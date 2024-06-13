Recruiting: Vero Beach QB Wonderful Monds IV picked up these Power Five offers this week

Wonderful "Champ" Monds IV has never played a snap in a high school football game, but he already boasts offers from Florida State and UCF.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound incoming freshman quarterback, who will officially begin classes at Vero Beach in the fall, checks a lot of the boxes that colleges are looking for. He's already made a strong impression on Vero Beach coach Lenny Jankowski, who has had multiple Division I quarterback signees — including Carter Stanley (Kansas) and Ryan Jankowski (Akron).

"I've never seen a 14-year-old kid like this," Jankowski said Thursday. "Honest to God. This will be my 30th year doing this. Talking to guys who know a lot more than I do, they haven’t either. He’s an impressive young man."

It's an extremely small sample size, but Vero Beach's 7-on-7 tournament at Florida State on Wednesday gave a glimpse of Monds' talent and potential.

With Florida State coach Mike Norvell watching Vero Beach's first game, the Fighting Indians started junior E.J. White at quarterback. White is a Florida State commit as an athlete who started at quarterback in Vero Beach's spring game against West Boca. White played the first drive of the first game. Monds played every snap for the remainder of the game as well as the next nine games the team played. Vero Beach ultimately lost to tournament runner-up Western 20-19 in the semifinals.

2025 USA Today Top 100: Who are the top rising senior football recruits in Florida?

Florida 2025 commitment tracker: Benjamin TE Preston Douglas commits to South Carolona

Vero Beach incoming freshman quarterback Wonderful "Champ" Monds IV and Florida State coach Mike Norvell in Tallahassee on Wednesday.

Florida State offered Monds on Wednesday. UCF offered him after having him on campus for a camp on Sunday.

Monds is the son of Wonderful Terrific Monds III, who was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 1993 and spent seven seasons in the minor leagues. His grandfather, Wonderful Monds Jr., was an All-American defensive back at Nebraska and played for the San Francisco 49ers. His uncle, Mario Monds, played defensive tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins.

"He obviously is a very special kid," Jankowski said. "I was talking to coach Norvell before we got up there and explaining a little bit of what I've learned of him. You have to give his parents a ton of credit. At that position, this kid is a great listener, he is very eager to learn, he has a very impressive maturity level. Not just maturity for a 14-year-old but any kid. It's at a different level. This was his first ever 7-on-7 tournament. ... He hasn’t done the trends.

"His parents have kept him away from the charge-by-the-hour of charge-by-the-session quarterback coaches. There are a lot of bad mechanics being taught. Parents don’t know. They just see little Johnny going 100 miles to get a training session and my little Johnny should do that. They kept him out of all of that mess. College coaches see how pure he is. He is special. He has all these intangibles, but he has the tangibles, too. He is 6-3, 200 pounds. He can run. He can really throw the football. He really can spin it. It’s pure. It's not just stuff on Twitter."

Despite the strong first impression, Jankowski said it's too soon to say Monds will be Vero Beach's starting quarterback in the fall — primarily because they've worked together for just a few days.

"I think you always have to stay grounded no matter where at," Jankowski said. "I don’t care if you're a freshman, sophomore, junior, senior. The kid is very deserving. Things can get out of order with recruiting. They’re happening earlier and earlier.

"This kid is really talented. He’s a special one."

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Wonderful Monds recruiting: Vero Beach QB gets Power Five offers