach Billy Napier appears to be on the hot seat heading into the season.

Sep 9, 2023; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier talks with Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) during the first half against the McNeese State Cowboys at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

"Billy Napier's job security could be one reason as to why some of these recruits are tenuous," Brockway said. "Florida's NIL support isn't as strong as it needs to be. It's getting better, but is it as good as Tennessee or LSU or some of the other SEC programs? No. Not yet."

Florida State

A quiet June should be no concern for Seminoles fans. In fact, they should be used to it by now.

Aug 27, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell leads his team before the game against the Duquesne Dukes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State didn't have any June commits in 2023, but July saw a flurry of activity. Eight players — or more than a third of the high school signees in the class — committed to the Seminoles last July. That includes Venice four-star cornerback Charles Lester III, California four-star offensive lineman Manasse Itete and Florida High four-star running back Micahi Danzy.

Based on the small class Florida State has put together so far, it's clear the Seminoles aren't settling for players that may not be able to play for them.

More: FSU football makes 4-star DB Ladarian "Squirrel" Clardy a top priority during official visit

The four players they have committed are Raines five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas (No. 2 USA Today Florida Network top 100), Cocoa four-star edge rusher Javion Hilson (No. 4), Seminole three-star linebacker Ethan Pritchard (No. 57) and Mandarin three-star quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. (No. 60).

Miami

This is basically par for the course for the Hurricanes' summer recruiting under Mario Cristobal. It has been a handful of early- to mid-June commitments, but most of the success has come in the final days of June and early July.

Oct 7, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal gestures in the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, Nevada four-star tight end Elija Lofton committed on June 15. St. Thomas Aquinas three-star defensive backs Ryan Mack and Romanas Frederique both committed in the final days of June. Four more, including Illinois four-star edge rusher Marquise Lightfoot and Chaminade-Madonna wide receiver Joshisa Trader, committed in July.

In 2022, Cristobal's first full recruiting cycle at Miami, he had five June commitments — mostly at the end of the month — and five July commitments.

In addition to the four commitments, a big positive for the Hurricanes is four-star Georgia quarterback commit Luke Nickel. The lone quarterback in Miami's 2025 class, Nickel took an official visit to Miami the first weekend in June and does not have any other visits scheduled.

UCF

Hiring Gus Malzahn before the 2021 season and moving to the Big 12 last year has considerably raised the Knights' profile with recruits. And Malzahn and his staff have been content to play the long game.

Wiregrass Ranch offensive lineman Gavin Blanchard (51) poses with UCF football coach Gus Malzahn during his official visit. Blanchard committed to the Knights on June 2.

"What's interesting is a number of teams want the instant gratification on the visit. For some schools, there is not a high-pressure type of environment," said Chris Boyle, UCF reporter for the USA Today Florida Network. "UCF has shown what they can do in recruiting under Gus Malzahn. I don’t think they feel threatened by letting kids take the full amount of time to complete the process."

Last year, St. Thomas Aquinas three-star running back Stacy Gage committed to UCF in mid-June and Dr. Phillips three-star safety Jashad Presley committed two weeks later.

More: UCF players share excitement, high expectations for EA Sports College Football 25

Once the calendar flipped to July, things quickly picked up. Seven players committed to the Knights last July, including Georgia four-star receiver Kylan Fox, Georgia four-star offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr. and Georgia four-star linebacker Qua Birdsong. Something similar could happen this cycle.

"For UCF, they’re expecting to reap the rewards in July," Boyle said. "They put in the work in June, starting with Bounce House Weekend. They're expecting to see it play out similar to last year. They’re trying to get most of their class wrapped up by the time the summer ends. They think most of their targets will commit in the next five weeks."

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Recruiting: Florida's Power 4 schools are slow on football commits