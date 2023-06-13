Recruiting Superlatives: Highlighting Oregon’s most notable recruits over last 5 years

On Monday morning, Bruce Feldman and The Athletic put out an article in their series of recruiting breakdowns looking at some of the top teams in the nation over the past couple of decades and offering superlatives for some of the most notable recruits to come through the program.

In the article (subscription required) they talked about Joey Harrington and De’Anthony Thomas as two of the most important recruits in program history, and identified Justin Herbert as the biggest developmental project, rising from an overlooked 3-star into the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

I’m not going to bite into Feldman’s writing; it’s very good and deserves your attention. However, it did get me thinking about some superlatives that could be handed out for a more current group of recruits. While Feldman looked as far back as 2000 to identify some top players, I wanted to dial in the microscope a little bit and come of with some superlatives of my own.

For this exercise, I go back five years ago to the 2018 recruiting class, and started from there up to the last class that was signed in 2023. I also threw in a few “future superlatives” for good measure, highlighting a few of the recruits in 2023 and 2024 who I think will have major impacts down the road.

Without further ado, here are my superlatives for the Oregon Ducks recruiting over the past five years:

Best Mario Cristobal-Era Recruit

(AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)

Superlative Explanation: Quite simply, who is the No. 1 Recruit that Mario Cristobal should brag about being able to land during his time in Eugene?

Recruiting Ranking: 5-star (No. 2 nationally, No. 2 DE)

Analysis: Kayvon Thibodeaux was not only the best recruit of the Mario Cristobal era, but he is the highest-rated recruit to ever sign with the Ducks. Choosing Oregon over the likes of Alabama and some of the other big dogs in the nation, this helped put the Ducks on the map in the recruiting world.

Best Dan Lanning-Era Recruit

Superlative Explanation: Quite simply, who is the No. 1 Recruit that Dan Lanning should brag about being able to land during his time in Eugene?

Winner: Josh Conerly Jr.

Recruiting Ranking: 5-star (No. 8 nationally, No. 1 OT)

Analysis: Lanning hasn’t yet gotten a recruit that out-ranks Kayvon Thibodeaux, but he did secure the No. 1 OT in program history, and the No. 1 OT in his first recruiting cycle as Oregon’s head coach. Not a bad start to his tenure.

Best Recruiting Class

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Superlative Explanation: Regardless of the highest recruiting ranking, which class produced the most for Oregon during their time in Eugene?

Winner: Class of 2020 (Mario Cristobal)

Analysis: Oregon’s 2019 recruiting class is technically the best in school history, ranking No. 8 in the nation that year. We are going with the 2020 class for this superlative, though, since it brought forth more difference-makers in my mind. In 2020 you got a trio of 5-star players — Justin Flowe, Noah Sewell, and Dontae Manning — as well as guys like Kris Hutson, Bennett Williams, and Marcus Harper. I know the ratings don’t agree with me, but I would say that 2020 was the best class.

Most Influential Recruit

Superlative Explanation: Maybe not the single best recruit, but the player who changed the game the most and made a big-time impact.

Winner: Troy Franklin

Recruiting Ranking: 4-star (No. 41 nationally, No. 3 WR)

Analysis: In my mind, Troy Franklin has made it cool to be a wide receiver at Oregon again. By choosing the Ducks as the No. 3 WR in the 2021 class, Franklin came across country and finally landed in an offense that fit his skillset once Kenny Dillingham took over in 2022. I think that Franklin was influential because he has shown young WR prospects what it’s like to be an elite pass-catcher in Eugene.

Best Developmental Recruit

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Superlative Explanation: The recruit who was not highly-rated coming out of high school, but ended up being a massive difference-maker down the road.

Recruiting Ranking: 3-star (No. 987 nationally, No. 33 RB)

Analysis: If someone told you when he signed that 3-star RB Travis Dye would end his Oregon career as the No. 3 all-time rusher on the career yards list, I think many people would have told you that you were crazy. That’s what ended up happening, though, and Dye will forever have a spot in the hearts of Duck fans.

Biggest Transfer Portal Addition

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Superlative Explanation: Straight forward. Who is the best player that the Ducks recruited to come to Eugene out of the transfer portal?

Winner: Bo Nix

Recruiting Ranking: 5-star (No. 33 nationally, No. 1 QB)

Analysis: I mean this one wasn’t even a contest. The biggest transfer that Mario Cristobal’s era ever produced was arguably Anthony Brown, so Dan Lanning had a low bar to clear to win this superlative. Bo Nix was electric in his first season with the Ducks, and he is among the Heisman favorites going into 2023.

