Recruiting watch: Key players to keep on the radar for Penn State football

Penn State is coming off a loss to Ohio State from last weekend. This week, they take on Indiana on the road.

On top of that, the Nittany Lions have been keeping busy on the recruiting train. One notable position that seems to be a focus for them for the 2023 class is edge rusher, headlined by four-star Ta’Mere Robinson.

There are two notable edge rushers to keep an eye on for this 2023 recruiting class. One of them was initially committed to play for James Franklin. However, his recruiting cycle is back and open for business.

We recently took a look at some key 2023 Penn State recruits and how they have been doing in their senior seasons.

On the other hand, we have also taken a look at some key recruits for Penn State to watch to see where they land. We have even gone as far as the 2024 class.

So, who are some players to keep on your radar for Penn State football? Let’s take a look.

Taulili Akana - 2023 4-star edge rusher

The first player to keep an eye on is four-star edge rusher Taulili Akana. He recently released his top 10 schools, and Penn State is featured on the list. They are the only school in the Big Ten featured on this list. Other schools he will have to compete against include Alabama, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Akana is from Hawaii and is a top 100 players in the 2023 recruiting class.

BREAKING: Four-Star Edge Tausili Akana is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’4 215 Edge from Laie, HI is ranked as a Top 100 Player in the ‘23 Class. Where Should He Go?https://t.co/2UHlWG3c9t pic.twitter.com/89X23YKsmG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 25, 2022

Tamarrion Parker - 2023 4-star edge rusher

We stay with the edge rushers for this next one in four-star Tamarrion Parker. Parker was initially committed to Penn State, but then decided to open up his recruitment once again. The Nittany Lions are still in his top four. But they will now have three other crucial schools to compete with. They are Tennessee, Texas A&M and Clemson. As of right now, a lead expert has a Crystal Ball prediction to Clemson for Parker. Parker will announce his commitment on November 18th.

BREAKING: Four-Star Edge Tomarrion Parker is down to 4️⃣ Schools! The 6’4 245 Edge from Phenix City, AL will announce his college decision on November 21st. Was formerly committed to Penn State. More Here (FREE): https://t.co/JGMTwlJF7F pic.twitter.com/l0QiKkA5vv — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 14, 2022

Donovan Harbour - 2024 4-star IOL

The last one is an interior offensive lineman from Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha, Wisconsin in Donovan Harbour. He is in the 2024 class, so it is still very early in his recruiting cycle. He currently has an offer from Penn State. As of right now, there doesn’t seem to be any team garnering more interest than the other. The last player Penn State recruited out of the Milwaukee-area was tight end Jerry Cross out of Rufus King High School. Harbour is currently the top player ranked in the state of Wisconsin in 2024. Right behind him is his running back and 2024 recruit Corey Smith.

