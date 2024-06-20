Recruiting targets, prospects galore at FAMU football coach James Colzie III's first camp

It’s camp season on The Highest of Seven Hills.

This week, on Tuesday and Thursday, James Colzie III hosted his first prospect camp as Florida A&M’s head football coach.

It was a successful first go-round for the new Rattlers coach, as 200 high school football players from Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and California performed on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

“The FAMU brand and opportunity to play here is out there,” Colzie said following the camp’s conclusion on Thursday.

“It’s a chance to show them what Florida A&M is about. My director of football operations, Jennifer Santiago, and I thanked everyone who brought these guys to camp. It was a good start for us, and I’m looking forward to doing it again.”

Prospect camps allow high school athletes to showcase their skill sets and get noticed by college coaches.

It also strengthens relationships with those already on the team’s radar.

For example, local product Mekhi Maddox, a rising senior wide receiver at Lincoln, received an offer from FAMU last month. He’s also garnered interest and visited FBS schools such as Auburn, Liberty, and South Florida.

In 2023, Maddox caught 52 receptions for 568 yards and four touchdowns for the 9-3 Lincoln Trojans. For his performance, he earned an All-Big Bend Honorable Mention.

Despite the accolades and his recruiting process warming up, Maddox likes what he saw at FAMU on Thursday.

“It’s a lot of love and hospitality out here. It feels like home, and I would love to come here,” Maddox said. “I just want to thank Coach Colzie for the opportunity.”

FAMU football in backyard, eyeing next generation of hometown products

Lincoln's Mekhi Maddox showed up to James Colzie III's Prospect Camp at Florida A&M's Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Chiles rising junior offensive lineman Mykall Lundy-Foster is one of FAMU’s latest recruiting targets.

Lundy-Foster impressed the Rattlers’ coaching staff at last week’s Florida State Big Man Camp, leading to FAMU extending him a college football offer once he graduates from Chiles in 2026.

Lundy-Foster camped with FAMU on Tuesday and Thursday and worked closely with offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Joseph Henry and assistant offensive line coach TJ Demas.

The 6-foot, 300-pound Lundy-Foster said the Rattlers’ coaches taught him the nuances of being a well-versed offensive lineman. He also likes FAMU’s facilities.

“I had a great campus experience. I learned so much to get better at the sport I love,” Lundy-Foster said.

“Campus is great. I love the stadium. I appreciate the coaches for the opportunity to work.”

Colzie knows the importance of recruiting local talent as he’s been knowledgeable about Tallahassee football since he was a player and assistant coach at Florida State in the 90s and early 2000s.

Past Tallahassee products have starred for the Rattlers, such as current New York Jets’ 90-man roster holder wide receiver Marcus Riley and last season’s Celebration Bowl Offensive Most Valuable Player, running back Kelvin Dean Jr.

Colzie will continue to keep the tradition of pursuing Big Bend ballers.

“Some of our top players have been kids from a maximum of 10 miles away,” Colzie said. “There’s some outstanding players in the Big Bend area. I can’t speak about them individually, but many people have been marked down over the last couple of days.

“And now, getting a chance to watch them compete and do some agilities allows us to see where those guys fit in our program in the near future.”

Florida A&M Rattlers 2024 Football Schedule

James Colzie III hosted his first prospect camp as Florida A&M's head football coach at Bragg Memorial Stadium. Over 200 high schools campers showed up to perform at FAMU's football facilities in Tallahassee, Florida.

Aug. 24 vs. Norfolk State in MEAC/SWAC Challenge, Atlanta* at 7:30 p.m., ABC

Aug. 31 vs. South Carolina State, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Sept. 7 at Miami, 6 p.m., ACC Network

Sept. 21 at Troy, 7 p.m. Eastern Time, ESPN+

Sept. 28 vs. Alabama A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Oct. 5 at Alabama State, 3 p.m. Eastern Time, ESPN+

Oct. 19 at Jackson State, 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, ESPN Network

Oct. 26 vs. Southern, 7 p.m., ESPN Network

Nov. 2 vs. Texas Southern (HOMECOMING), 4 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 9 at Prairie View A&M, 3 p.m. Eastern Time, ESPN+

Nov. 16 vs. Mississippi Valley State, 1 p.m.

Nov. 23 vs. Bethune-Cookman in Florida Classic, Orlando*, 3:30 p.m., ESPN Network

Nov. 30: FCS Playoffs Begin

Dec. 7: SWAC Championship, LOCATION/TEAMS TBA, ESPN2

Dec. 14: Celebration Bowl, Atlanta*, TEAMS TBA, 12 p.m., ABC

BOLD = SWAC

* = Neutral Site

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@tallahassee.com or on the app formerly known as Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Many prospects present at Rattlers coach Colzie's 1st camp