Biggest Bust

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Superlative Explanation: Bust is not a fun term to use, but the player who was unable to live up to their expected recruiting hype coming out of high school.

Winner: Justin Flowe

Recruiting Ranking: 5-star (No. 6 nationally, No. 1 ILB)

Analysis: You hate to call a kid a bust coming out of high school because he couldn’t live up to insanely high expectations, but that’s what took place for Justin Flowe in Eugene, at least. Flowe is the No. 2 highest-rated recruit to ever sign with the Ducks, and he entered the portal this past offseason after playing roughly 20% of snaps in 2022. His talent was there, but the football IQ needed some work.

The One That Got Away

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Superlative Explanation: The recruit that Oregon was in the running to land, but ended up going elsewhere and has turned into a star.

Winner: J.T. Tuimoloau

Recruiting Ranking: 5-star (No. 2 nationally, No. 1 DL)

Analysis: J.T. Tuimoloau is one of the best prospects to come out of the northwest in quite a while, and the Ducks were very close to landing the Washington DL before he ended up choosing Ohio State instead. Tuimoloau’s college career has gone as expected, where he’s become a complete game wrecker for the Buckeyes and is in line to be a top draft pick once eligible.

Future Superlative: Most Jaw-Dropping Film

Superlative Explanation: The player who was the most tantalizing during the recruiting process after watching the high school film.

Winner: Kenyon Sadiq

Recruiting Ranking: 4-star (No. 79 nationally, No. 4 ATH)

Analysis: If you’ve read my work or listened to my podcast at all over the past year, then the winner of this superlative should not come as a surprise. Sadiq’s high school tape as a tight end was enthralling to watch, and he should have a chance to make some of those plays this year in the Ducks’ TE room.

Future Superlative: Biggest SEC-Country Recruit

Photo Courtesy of Ashton Cozart

Superlative Explanation: Dan Lanning is working to bring SEC-type bodies to the Pacific Northwest. The player who best portrays that mentality.

Winner: Johnny Bowens

Recruiting Ranking: 4-star (No. 185 nationally, No. 26 DL)

Analysis: Just by looking at the lineup of players that Lanning is bringing to Eugene, it’s clear that he’s trying to get bigger and faster on the defensive line. In my mind, nobody better embodies this than freshman DL Johnny Bowens. His size — 6-foot-3, 265 pounds — doesn’t completely jump off the page at you, but the way he carries that way is unlike I’ve ever seen before. I don’t think there is a as thick or dense as Bowens on Oregon’s roster.

Future Superlative: Biggest Transfer Portal Addition

(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Superlative Explanation: Projecting which transfer portal addition from this past offseason will have the biggest impact going forward.

Winner: Jestin Jacobs

Recruiting Ranking: 4-star (No. 152 nationally, No. 10 ILB)

Analysis: Projecting forward, there are a lot of players I could have given this superlative to. Ajani Cornelius, Tez Johnson, Evan Williams, Nikko Reed, the list goes on. However, I’m picking Iowa LB Jestin Jacobs. The Ducks need help at the LB spot, and he’s proven in the past how impactful he can be playing in the Big Ten.

Future Superlative: The One That Got Away

Superlative Explanation: The recruit that Oregon was in the running to land, but ended up going elsewhere and projects to turn into a star.

Winner: Dante Moore

Recruiting Ranking: 5-star (No. 4 nationally, No. 3 QB)

Analysis: Losing Dante Moore to UCLA after Kenny Dillingham left for ASU already stings, and Moore hasn’t even played a college snap yet. Imagine how much that could end up stinging if he reaches his Heisman ceiling?

Future Superlative: Most Influential Recruit

Superlative Explanation: Not necessarily the best recruit, but the player who changed the game the most and made a notable impact.

Winner: Jurrion Dickey

Recruiting Ranking: 5-star (No. 18 nationally, No. 2 WR)

Analysis: Much like Troy Franklin, I think Jurrion Dickey will end up being an impactful and influential recruit because he pushes forward the level of WR recruiting in Eugene. I don’t think Dickey happens if Franklin doesn’t happen, and I think the same will be said about the next 5-star WR to choose Oregon down the road.

Future Superlative: Best Developmental Recruit

Oregon Ducks Helmet

Superlative Explanation: The player who may not be the most highly-rated recruit, but could end up being a big-time contributor down the road.

Winner: Tionne Gray

Recruiting Ranking: 4-star (No. 340 nationally, No. 35 DL)

Analysis: This is an incredibly hard superlative to give, but I went with Tionne Gray because I think the presents some major upside, especially with his frame. At 6-foot-6, 265 pounds, that seems like the type of body that Lanning can work with on the defensive line down the road.

