Recruiting: Vero Beach QB Tyler Aronson excited to be back from injury

VERO BEACH — It’s just spring football practice — they’re not even wearing pads yet — but these sessions feel different for Vero Beach rising senior quarterback Tyler Aronson.

“I’m super excited, to be honest,” Aronson said Monday afternoon. “I’m grateful to back out here. I realized last season how fast everything can go away when I got hurt. Unfortunately, the end of my season. I’m super grateful to be out here with a bunch of new guys, some returning. Just being able to go out on the field and do what I love.”

Vero Beach High School quarterback Tyler Aronson sprints through South Fork defenders as the Vero Beach High School Fighting Indians take on the South Fork Bulldogs on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Billy Livings Field at the Citrus Bow in Vero Beach. Vero Beach won 54-6.

Aronson, an SMU commit, had his junior season come to an abrupt ending on Oct. 21 when he broke his right thumb on the helmet of a Martin County defender. Before the injury, Aronson completed 121 of 183 passes (66.1 completion percentage) for 1,683 yards and 21 touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards and three scores.

He was forced to watch the rest of the regular season and playoffs from the sideline. An injury-riddled Vero Beach squad reached the regional championship game before falling to Osceola.

“It was hard to watch,” Aronson said. “But we’ve moved on from it and we’re going to be even better offensively this year.”

One of the biggest question marks for Vero Beach this spring is figuring out how to replace star receiver Vandrevius Jacobs, who is now at Florida State.

Vero Beach coach Lenny Jankowski said it’s not wise to expect one player is going to replace Jacobs’ production (100 catches, 1,511 yards, 21 touchdowns in 2022).

Instead, they’ll look for a team effort from a receiving group that includes EJ White, Isaiah Roberts, Machi Simmons, Lorenzo Williams, Cheeki Rojas, Chayce Taylor and Jarvis Jacobs — Vandrevius’ younger brother.

“It’s a big loss for sure,” Aronson said of Vandrevius Jacobs. “On and off the field we had a cool relationship. He’s a cool person but he’s obviously a really, really good player and he’s doing really well at FSU right now. It’s a part of football, seniors graduate and you have to move on. I think we’ll do everything from an offensive perspective to fill in that spot.”

One thing Aronson feels very confident about is his future at SMU.

He announced his decision before his junior season and has been unwavering in his commitment. Aronson has shut down his recruiting and said he doesn’t plan to take any official visits other than SMU.

“Me and my family fell in love with coach (Rhett) Lashlee ever since I met him, when he was offensive coordinator at Miami,” Aronson said. “I wanted to lock in my spot because I wanted to help build the strongest class possible in ‘24. Also, it helps knowing who they have at quarterback and who they’re going to be playing for. I took that job as a recruiter to help get guys in the class.

“They’ve been loyal to me, so they deserve the same back.”

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Recruiting: Vero Beach QB Tyler Aronson excited to be back from injury