Recruiting: Vero Beach CB Robert Jones III decommits from NC State

Robert Jones III has decommitted from NC State.

Vero Beach's three-star cornerback, ranked No. 88 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100, announced his decision late Thursday night.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to withdraw my commitment to North Carolina State University," Jones wrote on X. "This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is the best choice for my academic and personal growth. I am grateful for the opportunity and all the support."

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Jones committed to the Wolfpack after his official visit on June 9. He was one of three Florida players to commit to NC State that week.

Jones took an official visit to UCF last weekend and has one scheduled to Illinois this weekend.

Before announcing his commitment, Jones had planned to announce on June 29. He dropped a top seven list of Kentucky, Illinois, Louisville, Miami, NC State, UCF and USF on May 14.

